Stephen King is most noted for his horror and suspense. His books range from the really out there to those that leave you haunted and questioning the world as you know it.
I’m not a big fan of Mr. King or the genre. However, I am a fan of his book (and subsequent movie), “The Green Mile.” Seeing John Coffey take the badness into himself and the burden he felt is a powerful thing. My favorite quote is when John said, “I’m tired, Boss. Mostly I’m tired of people being ugly to each other.”
This week, just like many of you, I just feel tired. Humans are protesting, they are fighting one another, shouting for justice and to be heard. We think we’re untouchable here in our home among the hills. Riots and ugliness happens in big cities, not small rural towns like ours. Well, Farmers, I can honestly say that it does.
It happens among your friends, neighbors, family, to all walks of life, and every color. I’m not a saint, I say things I shouldn’t and am flawed like any other person. I’ve struggled most of my life with the notion that if someone doesn’t like you, so what? They’re entitled to their opinion. But what if it’s something that cannot be helped? What if merely existing is the offense?
In the book, The Help, Aibileen, a black housemaid in Jackson, Mississippi faces so much ugliness that it’s unimaginable that a time of such indecency in the United States existed and not too far in the past from today. Confronted with the hate of the main antagonist, Hilly Holbrook, she tells her she’s a Godless woman and asks, “Ain’t ya tired Miss Hillie?” Well, I’m tired. Tired of struggling to find the peace and love in a world that’s full of such hatred and unrest.
I think when we’re tired of trying to see the good it’s time to BE the good. This week, I challenge each and every one of you to be an example of goodness. Love one another and stop giving hate the power over our hearts. We can be better than we think we can be if we give peace, love, and hope a chance.
Voting
I hope many of you took the opportunity to early vote at our Community Building. There’s still time for ANY registered voter to drop by from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. today and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. tomorrow. Election day hours (Tuesday, June 9th) will be from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Community Building for those who normally vote in Precincts 51, 53, 55, 56, 61, 87, 89. Each election is important, but with the current climate in the USA, I think this one is almost a critical need. Please turn out and cast your ballot!
Around Town
Beautification efforts are in progress for the grass space on the corner of Mill and Main Streets. (For those young pups, you might remember that the liquor store once stood there) Dirt has been added to level the space and new picnic tables and flowers will soon be added. This will be a great place for people to stop and regroup after walking around town, grab a bite at the bakery or T&L’s and enjoy some sunshine at lunch or dinner time. Mike and Becky Opron have had lots of new additions to the store (Former Toothman’s Hardware). Stop by and do a little window shopping while you’re in town.
Library Hold Materials
If you’ve missed visiting your local public library, there’s some hope! You are now able to place holds on library materials. Visit the MCPLS app, website, or call them to place your “literary order.” Wait until you receive your “arrived hold” email or phone. Holds may take time to become available.
Head out to the library for your materials and call when you arrive. Please bring your library card or a photo ID that matches the account to pick up your holds. If you have named an alternate person to pick up your materials, they must present their ID to collect them. Each branch has a different system, locally both the Fairview and Mannington branches will place the items on a table in the front entrance for collections. If you opt to visit the main branch in Fairmont, they will deliver the bagged materials to the trunk of patron’s cars. Fairview will be open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. You can reach them at 304-449-1021. Mannington operates Mondays from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Phone 304-986-2803 to request materials. Fairmont’s location is reachable by phone at 304-366-1210, extension 111. Their hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Retirement
A Very Happy Retirement to a longtime educator at Fairview Elementary. Mrs. Kathy DeMary celebrated with staff during the last few days of the year. She will be missed at the school and many children (as well as parents) thank her for being a warm presence in their early education. Enjoy your retirement!
To Do List
This weekend the Sunset Drive-In, outside of Shinnston in Harrison Co., will be showing “Bloodshot” and “Fantasy Island.” Both movies are rated PG-13 and are packed with action and suspense. Movies start at dusk, box office opens at 6 p.m. Social distancing will be observed.
Farmers Markets will be observed this weekend with many of them opening up to foot traffic, however at social distancing restrictions. Don’t forget to pop into the new one in our area over in neighboring Mannington. Potter’s House in Fairview has some quilting kits in patriotic flair. Stop by or call over and grab one today. Palatine Park will be offering a movie on the lawn tomorrow. Two showings of “The Three Amigos,” starring Martin Short, Chevy Chase and Steve Martin, will play at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Seating will be limited to the first 100 people, though folks will be able to watch from their vehicles where possible. Bring your own chairs, blankets and snacks while you enjoy this classic from 1986.
Food Handlers Card Classes
With the allowance of sports and other activities to gather and plan for the upcoming year, concession stand workers will be in need of the proper Food Handler’s card in order to help out. While social distancing is still a concern you’ll be happy to know it’s now available online. The Marion County Health Department has partnered with ArlingtonTXFOODHANDLERS.COM and StateFoodSafety.com to offer Online Food Workers Card Permit Training Training cost $15 for a 1 year, $20 for a 2 year and $25 for a 3 year printable card. Visit: statefoodsafety.com/ or arlingtontx.foodhandlerclasses.com/ The cost is a bit higher than attending the class in person, but due to the current state of things we are tending to favor a less crowded option.
Join Band!
The North Marion High Husky Band is putting the wheels in motion for the 2020-2021 season. If you have an interested high schooler who would like to take their music making to the next level, encourage them to visit the brand new website nmhuskyband.com. There is a video compiled from testimonies of band students on why they’d love you to join them that you should 100% check out. All information on joining is also available and you can contact them with your questions. As an alumni (and the mother of an incoming freshman), I can’t tell you how much fun I had, memories made, and friendships I gained that would last well into my adult years.
Good Ol Days
A Metz man named Clarence Hawkins lay in the Haskins Hospital, Wheeling after what was described as a “precarious condition as the result of a fall of sixty feet from an oil derrick” in early summer 1906. A prominent oil man in Marion County, he is now paralyzed from the waist down which doctors are unable to say will prove to be fatal. His wife sits by his side constantly.
Farmington was celebrated in the newspaper for their spectacular showing during “Decoration Day” of that same year. Although it officially changed titles in the 1880’s, many places still called Memorial Day by its original name of Decoration Day. It wasn’t legally changed until 1967. Because so many decorated the graves of their fallen comrades with flowers, flags and wreaths in honor, the term Decoration Day was used for many decades.
Two bands, baseball and entertainment from the visiting Knights of Pythias were provided throughout the day. “Manager Foglesong has been training his men hard and has gotten several very good players,” states the article, which bragged on the many surprises the team, made up of men in the community, had up their sleeves. A low rate of 45-cents was offered to travelers to and from the city which saw several hundred Pythians there. A special coach was reserved for passengers. “Hundreds of cities will celebrate Decoration Day, but none will do so with greater success and pleasure than will the people of Farmington.”
Summer Feeding Program
The MCPARC/BOE Summer Feeding Program is currently underway. Running until Aug. 12, the program will provide five breakfasts and five lunches per child per week each Wednesday. In order to receive meals you need to register at the Board of Education website, marionboe.com. Farmington Town Hall is a pick-up site from Noon-1 p.m. Likewise, you can also pick up during that time at Mannington Hough Park, Fairview Elementary, and Grant Town Community Building. For our friends in other areas of the North Marion attendance area, you can pick them up from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Monongah Elementary and Barrackville School playground area.
Birthdays
Seems like we’ve only had the company of ladies in our birthday list lately. How’s about it, fellas? Any bouncing baby boys born over the years in the month of June? Happy Birthday to Linda Haught, Kristy Moore, Tiffany DeVaul, and Diana Tennant.
