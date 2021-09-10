It’s Football Friday, Farmers!
We are headed to East-West Stadium tonight to watch our Huskies take on the Polar Bears of FSHS. Hopefully, it’ll be a hard fought battle on the turf. Our Farmers were very graciously hosted by FSHS back when our own high school was closed down. Perhaps that’s why some North Marion fans of Farmington origin consider it to be a friendly little rivalry.
If you don’t have plans for tomorrow night, pop back over to East-West Stadium for the FSHS Band Spectacular which will feature your North Marion Husky Marching Band. This showcase will feature bands from all over the state showing their talents through musical selection. These kids work their tails off all year through and have had a rough go of it this year. Your support would mean the world to them. Stop by and see them why don’t ya.
Leaf Peepin’
On our drive down to camp this weekend we noticed some leaves are already starting to change. The U.S. Forest Service has predicted peak times for our area in Mountaineer Country to be around late October with areas over in the Allegheny Highlands like Tucker, Randolph, and such turning in just a few weeks around late September.
Despite the fact that they’re included in our region, you know Preston County is its own entity when it comes to weather and they’re expected to pop any day now. With a lot of festivals and events closing due to restrictions, so goes the chance to travel to other areas. You can still have a great deal of fun just taking a drive to leaf peep and see a bit of the countryside.
Celebration of Life
There will be a celebration of life service held in memory of Dora Ann Pitzer, Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Main Street Methodist Church at 10 am. This will follow with an open house luncheon from 12:00-3 p.m. at the community building. Those who would like to attend the luncheon are asked to please RSVP to devorah@grunow.org or call 425-894-6552. Dora entered the presence of our Heavenly Lord on Feb. 2, 2021. She grew up in Farmington where she was the Class of 1958 Valedictorian and helped her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clelland, in their cleaning and pressing shop. A lifelong member of the Main Street Methodist Church, she met her husband while attending worship and they devoted their life to their faith and raising their children to be Godly. She was a true example of a Christian woman.
Coach bag raffle
North Marion Lil’ Huskies Football and Cheer is raffling a Coach bag and accessories totalling a whopping $989. Money raised will go towards new equipment and the concession area. Only 300 chances will be sold at $5 each. That’s a bargain for the prizes you’ll win and good odds!
Around town
As I mentioned last week, our Rudy had a bit of a health scare. We’re lucky he’s come out of it good. He is presently at Pittsburgh but might be moved soon to an area hospital. His surgery went smoothly and he’s doing extremely well, but will need more rest at the hospital to fully recuperate. You can send cards directly to him at P.O. Box 244, Farmington, WV 26571 and Meredith will get them to him. Happy Anniversary to Chris and Stephanie Tomana. A little birdie told me to make sure to mention them this week. Condolences to the family of Donnie Weaver who passed away over the weekend. Boy, we’ve had a lot of farmers crossing over recently.
The Friday Special at the Baker’s Nook is Chicken Parmesan Stromboli with side salad for $9.50. Remember they do have specials on the other days of the week, not just Friday. A get well wish to Marsha and to Stephanie at the Nook who were both absent due to health concerns. Please continue to keep Mr. Leichliter in your prayers as he’s still very ill and hospitalized.
Happy Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes go out this week to Rosemary Glaspell, Alicia Batson, Michelle Donlin, TJ Smith, Miranda Shields, Makayla Haught, Melvin Rogers, Jessica Hedrick, Adam Darrah, Dave Morgan, Forrest O’Dell, Kyle Latocha, Judi Starsick, Louise Hayes, Donald Carpenter, Heidi Bradley, Keith Raddish, Amy Roscoe, Frank Doshen Jr., Crosby Meluzio, George Tippner, Rick Menas, Shirley Sherry, Rosemary Tennant, Samuel Elliot, Cowen Carpenter, Laila Ruckle, Basil Ruckle and Craig Ruckle, Connie Knotts, Helen Chuby, Misty Jones and her sister Debbie, Patty Davis , Chloe Clelland, Vickie Varner Sanders, Ryan Wycoff, Abby Hubbard, Eric Hibbs,Ruth Ann McKinney and Nick Napalo.
Yesteryear
I like to look up familiar names in the archives to see what pops up. This week I thought I’d see what hits I’d get with the Pitzer name. In 1915, Bethel School just outside of Farmington in the Dunkard Mill area, held a preliminary contest to choose representatives for the school in a big athletic meet to be held in Farmington. Bethel has held “the best attendance record every month this year,” the article boasts. In the 50 yard dash for boys and girls ages 6-8, the winner was Dove Pitzer. Boys ages 9-11 was won by Delbert Pitzer. In the 75 yard dash, Dove and Delbert were the top winners again, with Delber also winning the 100 yard dash. Some fast feet in that family! Murl Pitzer won the girls and boys Potato Race. Finally, Mr. Delbert took both the standing and the running broad jump contests to finish out the events.
Pizza sale continues
The famous (or infamous) pizza, sandwich, and salad sale will be held by our neighbors in Fairview tomorrow. You can duck in the Fairview Fire Department from 3-6 p.m. and grab up some good food. Word on the street is the phone workers have agreed to start taking orders at 2 p.m. to eliminate the phone being busy continuously so get those orders in early. Food will be served starting at 3 p.m. They will have the full menu with carry out or dine in eating as an option.
School news
I got a text from Kyan yesterday morning that said, “Mom, the Governor is coming to our school today and he’s bringing Baby Dog with him.” My first thought was, “Why?” and my second was, “You better get a picture with that pup!” Congratulations to North Marion Sophomore, Hannah McIntire, who was the reason for the visit.
She was the lucky winner of a $100,000 scholarship courtesy of The Do It For Baby Dog Sweepstakes. Gov. Jim Justice and Baby Dog stuck around Husky Country after presenting the scholarship to Hannah. He also graciously met with and talked to students before leaving. (And yes, Kyan got a selfie with him and he did indeed meet Baby Dog in all her chubby little glory.) Other visitors this week to Husky Country included Secretary of the State Mac Warner and Superintendent of Schools Donna Hage! (She’s becoming well acquainted with our campus).
They presented NMHS with the Jennings Randolph Gold Award for registering 100% of students who were eligible to vote in 2019-2020. A special thanks to Mackenzie Renner, NMHS graduate, who worked tirelessly during her senior year to register her classmates! Finally, any NMHS student who is interested in traveling to France in the Summer of 2023 should try and attend the informational meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. in the library. Oui! Oui!
Free veggies
There will be a free veggie drop today at the Marion County Board of Education Parking Lot, MaryLou Retton Drive. Starting at 10:30 a.m. you can stop by and pick up fresh vegetables for your family.
Work day
St. Peter’s Catholic Church will host a Fall Cleanup Day. All volunteers are appreciated. Join them from 9 a.m. throughout the day, Sept. 25. Remember, “Many hands make light work.”
Final thoughts
A weasel walks into a bar. The bartender says, “Wow! I’ve never served a weasel before. What’ll you have?” Shrugging his shoulders the weasel takes a seat and replies, “Pop.” (goes the weasel.) It’ll be a full work week for me! You can catch me in the office from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Friday and I’m available by phone at 304-367-2527 or email me at scummons@timeswv.com. As always, stay safe, have a great week, and Go Dawgs!
