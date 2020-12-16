Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and getting their Christmas shopping done. It’s hard to believe we are one week away.
I’m happy to see the poles getting decorated on Main Street. There’s still time if you would like to get in on the fun. Stop at the town hall and fill out the form, pay the fee and get busy decorating! You do not have to be a business to participate in this, everyone is welcome. All proceeds benefit the Main Street Rivesville program.
I still have a few DNR calendars left if you haven’t gotten yours yet. These calendars make a nice Christmas gift and help fund the Relay for Life survivors dinner.
I’d like to share again that Rivesville United Methodist Church will not be selling Christmas cookie trays, looking forward to next year.
Is it just me, does it seem like the Christmas lights/decorations are brighter and more abundant this year. I’m not sure if it’s been such an off year that everything seems more vibrant. Whatever the case I’m really enjoying seeing them and I hope you are also. Don’t forget about the lights at Morris Park and I’d also like to mention the house on Morgantown Avenue that has music and lights in sync, it’s beautiful.
The Knights of Columbus next drive-thru soup sale will be Jan. 2, from Noon-3 p.m. The soup will be a quart of Roasted Red Pepper with round bread for $10. I have been able to enjoy a couple of these meals and I hope you have also. Come out and show your support.
Skate-A-Way is doing the Jr. Roller Club. It’s $35 a week per child. It runs from 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and packets can be picked up during this time or any session time.
Price includes skates or blades, games, crafts, movies, prepackaged breakfast lunch, snack and drink, WiFi, assistance with schoolwork and homework distance learning. College volunteers are overseen by a certified Marion County BOE teacher as well. Ask about transportation to/from school. For more info contact Ashley at 304-367-9700.
Skate-A-Way is also having a Skate With Santa and his helpers on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 6-8 p.m. $6.50 per person that includes skates or blades There will also be picture opportunities with Santa as well.
Birthday Wishes
Dec. 16, Cheri Wilson Bennett and Erica Furgason Whitehair; Dec. 17, Noelle Kolb; Dec. 19, Carolyn Keener; Dec. 19, Kim Loughery(my sister) love you; Dec. 21, Linda Dolog; Dec. 22, Brandy Bradley and Rev. Stanley Merrifield.
Wishing each of you a great day!
Sending big congratulations out to Sagar and Jessica Caputo Mamania on the birth of their son Kiaan Sagar Mamania born on Dec. 7. Wishing you both the best with this little guy. I know there are some very happy grandparents out there!
Deepest Condolences go out to Karen Malson and family and friends on the loss of Norman, many thoughts and prayers are with you.
If you have news to share email me roxannsmith3@yahoo.com or call me at 304-777-0540.
Remember to drive safe, we love our kids.
