Good Morning Mannington!
The grass may need to be cut, but the temperature does not say that it is the time of the year to do so. The possibility of frost is still there, so watch the temperature if you have plants outside. Warmer weather is on the way. I hope everyone had a great weekend for Mother’s Day and that all of the ladies had a good time.
There are still some events that you want to keep in mind to take part in as May is a busy time. This weekend is the Smokin’ on the Buffalo BBQ Brawl event and do you have items to get rid of for cleanup day next weekend. There are also the fire department events and the farmer’s market. So, there are dates to mark on the calendar. Have a good week, take care of each other and stay safe.
Smokin’ on the Buffalo
The Smokin’ on the Buffalo BBQ Brawl has returned. It was another event that was cancelled last spring due to the pandemic. The date has been set for May 14-16. Gates are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. It will be held at the Mannington District Fair Ground and Hough Park in Mannington. There are several professional teams that have registered to take part, as well as backyard grillers. Also, new this year is the Kid’s Cook off, the best way to fix a hot dog and a steak cook off. So, much more to watch and taste.
There will be many different categories for professionals and the backyard grillers. Vendors have also registered to sell food and also some craft vendors. RSW Wrestling will be held at the Fair Grounds on Saturday at 6 p.m. Rock Wall Climbing will also be available.
It will be a time to come out to see how barbecue is done and to sample some of the product. Some may have not been able to get out, folks who compete regularly have not been able to do so, this is time to get back to doing what they love. Plan to come by to see what this event is all about. There are plans for entertainment and just a lot of fun.
Come meet the Pitmaster, Kenzie Lou Q. She is 11 years old and showing the big teams how it’s done. She won her first place chicken at BBQ WYTH Contest, which got her an invite to the invitational. She has already won her spot back this year with a 1st place Rib call at Zombie Q. She says the invitational was so much fun and she got to meet teams from all over. When asked how she caught the barbecue bug, she says her mom, Ree Fink, the Pitmaster for House of Smoke, had so much fun competing that she decided to give it a try on her own and loved it. The apple does not fall far from the tree because this young lady is smoking the competition!
The Mannington competition has 35 teams competing in the KCBS BBQ and 32 competitors in the SCA 21 steaks, 6 hotdog and 5 “kids que.” Come on out and cheer on these pitmasters and grillers as they compete to become state champions. The Brawl also has 11 food vendors and 14 craft vendors sign up. We have something for everyone. Events open at 4-9 p.m. Thursday and then from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, May 16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be RSW wrestling at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Come out to enjoy the fun, food and crafts.
Farmer’s Market
The 2nd Annual Farmer’s Market will be held again this summer and the next one will be held on May 15. The set-up time is set for 8 a.m. and then will be open from 9 a.m. to Noon. This market is open to craft vendors, as well as those who have vegetables and fruits in season. It will be held in Trader’s Alley just as last year. There is a fee of $10 and for information please contact Lora at 304-534-0942. Masks are required and COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. There was a good turn out last week, even with the cooler weather and it was the first week to start the season. Plan to stop by to see the many different vendors and what they have to offer.
Poker Walk
The Mannington Volunteer Fire Department host the 1st Poker Walk. This event will be held on May 22. Registration begins at 90 a.m. at the North Marion Senior Center parking lot. There is a donation of $10 per person to participate. The proceeds will be used to purchase fire protection equipment. If you would like to make a $10 donation but you are unable to walk, you may pay the fee and draw 5 cards at the registration table. Those participating will then begin the walk on the rail trail, Brookside Storage buildings, to Pyles Avenue, left to the Fire Station on Monroe Street. There will be locations along the route for drawing cards until you have 5. This is a family event and a good way to get everyone outside and having fun. Plan to support the Mannington Volunteer Fire Department.
Father’s Day Give Away
The Mannington Volunteer Fire Department is selling tickets for a Bass Pro Shop $300 gift card. Tickets are $10 each and the drawing will be held June 18. Tickets may be purchased from any firefighter.
Whetstone Cemetery
Spring is here even though it seems too cool and mowing and clean up of area small cemeteries has begun. Even though you may only visit these cemeteries once a year, they are kept looking so nice all summer long. This is a big expense to honor loved ones. If you have loved ones buried at the Whetstone Cemetery, they are now accepting donations for its upkeep. Donations may be sent to Mike Hays, 204 Marshall St., Mannington, 26582. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated.
Spring Cleanup Day
The City of Mannington will hold Spring Cleanup Day May 22. Two large dumpsters will be placed at 406 High St. close to where the school buses park at the end of Virginia Avenue from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the dumpsters are full. This will give residents a chance to get rid of unwanted household items that are not typically taken in their regular trash collection. However, freon-based and large appliances, as well as tires, automobile batteries, computers, televisions, mattresses and domestic garbage will not be allowed. Use of the dumpsters is limited to Mannington residents only and a water stub must be shown to prove residence. Contractors are prohibited from using the dumpsters. There will be a city employee with the dumpster all day to make sure these guidelines are followed.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.