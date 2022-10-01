This month, I had the opportunity to speak with counselors from throughout all of West Virginia at Fairmont State University’s inaugural WV High School Counselor Conference. The gathering represents the coming together of a group that I sincerely believe has a powerfully vital and profound impact on our students’ lives every day. And, the very day of the WV High School Counselor Conference represents one of the essential roles of a counseling program according to the American School Counselor Association: “a collaborative effort with school administrators, classroom teachers, school staff, and community stakeholders.”
Collaboration is one of the pillars of the philosophies in moving education and our school system forward. I have been known to say on numerous occasions that school systems cannot work in isolation and we — and I mean everyone — is challenged daily to put “boots on the ground” and solve problems, create innovation, and peak curiosity and awareness of opportunities for our students. Anyone who has familiarity of a modern district knows that schools today are tasked with being so much more than reading, writing, and math.
Last year, the WV Higher Education Policy Commission and the WV Community and Technical College System set a goal that 60% of WV students would complete the FAFSA, the largest source of financial aid to pay for college or career school, by April 15. As of May of 2022, 52.7% of WV high school seniors completed it and only 22 public and private high schools of 239 in WV had met that 60% goal.
I asked those in the room to indulge me a moment as half of each of the tables in the room stood. The other half remained seated. If, 52.7% of the individuals at each table were aware that they might be pursuing a post-secondary pathway in a 2-year or 4-year college or career-technical center, what is the other half of the table doing to you? Sitting.
If, in 2019, WV hit historic highs, according to data released by the WVDE, for the percent of 9th graders who graduated with a regular high school diploma in 4 or 5 years, did we not get our high school students to part of the finish line? This, in 2019, was the highest graduation rate recorded in the state’s history — and it included significant gains in the graduation rate among students with disabilities at a rate of 78.8 percent — a 10 percent increase over 5 years for that subgroup.
So, we see the chart for high school graduation rates trending upward — historical state highs — but according to the WV Higher Education Policy Commission, in the Fall of 2018, 52.6 percent of students were enrolled in institutions of higher education. So let’s go back to those who were standing at the table.
That same year, in 2018 — prior to the pandemic, which we know drastically changed the ways students and families thought of their future, 41 percent of students continued their education to achieve advanced credentials in career technical education, joined the workforce or enrolled in the military upon graduation. Here’s a math problem. If we ask those who stood originally, the 52.7% who pursued post-secondary education, and we ask the other 41 percent who achieved CTE credentials or joined the workforce or military, how many do we still have seated?
I asked the counselors in the room to look in the eyes of the 1 to 2 people seated at their table. Who do those seated represent? Why?
Think about that, if we believe that education is the pillar of our communities — the institution that was founded to better the lives of every American — is it not upon each of us in the room to have ALL stand, put a foot forward and walk into his/her future armed with every tool and opportunity we have available?
Now, I know what some have the tendency to say it’s a stigma attached to West Virginia and Appalachia. Born and raised in this beautiful and resilient state all of my nearly 50 years, I get a little passionate and prideful about it. The Mountaineer State has barely 1.8 million persons, the population has fallen in the 21st century. Whereas access to medical and mental health needs have plagued us over the years, access to higher education is not necessarily the concern in WV. We have over 10 public four year colleges and universities, only two fewer than neighboring Ohio — a state with 6 times the population and a former Governor of Ohio who set out on a mission to place a state university within 30 miles of every resident of that state.
WV has moved back and forth from having the highest unemployment rate of the 48 contiguous stages, the second lowest per capital income and the lowest percent of those over 25 years old with four year college degrees or more.
We know that many students “quit” school earlier than age 17. Attendance matters. Relationships matter. True to the research, with at least one parent who was a drop out, a student has an increased rate of dropping out of school and facing incarceration, poverty, drug and alcohol or substance abuse.
We talk a lot recently about building relationships in Marion County Schools. It is proven in research that students perform better academically — they get to the finish line — when they have at least one relationship with a person at school. In many instances, that relationship at school not only builds a bond but offers a sense of safety and security and support that creates a “safe zone” from everyday life. That relationship also fuels a student’s desire to think about possibilities beyond school. It encourages them to excel at athletics, become involved in the arts, share a unique talent, or spark a love for new possibility.
Rewind back to Fall of my senior year when a keyboard teacher — we all remember typewriters? Mr. McDaniel, who had a daughter in my graduating class, struck up a conversation with me one day, talking about his daughter’s acceptance letters that were coming in. He was proud of his daughter. And, with the same concern that many teachers and counselors and principals have for each of their students in Marion County Schools, he asked me a very simple and poignant question — one that I couldn’t answer at age 17 — “so where to for you?” I hadn’t thought of it. “So where to for you?”
As many of the counselors in the room have counseled high school students with a parent or grandparent who is raising them but facing a traumatic health condition or illness, Mr. McDaniel mentioned the National Guard or Army to pay for my college.
Persistently looking for solutions and not quite willing to give up on my potential, the keyboarding teacher took me to one of the school counselors. That connection, a teacher taking time to ask “so where to for you?” and a walk down to the counselors’ office to make me aware of the FAFSA, complete an application to Fairmont State and WVU, and a check written from my IGA paycheck two weeks away from that moment, changed my life.
That counselor, overworked with clerical work and moments of what I see today as triage, opened doors for me that I otherwise would have been unaware of at that time. When I say our counselors can have a profound impact on students’ lives, this is just one example. Today, they also address mental health, anxiety, behavior interventions, and so much more.
Fast forward several decades, and I ask my own 9 year old and 12 year olds to tell me about their “school counselor,” and I get a much different response for the relationship my own children have formed with the school counselor. My 9 year-old says, “she has puppets that she brings to my classroom every week, and she talks to me about stress and ways to make friends — she smiles at me in the lunchroom and when you drop me off.” My middle schooler replies, — and I want you to listen to this closely because it’s very telling about our society’s mindset, “I go to her about anxiety and stress, and she tells me to read this book or think about this, but she doesn’t fix it.”
She doesn’t “fix it.” Answer these 3 questions for me:
• What does that tell you about our perception of mental health and school counselors as a society?
• What does that tell you about the expectation of school counselors?
• If I could give you an endless budget to bring support for a counselor’s role in a modern day school, what would it consist of?
From a superintendent’s and parent perspective, I can tell you what my bird’s eye view prescribes. The task before a high school school counselor is one of obstacles and needed supports:
• Obstacle: Perception of what a school counselor does.
• Obstacle: Like our school nurses and school psychologists who have a vital role and are working in a field where 85 percent of those who keep us running in Marion County Schools is much different from a counselor’s own, advocacy for one’s own profession.
In Marion County Schools, we have offered the following solutions to combat the obstacles these past two years:
• Solutions: Supports in the way of Outreach Facilitators to work with families and grandparents in the communities and make connections.
• Solutions: Graduation coaches to form relationships with students, complete the graduation checklists, collaborate on programs and activities to help school counselors inform and reach students who need to become more aware of programs.
• Solutions: Technologies and platforms that provide access for students to explore — as early as elementary and middle school — opportunities in their future.
• Solutions: College, career, and industry fairs that are community events where families can complete the FAFSA, engage with higher education officials.
• Solutions: Social opportunities where families and students meet officials and representatives of higher education, CTE, and the military forces in a less formal and engaging way.
• Solutions: Promotion of activities provided by local business and industry like Girls in Aviation Day.
• Solutions: Classroom activities, like the STEAM Center and STEAM Bus, instructional design and job shadowing, that promote connections with business and industry and awareness of pathways needed after high school.
No one person has the solutions, but how can we all do more? We must continue to learn to listen more than we speak. It’s difficult. But, what we all do know is we can do better to ensure that all of the students at the table are standing at the end of the day.
As we turn to the words of the American School Counselor Association again, we move forward in public education knowing:
• During the adolescent years, students are evaluating their strengths, skills and abilities. How are we helping them to do that?
• The biggest influence on adolescents is their peer group.
• High school counselors, though plagued with academic, peer and parental pressures, high-stakes testing, challenges of college admissions and scholarship and financial aid application process and entrance into a competitive job market, are uniquely trained in child and adolescent development, learning strategies, self-management and social skills to promote student success. How are we promoting them to do this?
• We cannot work in isolation.
As we all move together and think of ways to support and advance the integral role of school counselors and a public school system, let us all start thinking more and more how we can help and reflect upon the question for each of us: “So where to for you?”
