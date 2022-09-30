Family Fun Dog Days Festival is scheduled for Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Come out and enjoy the fun, which includes food vendors, and bouncy houses for the little ones. Hayrides will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pumpkins donated by Clarks Nursery and paints to decorate the pumpkins donated by Manchin’s Law Office. Also, there will be a Wiener Dog Costume Contest.
If you want to compete in The Family Fun Dog Days Hotdog Sauce Cook-Off, call 304-367-1687 to register.
Hotdog Sauce Cook-Off Rules
1. Must pre-register. Contestants must sign-in upon arrival.
2. Hotdog Sauce must be made on site with a crockpot and/or hotplate. If you do not have a hotplate, one will be provided for you. You must advise the Town when pre-registering if you need one.
3. Electricity will be furnished.
4. Sample cups, spoons and napkins will also be furnished.
5. Business or store-bought hotdog sauce not allowed.
6. Must have a Temporary Food Establishment Permit from the Marion County Health Department. Permit cost of $60 will be reimbursed by the Town of White Hall, with a copy of the receipt and permit.
7. Please label Hotdog Sauce Mild, Medium, Spicy or Waiver required with ambulance on standby.
Hotdog Sauce Cook-Off Judging
1. Judging will start at 12 noon to determine the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. Winners will be announced at 1 pm.
2. Judging will be of anonymous samples. No signage, handouts, recipe cards are to be displayed or provided to any of the judges.
Beverly CEOS Meeting
Beverly CEOS’ — Community Educational Outreach Service — regular monthly meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 3 at the Beverly Clubhouse, (Old Nixon School) on Nixon School Road at 1:30 p.m.
The lesson leader will be Claudia Holbert who will present “A Haunting History: The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum.” Our reflection for the month is “I remember it as October days are always remembered, cloudless, maple-flavored, the air gold and so clean it quivers.”
Happy Birthday to President, Judy Maple. Visitors are always welcome to attend the meeting and new members are always welcome.
White Hall Elementary
Sept. 30: Terrific Kids for Sept. announced
October 3: send Climate Control work to Google Classroom
Oct. 5: PTO Meeting in Media at 6:30
Oct. 6: Parent Teacher Conferences by appointment
Oct. 10: Professional Learning Day/Faculty Senate/ no students
Oct. 10-14: National School Lunch Week
Oct. 24: end of 9 weeks
Oct. 28: PBIS Celebration in morning
Oct. 28: Halloween Walk-A-Thon, at 1:00 Halloween party at 2:00-3:00 dress in costumes
Oct. 31: Terrific Kids for the month of October announced
Things to do this weekend
Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Tournament. A PDGA A-Tier Event, Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Complex at Morris Park in Fairmont.
Upcoming White Hall events
The Community Wellness Program in White Hall is proud to announce Brain Booster Classes offered at the White Hall Public Safety Building from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon by Renee Lorch, licensed marriage, and family therapist. Classes will be every Monday for four weeks beginning Oct. 3 in the training room. Parking and entrance is in the back of the building. Refreshments will be served. Please contact Town Hall to register.
Fall Clean-Up Day will be Oct. 15 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dumpsters will be beside White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop.
Early Voting starts on Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 pm. Election Day is Nov. 8. The entrance for voting and parking is in the back of the White Hall Public Safety Building. Make your voice heard!
Middletown Commons will host Trick-or-Treating on Oct. 26 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Trick-or-Treating in White Hall will be held on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 pm.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
