If you have ever Googled or gone down a rabbit hole on almost any topic you can think of, it seems there is a group or an organization or following for almost anything. And in the great state of West Virginia, yes there is a group for all of the professionals that passionately work, advocate and promote aviation and aerospace.
Our group is called the West Virginia Airport Managers Association. The WVAMA started out in 1983 as an association of aviation professionals and experts in the fields of airport design, development and improvement to support the airport industry in West Virginia.
And one of the greatest benefits of being a member of the WVAMA, is attending our annual WV Aviation Conference. The first conference was held in Beckley in 2003 and has traveled to different cities in the state throughout the years.
Our most recent conference was at the beautiful Canaan Valley Resort July 30 through August 1. The core members and conference attendees are still comprised of airport professionals that come from our 24 publicly-owned, public-use airports that serve numerous communities throughout W.Va. and bordering states.
But as aviation grows all over W.Va., the conference now attracts a variety of new attendees that include aviation companies employing hard working West Virginians, aviation education students and professionals representing K-12, community colleges and universities. Attendees also include engineers, lawyers, economic developers and now includes people with backgrounds in advanced Air Mobility and electric vertical take-off and landing, as well as national organizations like Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and the National Business Aviation Association and more. The WVAMA is growing and evolving to ensure we represent what aviation and aerospace are now and what it will be in the future.
One of the most important aspects of the conference is the induction of individuals into the WV Aviation Hall of Fame.
The HOF was started in 2014 to recognize pioneers and leaders within the industry who have made significant contributions to the development, advancement, or promotion of aviation and have close ties to W.Va. The 2023 West Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame inductees include Thomas E. Cochran and Perry E. Dillon. The private ceremony always includes family, friends, and colleagues of the inductees and is one of the most heartwarming moments of the conference. There is also a West Virginia Aviation Wall of Valor that was started in 2018 that honors individuals, both living and those who gave their lives, in aviation actions where they exhibited or were specifically cited for valor as a result of their actions.
The 2023 WV Aviation Conference had a number of firsts on the agenda. This year we had our first ceremony providing scholarships to 6 W.Va. students. The scholarship program was developed to honor the lives of Shawn Stewart and Shawn Tucker, both civil engineers employed by Chapman Technical Group, who both contributed so much to the W.Va. aviation community. This scholarship is for students who demonstrate financial need in the pursuit of a career in the aviation industry at an accredited institution of the student’s choice.
Another first is this year we invited aviation students to attend the conference that are studying aviation programs in W.Va. Having students networking with the WVAMA members and attendees gives all of us the opportunity to make new contacts, provide opportunities for internships, future scholarships, and future job possibilities. And of course, some of us may learn a few things from our energized and technically advanced youth aviators.
And the last new and exciting item on the agenda this year is we included an update from our the newly formed W.Va. Women In Aviation informal networking group. Over the course of the last year, we have met in person 3 times, and have provided opportunities within our group to network, be a support system to each other, share opportunities, and plan events with a key focus on outreach and education.
The conference also included site selection and site development on the agenda. Why is this important in W. Va.? Because general aviation and commercial airports have flat land. That is a huge benefit and great opportunity to bring in new employers and create jobs along the runways and among the hills and hollows of Almost Heaven.
If you are an aviation geek and want to keep up with the news and events from a group of people and professionals in West Virginia that love aviation, please make sure visit our webpage and please make sure to let us know if you have a person in mind to nominate for the WV Aviation Hall of Fame of Wall of Valor. And please LIKE our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WVAMA
