Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well, it is hard to believe we are now into the month of July. Even with everything going on it seems time is passing by fairly fast.
News from the Town
The Rivesville Town Council and Mayor would like to welcome Erica Corwin as the new Rivesville police recorder. We wish Erica the best of luck in her new position.
There will be no garbage pick-up in Rivesville on Friday, July 3 due to town employees celebrating the 4th on Friday since the holiday is on Saturday. Normal garbage pick-up will resume on Tuesday, July 7.
This is a reminder if you are having anything upgraded on your house, windows, doors, roof, porch or something built on your property, you must get a building permit from the Town of Rivesville before any work can be done. Stop in and get the required permit Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Copies of the ordinance and all other ordinances are available in the office for your viewing. If you have a question on anything call 304-278-5301.
Hot Dog Sale
Rivesville United Methodist Church will have a hot dog sale on Saturday, July 4 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.. Things will be a little different because of the COVID-19 virus. The sale will be carry out only, orders will be taken at the adult classroom door and your order will be delivered to your car, at least that’s the plan for right now. We will have to play this by ear, it’s new to all of us. Please pull into the back parking lot. We are anxious to see everyone and we will make this run as smooth as possible, we thank you in advance for your patience. With everything that is going on, there will not be any home baked goods sold, cold drinks & chips. If you do happen to have a sweet tooth there will be some cute little Girl Scouts selling cookies. Come out and help two causes,
Just a reminder to everyone to please clean any grass from the roadway after mowing, Rivesville has an ordinance about this, you could be fined if you don’t clean it up. Also it is dangerous to those riding a motorcycle. If you have any questions, call town hall at 304-278-5301.
Please remember to clean up after your dog as you take them out for their walk, it would be much appreciated. I know I put this in every column, I will stop when it’s no longer an issue, let’s keep everyone safe.
If anyone is interested, the Paw Paw Youth Park is now available to be rented for that special occasion you may have, birthday party, family reunion etc. A reminder that those renting will need to follow the COVID-19 state and local restrictions. If you are interested in renting, give Richard Conrad a call at 304-278-2642. This is a family friendly park and alcohol is not permitted.
Mark your calendar for the Rabies Clinic to be held on Sept. 5 from 9 a.m.-Noon. If you have any questions, call Richard Conrad at 304-278-2642
Birthday wishes
June 28, Justin Underwood; June 29, Dakota Roy(turned 16); July 1, Madalyn Crawley; July 3, Sheena Hershman; July 5, Margaret Bartholow; July 5, James Wikle; July 6, Patty Fox; July 7, Kelly Arthur Wright. I hope each of you has/had a great day!
Anniversary Wishes
June 26, Missy & Jason Kucish, 21 years; and June 27, Blair & Josh Speicher, 11 years. Wishing both of these couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
I’d like to send out a big congratulations to all of the graduating students of 2020. Things have been a bit rocky lately, to say the least. Hope your future is all you want it to be, best wishes.
It is with sadness that I have to bid our friends Gary & Judy Wright best wishes as they are closing their business Wright Dawgs. My family wishes you the best in whatever your future holds and so thankful for the chance we’ve had to become friends. I know many folks are saddened by this news but I hope the future brings something bigger and better.
I don’t usually do this but I’m asking for prayers for my son B.J. who has been battling gastroesophageal cancer. By the time you read this, he will have had a PET SCAN which was set for Tuesday. Today, he will see two different doctors. The last scan he had did not give us the results we were hoping for so let’s pray this one turns out better, and he can get headed in the right direction. There are so many people who need our prayers so let’s please say an extra one tonight and try to cover all in need.
I hope everyone has a safe and Happy July 4th. If you are letting off your own fireworks please be careful and respectful, there are many people and animals who do not do well with the noise.
If anyone has news to share I would like it sent to me by Sunday, Monday at 6 p.m. the latest. I know we haven’t had much news with so much being canceled but I would appreciate birthdays, anniversaries, births, graduations, etc. And if we do get to the place where activities are picking up, please let me know what’s going on so I can get the information out there.
If you have any news to share, give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
