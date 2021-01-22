This past year has been like no other! COVID, wearing masks for safety, sanitizing, staying home, not working, crazy weather and our children homeschooling!
It can and might get worse! Hopefully we can stay healthy and happy as possible!
Getting our children back to school and business back to normal would be the best of the best! Hopefully 2021 will only get better over the next months and the rest of the year!
Hopefully by next week, we will know for sure what our children will be doing regarding school! Remote learning is the safe way to go until we can be sure the children and adults will be safe!
It is definitely January weather! Even the days when it is in the 40’s, the wind is like icicles! Having snow is fantastic too! We haven’t seen very much these last few years!
Middletown Commons
Starting Monday, Jan. 25 the interior area on the left side of the Commons is open for daily walks!
Signs will be put at the doors and out on the sidewalk by Subway where you can park. Face masks are required, and a restroom is available.
You may also park and enter at the side entrance across from the motel.
Health department at Commons
The Marion County Health Department has opened a center at the Middletown Commons for COVID testing and vaccinations!
It is located behind Bio Scrip Infusion Services and may be easily accessed at the side entrance at the Commons across from the motel.
For the vaccination or testing you may call the new COVID Call Center at 304-816-3769.
You can also go online at marionlhdwv.org/cofid19vacinneregistration/
White Hall Town Council
The Town of White Hall Council meeting will be held virtually on zoom at 6 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 25, via Cisco Webex-Link that will be published.
Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ concerns, Treasurer and Financial reports, communications and announcements, Public Hearing, and Marion County EMS report is next on the agenda.
The Annexation and Streets & Highways, and Evaluation Committee reports, will be followed by the Police, Legal, Maintenance/Public Works, Town Coordinator, and Engineer reports.
Unfinished Business to consider will be followed by New Business to consider;
Quote for Town sign for Walmart entrance, Main Town sign quote, and declaring Doe Run property a public nuisance.
Final remarks from the council and adjournment.
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me, Claudia Holbert, at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
