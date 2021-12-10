As my wife Jennifer and I approach retirement, we have decided to learn to scuba dive.
We both love to swim and have enjoyed many water activities over the years. But the capability of being sustained underwater at depth for extended periods of time, maintaining neutral buoyancy with properly operating life-saving equipment while personally experiencing a whole new world of aquatic life has truly added an extra dimension to our relationship.
Last weekend, we dove together onto the Hyde wreck off the coast of Wilmington, North Carolina, holding hands up to 80 feet deep to observe the colorful corals and plants growing on the rusting iron, shimmering walls of bait fish moving as one back and forth, schools of amber jacks and other lone predator fish swimming by, camouflaged skates hiding in the sand.
We practiced slowly moving up and down using only our breathing to observe the crumbling decks and rooms of the once proud ship. On other dives we have experienced juvenile seals frolicking at high speeds among underwater boulders, swimming up to examine us closely.
Scuba diving requires our entire focus, living in the moment as a team in a beautiful but hostile environment. Our faith in this new world and in our partnership grows with each dive. It illustrates and magnifies to us the essential process of becoming one as God commands us to do. (Genesis 2:24).
Each Christmas season many of us take the time to immerse ourselves with more focus in the spiritual environment of love and Christlike compassion than Christmas enables.
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles writes, “[P]erhaps what I remember most about Christmastime is the love my family had for each other… and how we loved the Savior. As Christmas again approaches, I am reminded of words President Russell M. Nelson recently shared regarding our focus during the Christmas season: “There is nothing more important we can do this Christmas than to rivet our focus on the Savior and on the gift of what His life really means to each of us.” (Liahona Magazine, December 2021)
Yet our goal should be to make this spiritual environment into which we become “born again” our permanent, eternal home, “that [we] all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee…” (John 17:21) Elder Uchtdorf goes on to say, “Much of the world celebrates Christmas, but as disciples and followers of Jesus Christ, we have made a covenant to “always remember him” (Doctrine and Covenants 20:77, 79). [While at] Christmas, we find it especially easy to focus on the Christ child who became our Savior and King, [we should always] focus on Jesus Christ as we rejoice in His [life]…. as we study and embrace His teachings.... as we follow His perfect example.”
I pray that this Christmas season will be for each of us another wonderful, uniting dive in our growing spiritual relationships with God and with each other. Let us continually practice living in the love and compassion of Jesus Christ that surely pervades the eternal realm of our Heavenly Father.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.