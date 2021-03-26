Good Morning White Hall!
What a beautiful week! Since I’m writing this article on Thursday, I can only hope the storms that are forecast for this evening aren’t too bad. We sure can use some rain, but just not all the other things they are predicting.
Palm Sunday is this weekend and Easter is next Sunday. Easter lilies are blooming and crocus, dandelions and other spring flowers are coming up. With 30-plus temperatures at night, so far the flowers are still hanging in there.
Even though things are getting better with the pandemic, please wear your mask, social distance, and be careful on your trips to the store.
Spring Fling
The Spring Fling at the Town of White Hall Municipal Building will be on Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Plans are being made for a car cruise drive through, crafters, food venders, and many other happenings.
For crafters who would like to sign up, you may text Kristine at 304-680-0710, or text Pat at 304-657-3600.
Beverly CEOS
The meeting will be held at the Beverly Clubhouse (Old Nixon School) on Nixon School Road at 1:30 p.m. Face masks will be required, along with social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available.
The lesson that will be discussed, will be “West Virginia Rivers”.
Happy Birthday to our member Helen Ruth Curry, who celebrated her 91st Birthday this week!
Anyone wishing to join our club may call Claudia Holbert at 304-534-3524 or email Claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
White Hall Elementary School
In order to keep from blocking traffic at the entrance to the school and Rt. 250, please follow the guidelines for drop-off or pick-up of the students. It is important to keep everyone safe.
March 29 — WVGSA opens
Terrific Kids for March announced
March 30 — Report cards are sent home
Classroom Easter parties/egg hunts
April 1 — Non-traditional Day — students
complete climate control packet
April 2-5 — Easter holiday
April 6 — Return to school
April 7 — Distant teaching day-deep clean and meal distribution from kitchen
April 9 — Lifetouch Picture Day
Principal Murray
White Hall Town Council
The Town of White Hall Council meeting was held in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building.
Mayor John Michael opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and the minutes were approved.
Citizens’ concerns: Marvin Rowan spoke to the Town Council regarding the poor road conditions on Marklynn Drive. The Mayor assured him they would have the damage evaluated and report back to him.
Communications and Announcements: Recorder Charles Mason announced names would be drawn on March 30 for positions on the ballots; Woodlawn Cemetery sent a letter to thank the Town of White Hall for their support and to invite the members and employees for a tour, and described the work at the cemetery.
The Mayor presented CEO David Goldberg of Mon Health System and Dr. Christopher Edwards with a key to the Town of White Hall. They gave a presentation on the hospital and what services will be offered, some of which are full-service care, 24/7 emergency unit, eight emergency units, eight emergency beds and 10 in-patient beds. It is slated to be finished later this year.
Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department: New fire chief Fred McDonald reported in February six calls in the Town of White Hall, two of which were motor vehicle accidents. He also reported 19 cancelled calls.
Marion County EMS: Reported 170 calls in Marion County, and 11 calls and one cancelled call in the Town of White Hall.
Police Chief Guerrieri reported 547 calls for service, 39 cases, and 94 citations so far in March; new patches with new Town logo have been ordered; and two quotes for a new police cruiser.
Attorney Trey Simmerman reported working on Town Coordinator’s contract; and annexation of Courtney, First Exchange Bank and Southland Drive.
Spring Clean-up Day will be May 8, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Three dumpsters will be at the Public Safety Building and one in the Middletown Commons parking lot.
The annual contract for the Town Coordinator was accepted with the provision of $100 per month vehicle expense. The coordinator must live within 10 miles of the town.
Final Remarks: The new garage bid package is still being revised to be more detailed.
Adjournment.
Contacts:
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-2756. If you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.co.
My article about White Hall for the Times West Virginian will be in the newspaper on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.