The Town of White Hall would like to honor our veterans. White Hall Town Council has voted to purchase banners for local veterans. Banners would be displayed on the poles from around July 1st to just after Labor Day. These banners will be used again next year.
All veterans living or deceased are eligible. Any veteran or anyone who is interested in having the town honor a family member or a loved one who served in the U.S. military, can call 304-367-1687 to sign up for the banners.
The White Hall Farmers and Artisans Market will start May 27 to support local agriculture in Marion and surrounding counties. As such, all products displayed must be produced by the producer-vendor who sells them. All W.Va. producers are welcome to sell at the White Hall Farmers and Artisans Market which will be held at The White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Market days are every 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month starting May 27 and ending Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Set up time is 8 a.m.
If you are interested in becoming a vendor at the White Hall Farmers and Artisans Market call 304-367-1687 or e-mail lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org for an application. You can also download the application from the White Hall Farmers and Artisans Market group page on Facebook.
Happy Birthday
Colin Masters, Fleet Specialist, White Hall Public Works
White Hall Elementary
April 17: Return to school
April 17: Month of the Military Child Spirit Week, Military Monday
April 18: Month of the Military Child Spirit Week, Crazy Camo Day
April 19: Month of the Military Child Spirit Week, Purple Up Day
April 20: Month of the Military Child Spirit Week, Red, White, and Blue Day
April 21: Month of the Military Child Spirit Week, Red Day
April 21: Last day to register for Summer Sole program.
April 22: State Math Field Day (Good Luck to White Hall students Blake Hannah and Cooper Schrader that will represent Marion County at the State Math Field Day.
April 26: Lifetouch spring individual picture day
April 28: April Terrific Kids Announced
April 29: Marion County Literacy and Multicultural Fair at the Fair at the Field House on Mary Lou Retton Drive
May 1-5: Staff Appreciation Week
Things to do this weekend
Morris Park Spring Fling Craft Season April 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 35 City View Terrace, Fairmont. Free admission and parking
The Edge band performs Friday at 9 p.m. at Magic’s Bar and Grill
Events in and around White Hall
White Hall Town Council Laying of the Levy, April 18 at 6 p.m., Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop.
Pierpont Community & Technical College Culinary Arts, ribbon cutting ceremony, 2600 Middletown Commons, Suite 129, White Hall Thursday April 27 at 1 p.m.
Morris Park Spring Fling Craft Season April 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 35 City View Terrace, Fairmont. Free admission and parking.
Town of White Hall 3rd Annual Spring Fling, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the White Hall Public Safety Building.
Town of White Hall Spring Clean-Up Event, May 13 from 7-11 a.m. Dumpsters will be placed in the White Hall Public Safety Building side parking lot.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687.
Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org. All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
