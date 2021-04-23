Good Morning White Hall!
After the change in weather I hope everyone’s flowers and plants survived this crazy cold snap! The snowfall at times was beautiful, with snowflakes so big they almost looked like snowballs!
It’s hard to believe they are calling for 80 degree temperatures next week!
Yard sales
It’s great to see that we are having yard sales again! Here are two local ones!
59 Colfax Road, 9-2, this Saturday, April 24 just off Route 250, and Friday & Saturday, April 30 & May 1, 8-2, behind the Boothsville United Methodist Church, at 1351 Middletown Rd.
Yard sales are a great way to see areas in our county we wouldn’t normally see or visit!
Middletown Commons
Things are happening at the Middletown Commons. New store fronts, new businesses, and lots of potholes, dust and construction!
Bring it on! They’re working like crazy and who would have thought 10 years ago that all this would be happening. You can walk in the hallway beside Rita’s and High Life Lounge and go back and make a right to walk out to the drive through! It looks fantastic! They are still working on the ceiling, but you can see all the stores and the drive-thru are pretty much finished.
If you don’t notice anything else, you can definitely see the Middletown Commons sign on the front of the drive-thru. If you haven’t been past the “Mall” lately, please be sure to put it on your list of places to see.
You can also take advantage of the new MedBridge. It offers everything from a walk-in clinic — soon to be expanding to a 24/7 clinic — to on-site primary care physicians to a COVID-19 clinic and test area. Welcome to White Hall.
White Hall election
The White Hall Election is June 8. There is a possibility that poll workers will be needed. You may call the Municipal Building or Charlie Mason at 304-363-3525 for more information.
Spring Fling
The Spring Fling at the Town of White Hall Municipal Building will be on Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Plans are being made for a car cruise drive through, crafters, food venders, and many other happenings.
For crafters who would like to sign up, you may text Kristine at 304-680-0710, or text Pat at 304-657-3600.
White Hall Elementary
In order to keep from blocking traffic at the entrance to the school and Route 250, please follow the guidelines for drop-off or pick-up of the students. It is important to keep everyone safe.
Apr. 22: Mrs. Sullivan is testing distant students on the WVGSA
Apr. 23: Early release at 12:20 for Faculty Senate
Apr. 23: Way to Go Wildcat Tickets announced
Apr. 26-30: Fourth grade WVGSA Testing
Apr. 29: Terrific Kids for April announced
Apr. 30: Way to Go Wildcats announced
May 3-7: Third grade WVGSA Testing
May 3-7: PTO Penguin Patch Spring Boutique
May 3-7: Staff Appreciation Week
May 7, 14 & 21: Way to Go Wildcat Tickets Announced
May 22: Saturday—Summer Send Off 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Marion County Board of Ed. (Drive thru)
White Hall Council meeting
Mayor John Michael will call the meeting to order at 6 p.m., followed by the pledge of allegiance to the flag and prayer. The roll call of officers will be followed by the approval of the minutes, citizens’ concerns (3 minute limit-sign-up sheet must be filled out) and communications and announcements.
A public hearing will be held by Courtney/FEB Annexation, followed by the Volunteer Fire Department reports. Committee reports on the agenda will be the Annexation and Streets & Highways, followed by the Police, Legal, Maintenance/Public Works Department, and Town Coordinator and Engineer reports.
Unfinished business to consider; Courtney/FEB Annexation, and Ordinance 21-01 to adjust Council Pay Scale and Call off Procedures.
New business to consider; Community Yard Sale in June, Poll Worker Salaries for Election in June 2021, charging Convenience Fee with all credit card receipts, holding First Aid/CPR training classes at the Public Safety Building, taking over Pine Lane Roadway, appointing Ted McPherson to the Building Commission, and donation to the Tri-County Water Association.
Final remarks from the Council and adjournment.
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in the newspaper on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
