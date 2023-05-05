White Hall’s 3rd Annual Spring Fling is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the White Hall Public Safety Building and will feature 30 craft vendors, food trucks and a Car Cruise In.
Dash plaques will be presented to the first 80 cars and trophies will be handed out at 2 p.m. Food trucks include Big Bubba’s, Uncle V’s Kickin Chicken, the Glen Elk Boys, and T&T Kernels Kettle Corn. Zac Lilly will be performing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The town will also be raffling off baskets to benefit the Marion County Humane Society. The town would like to thank all the businesses who donated items for the baskets.
Veterans’ banners
The Town of White Hall is requesting that anyone who is interested in hanging a banner to honor a veteran, please have your picture turned into the Public Safety Building by May 19. Or you can email pictures to lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org alone with the name, rank, and branch of service of your vet.
The Town of White Hall would also like to send our condolences to Claudia Holbert and her family for the loss of her sister. Our thoughts are with you during this hard time.
White Hall Elementary
May 9: Miles for Meg Lemonade Fundraiser by Kindergarten. Keep the kind in Kindergarten! In memory of Megan Stephenson.
May 8-12: Fourth grade takes WVGSA
May 15-19: Make up testing for WVGSA
May 15: Bright Beginnings tours kindergarten rooms at 10-10:30 a.m.
May 16: Step Up Day fourth graders visit West Fairmont Middle School
May 17: Professional Learning Meeting, 2 Hour Delay
May 18: Special Olympics (rain date will be May 19)
May 19: end of iReady Diagnostic 3
May 22: Field trip to Fairmont State to see “Beauty and the Beast”
May 25: fourth grade graduation.
May 26: PBIS Celebration
May 29: Holiday
May 31: Last day for students
Thank you to the PTO for the wonderful Staff Appreciation Week!
Things to do this weekend
White Hall Ship and More – Paint and Sip, May 6 from 4-6:30 p.m. at 13 Opal Dr., White Hall. Participants will paint a porch leaner. Cost is $50 due by April 29. Snacks provided. Bring your own drink of choice.
Middletown Homes, Open House, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 53 Middletown Rd. Open House will feature 3 new homes and giveaways.
Events in and around White Hall
Town of White Hall Spring Clean-Up, May 13 from 7-11 a.m. Dumpsters will be placed in the White Hall Public Safety Building side parking lot.
City of Pleasant Valley Community Wide Yard Sale Weekend, May 19-21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Communities included are Millersville, Benton’s Ferry, Kingmont, and Pleasant Valley.
White Hall Farmers and Artisans Market every 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month starting May 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
Marion County Rescue Squad is offering First Aid & CPR classes May 27. CPR/First Aid for the public 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. $60. CPR/First Aid for Health Provider 1-4 p.m. cost $50. Both held at the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Call 304-363-6246 extension 201 to register.
The Town of White Hall will host a Health Fair at the Middletown Commons on June 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.