We have lived a long winter of COVID that feels like it has lasted a year!
Our entire way of interacting with one another has changed due to a pandemic that seems to have more staying power than we expected. I’m tired of all this! How long O Lord, how long? How much longer will we have to wear these masks and social distance? How long before we can gather with family and friends?
There is hope friends.
The other day I came out into the yard to find crocuses blooming. It was beautiful and almost felt magical — the emergence of these beautiful, colorful flowers from the drab of winter. I began to hear birds singing and blue skies above.
Wilderness and desert will sing joyously,
the badlands will celebrate and flower—
Like the crocus in spring, bursting into blossom,
a symphony of song and color. Isaiah 35:1 (The Message)
I find myself singing as I see the birds and flowers emerge. God has given us the gift of spring! God’s glorious re-awakening of life.
Spring has always been a hopeful time, a time of renewal and new life. The early church wanted to make sure that the day we celebrated the resurrection of Christ would be in the springtime. Though the calendar day may change, Easter is always the first Sunday after the first full moon after the spring equinox. Hallelujah! I have never been more excited for Easter.
Look around you: Winter is over;
the winter rains are over, gone!
Spring flowers are in blossom all over.
The whole world’s a choir—and singing! Song of Solomon 2:11-12 (The Message)
So even as we double down on COVID-19 protocols, even as the pandemic continues to interfere with how we interact, hold onto hope. The Creator of spring is also the Creator of hope.
The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases,
his mercies never come to an end;
they are new every morning;
great is your faithfulness.
“The Lord is my portion,” says my soul,
“therefore I will hope in him.” Lamentations 3:22-24 (NRSV)
