Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and had a happy valentine’s day.
Just a couple reminders, Rivesville Town Council meetings are the 1st Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. and Rivesville Main Street meetings are the 2nd tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. I know everyone is busy but it would be nice if folks could drop by and see what’s going on and offer your support.
I’d like to share some events coming up in the future so mark your calendars:
Feb. 16: Fairmont Clinic Retirees Luncheon, 1 p.m. at Say Boy Restaurant. Call Bonnie Kelley at 304-282-4892 for any questions you may have.
March 10: PTO meeting REMS
March 13: Pioneer Woman Bingo at the Mannington Moose Lodge and the proceeds from this event will help support the North Marion theatre troupe’s trip to state competition. Call or text 681-214-0853 for information on how to purchase tickets. Doors open at 11 a.m., early bird starts at 12:30 p.m., and Bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. There will be door prizes, Pioneer Woman merchandise, raffles. You can also call 304-986-3063.
March 19: A Barrackville Covered Bridge fundraiser will be held at the Lions Club Community Building at 4 p.m. A painting party with supplies and instructions on how to paint a mason jar full of daisies. Cost is $25 and light refreshments will be provided. Register at Barrackville2019@gmail.com. Limited seating is available. This event will help fund the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival expenses.
April 3: Drive-thru Pasta & Meatball Dinner, this dinner will benefit the Ricky Suba Memorial Scholarship fund. This is a drive thru event being held at the Rivesville Community Building from Noon-4 p.m. and the cost is $10. For any questions or to get tickets contact Crystal Suba Oliver through FaceBook.
April 23: Record Store Day will be held at Assumption Records located on Clayton Street in Rivesville. Doors will open at 8 a.m., there will be live bands, and free food along with new releases.
April 30: Thirty-One and Pioneer Women Bingo hosted by Grant Town EMS. The time is 11:30 a.m. I will get more info on this event in the future.
June 4: Grant Town Community Market from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Vendaors can rent a 10x101 spot for $25, contact Sandyspringer1235@gmail.com. This event is a town wide yard sale, craft show, farmer’s market,bake sale, food trucks, music and more.
I hope as time goes on I’ll get more events that are happening around the town and our county so I can share them.
Times running out to order Girl Scout cookies, give me a call if you’d like to order, 304-777-0540.
Birthday Wishes
Karen Marano, Donna Swann. I hope your special day is blessed.
Anniversary wishes go out to Susie and Danny Kniceley, wishing you both many more years of love, health and happiness.
I would like to send condolences out to the family and friends of the following folks:
Betty Bowman, Susanne Layman, Sandra Summers, and Walter Owens. Many thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Please let me know if you have anything you would like me to share in this column, I need to have items by Sunday to appear in Wednesday edition of the paper.
Until next time drive safe love our kids. Let’s goooo Mountaineers!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.