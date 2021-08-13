I’m on the road home from North Carolina, Farmers. Yes, I did get to touch a shark.
While the goal was to kiss one, this beauty of a three footer was just content to let me stroke her before she took a belly flop back into the Atlantic. Sharks are soft creatures, essential to the life of our planet, and have the most gorgeous sheen to their skin only seen when you’re up close and personal. While I petted the length of her, she was soft as satin, but stroking in reverse it turns to sand paper so rough I might be missing my finger prints. Truly the best way to exfoliate if you love these predators.
We love Kure Beach because it’s a small town much like Farmington that just happens to belly up to the sea. We saw Fred, the famous pier pelican, ate hush puppies and sweet tea, found Bibi the cat who has a special chair and food bowl on every street while getting mermaid coffee at the Happy Hippie Java Hut, and watched the sun come up as we attended beach church. It’s been 15 years since we drove down as a family of three and then four. Kyan was introduced at 10 months old and Kasey felt the waves when we swam together when she was in my belly.
While we still love camping and exploring the mountains when they call, we love that we have exposed them to the ocean from a young age. Our hostess, Amy at the By the Pier Motel, welcomed grandbabies No. 3 and 4 while we were there. Sitting there chit chatting with her about her new twins we talked about how traveling with your grands is almost as good as your own babies. When we left yesterday morning she said, “Y’all are welcome back soon! I’m saying a prayer for safe travels! Bring those kids back with ya, we love to see ‘em.” With friends in such a special place like Kure, we sure will!
Around town
Just because I haven’t been around town doesn’t mean I don’t stay informed. Even as I write my column driving down the freeway, I’m checking all my sources for updates. If you haven’t heard there is a planned power outage in our area for Tuesday from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Don’t forget tomorrow is the Farmington Little League Yard Sale. Head down to the ballfield from 8:30 a.m.-2:30p.m. and support them. Concessions will be available. Ladies Fellowship meets Aug. 17. This is regardless of the scheduled power outage in our area. It will take place at the Plum Run Baptist Church at 11 a.m. A $5 wrapped gift for the game and fabric material for the craft is all you need. Extra material and supplies will be available if you forget. Today’s Special at The Bakers Nook are Sloppy Joe with side of Potato Wedges $7.50. It would go great with this week’s Cheesecakes: Triple Chocolate Cappuccino, Classic Cheesecake and Peanut Butter!
North Marion news
Michelle Clevenger at the Fairview Diner gave a big thank you to NMHS Football Coach Daran and “First Lady” Stacy Hayes for giving them the opportunity to provide a meal to this year’s football team. The coaching staff helped serve the food to these well-mannered young men who had much appreciation for the meal. She said, “All the “please and thank-you’s” made this momma’s heart very proud! Can’t wait to watch you all on the field in a few short weeks.”
Congratulations to former NMHS Principal Rusty DeVito who finished radiation treatments. She’s on the mend and rang that bell with pride. Such great news. The Marion County Health Department will be at NM today, to present an informational session to student athletes and band members. The focus will be on best practices for health and safety during the Fall Season. Coaches, parents and guardians are welcome to attend. Presentation begins at 2:30 p.m. in the auditorium. Schedules were mailed out Wednesday and any errors can be corrected during the following days: Aug. 16 — Schedule changes for seniors: 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Schedule changes for juniors: Noon-2 p.m., Aug. 17. Schedule changes for sophomores: 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Schedule changes for freshmen: Noon-2 p.m. Orientation will be Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m. Virtually taught sophomores are welcome to attend as well as any new students joining the Husky family. Husky Band is looking for alumni, past Boosters and volunteers to help work concession this football season. If you can help please let them know!
Reunion
The class of 1970 is back on track for its 50+ 1 year reunion. It will take place Aug. 28 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Farmington Community Building. If you have received your invitation please return your RSVP as soon as possible. If you have not received your invitation, please contact Tina Drabicky at classof70@drabicky.net. Good for them for keeping their plans!
Yesteryear
Advertisements for carpeting your apartment with a money saver remnant were featured in 1971 for Manchin’s Farmington store. Now you can save 50% off all sizes, colors and textures with “including shag” in all capital letters. How chic! In 1970, Trooper William Craig was appointed the new safety education officer for State police Co. D headquartered in Beckley. The 35 year old native of Farmington and FHS alum attended WVU, Fairmont State, and served in the U.S. Air Force for three and a half years. His wife is the former Barbara Jean Menas of Farmington. Together they are the parents of daughters Kimberly Ann, age 7 and Paula Renee, age 4. Those ladies would now be slightly older at ages 58 and 55.
Monongah is killing us, Smalls
Mayor Johnboy and the gang in Monongah invite you over the hill this Saturday for some fun. The Town of Monongah presents “The Sandlot” at 8:30 p.m. on the Monongah Ball Field. Popcorn and drinks will be available. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and enjoy the evening under the stars. You can also head over around noon for the book release and signing of the latest ‘Church of Go’ novel. “The Day Ted Williams Came to Town” celebrates baseball, heroes, friendship and ice cream. The event is hosted at the Dairey Kone and you can meet Author Lisa McCombs. If you buy a book be sure to have her sign it and then pop in to receive a free ice cream cone.
Birthdays
A very Happy 15th Birthday this Sunday to Mr. Kyan Cummons. He was due to be a Sunday baby but ended up being a Tuesday’s child. From the nursery rhyme “Mondays Child,” people born on a Tuesday will supposedly be very gracious, agreeable, refined, and polite in manner or behavior. We’ve raised him to his full potential in all those things, of course the teen years test this mama’s patience sometimes on his hide and seek agreeable side. Love him anyway! Birthday wishes to Linda Pethtel, Brayden Daft, Jon Sanders, John Efaw and his nephews Cameron Huggins and Isaac Stottlemire, Kyan! Reagan Ash, Tony Aloi, John Belton, Mike Demo, Raelyn Hayes, Mary Jean Vandergrift, Theresa Kittle, Jan McNeil, Dajia Jones, Jennifer Wills, Rachel Hulderman, Angel Triplett,, Tony Stingo, Angie Hayes, Krista Hamrick, Sheila Doshen, Don D’Lusky, Jesse Macias, Cameron Huggins, Jack Starsick, Nayeli Espinoza. Samantha Carpenter and Crystal Luna.
School year starting
Lots of groups are starting their fundraising for the 2021-2022 school year early. Please help support the different schools and groups. Every organization got hit hard and is low on funds to help our kids out due to the closures from COVID last year. Fairview Elementary will be selling a chance to win WVU football season tickets for two. They are $15 per ticket. Tickets will be sent home with each student, drawing to be held Aug. 31. Any girls in the North Marion area grades 3-6th who are interested in playing basketball should contact Jeff Hyde at 304-657-0303 or Jamie Tustin at 304-677-0350. The 2021-22 bus schedules are released at https://www.marionboe.com/page/bus-schedules.
Welcome reception
After Mass on Sunday, Aug. 15, the fine folks at St. Peter’s will host a welcome reception for Father Binu. It will be held in the Parish Hall and everyone is welcome to attend.
Help for those in need
The next date for the Assumption Food Pantry is Aug. 19 from 9-10:30 a.m. Last month, 21 families and 37 people were served. If you’d like to donate, help or are in need please contact Elsie Doshen at 304-368-1365. Pumpkin Center Church of Christ will have a clothing giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 21st from 9 a.m.-Noon, 1/4 mile north of Fairview on Route. 218. Clothing for men, women, children, toddlers,and teens.
Final thoughts
Last week, I changed my mind about being a bear, momentarily. I thought about being a crab. We were walking through a gift shop when I saw a sign that said, “Too many bills to pay? Not liking your current life? Don’t know what to do? Become a crab! No sunburns, no sand in your swimsuit, regrow lost limbs, lots of legs, never get fat, no responsibilities!” Sounds pretty good to me! How about you? Well, I was feeling pretty good about it up until I went to order dinner that next evening. Side note, crab dip is divine when you may have swam with it earlier in the week. I will be back in the office this week sporting about five different tan lines and a box of saltwater taffy to those who helped cover me while I was gone. Please stop in, email scummons@timeswv.com, or call my desk at 304-367-2527. Have a great weekend.
