“If I had but two loaves of bread, I would sell one and buy hyacinths, for they would feed my soul.” Muhammad. Isn’t that the truth!
These are one of the most fragrant spring flowers that signal spring. Other sightings of daffodils and crocus are frequent, amazing that the cold 19 degree weather didn’t dampen their spirit and they still wave in the fields. Mushroom weather is expected in a few weeks and the rain will hasten their growth. Morels are a tasty prize and go by dryland fish, hickory chickens, honeycomb, pinecone mushrooms and are a delicacy in many cultures around the world. Known for their earthy, nutty flavor and meaty texture, morels are a coveted prize, made even more so by the fact that they must be foraged rather than farmed.
Barrackville Church of Christ
“Bee” our guest for our annual Ladies’ Day, Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. This year our theme is: “Out of the Strong Came Something Sweet Our” and guest speaker is Deirdra Miller from Purcellville Church of Christ in Purcellville, Virginia. We hope to see you there. Please RSVP: barrackvillechurch.com/ladies.
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
Please join Barrackville PTO April 8 before the Easter Egg Hunt at 8:30-9:30 a.m. for Breakfast with the Bunny at the Barrackville United Methodist Church. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance for pictures and there also will be some Easter Basket Raffles. $2 a person for bagels, muffins, donuts, juice, coffee, water. All proceeds will go toward the end of the year activities.
Lions Club invitation
“Where there’s a need, there’s a Lion” District Governor Jay Houser spoke on the history and the service of the International Lions Club in West Virginia. He commended the Barrackville Lions Club for 65 years of service in the Barrackville Community and Marion County. Change of officers in the club were noted and introduced as: President Cari Casuccio, Vice President Sara Carpenter, Treasurer Pat Whitescarver and Secretary Diana Marple. President Houser challenged the Lions club to find the need in Barrackville and serve that need. New members are invited to the next meeting on April 6 at 6 p.m. at the Lions Community Building. Contact Cari Casuccio (caricasuccio@gmail.com) for more information.
Barrackville Clean Up Day
Mark your calendar for clean-up day Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon or until dumpsters are full. Weather day May 13. Disposal of unwanted materials will be at the Former No. 7 mine property. Will not accept: Hazardous household chemicals, oil, oil-based paint, batteries, pesticides, computers, TV’s, tires, fertilizers, air conditioners, household garbage. Residents of Barrackville Town limits only, no businesses, and proof of residency required.
Time is running out
Barrackville School PTO will hide candy/toy-filled eggs in your front yard the night before Easter Sunday (April 8). You order the number of eggs you would like to be delivered and let us take care of the rest! A note will be left on your front door letting your kids know how many eggs to hunt. Cost is $25 for 20 eggs or $50 for 40 eggs that may be candy or toy filled or a mixture of both. Please send cash, check made out to Barrackville PTO, or hand to a PTO member. All proceeds will go to fund end of year school activities. There is a QR code on the Barrackville PTO Facebook page to lead you to the form.
School activities
April 3 at 3:30 p.m. PTO meets and Bunny Grams due. April 5 is Bunny Gram delivery. April 6, Spring break begins. April 8, Breakfast with the Bunny, Egg My Yard. April 17, Back to school. April 24-28 Scholastic Book Fair. Contact the school with any questions at 304-367-2128.
Obituary for Gordon Alan Bowers
Gordon Alan Bowers, 33, of Barrackville, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at his residence. We send our condolences to the family.
Fairview news
Pizza, sandwich, and salad sale at the Fairview Fire Department on Saturday, March 25, from 3-6 p.m. Carry out or eat in dining is available. Phone 304-449-1904/1905 to place orders. Handicap accessible.
Barrackville contact info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Barrackville. Phone 304-366-9372, Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Council meeting is the first Tuesday of the month at 7 pm. Planning Commission meetings are the first Monday of each month.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
