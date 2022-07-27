Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and had a chance to attend the Paw Paw Fair. It sure was hot but that’s what summer is all about.
I would like to remind folks that NCWVCAA is now accepting applications for Head Start and Pre -K. Kids can play, learn, and grow together. For more information call 304-278-9897. For early Head Start call 304-367-1202, Marion Co. EHS, or 304-986-1219.
There will be a clothing giveaway on Saturday, July 30 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ at 18 Darrah Lane, Fairview. This is half-mile north of Fairview on U.S. Route 218. There will be clothing available for men, women and children.
Fairmont Knights of Columbus will host a Big Bucks Bingo on Sunday, July 31 at the KOC building located on Mary Lou Retton Drive.The event will feature five Early Bird games at $35 each, 22 bingo games at $100 each, winner take all. There will also be tip boards and a 50/50 drawing. The doors open at noon and bingo games start at 1:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance by calling 304-366-7336. The public is invited and the cost bis a $ 30 donation.
Some upcoming events:
Aug. 6: Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold a hot dog and bake sale from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the church located on the corner of 3rd and Jasper Streets. If you have any questions call Bonnie at 304-282-4892 or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
Aug. 6: Start cleaning out those closets, garages, attics etc. to get ready for the community-wide yard sale, contact Noelle Kolb via FaceBook to be listed on the map.
Aug. 14: Mark your calendar for the Coach Ricky Suba drive thru dinner which will be held at the Rivesville Community Building 12-4 p.m. This event benefits the Coach Ricky Suba Memorial Scholarship to help pay it forward to seniors graduating high school and will be attending college. The cost of the dinner is a $12 donation, the meal includes pasta, homemade meatballs and sauce, green beans, salad, bread and dessert. Tickets are pre purchased, there are limited xtras at the door. If you are interested in tickets contact Crystal Suba Oliver via FaceBook. Let’s do our best to support this wonderful cause.
Birthday wishes
Linda Layman, Dee Dee Duncan, Larry Wable,Sonja Wilson, Trena Cutright Sigley.
I hope each of you has a blessed day.
Condolences go out to the family and friends of Nancy Merrifield. Nancy is the wife of Rev. Stanley Merrifield and will be missed by many. There will be a memorial service on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 10 p.m. at Rivesville United Methodist Church located on the corner of 3rd and Jasper Streets.
If you would like to share any news you have send an email to me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com. or call me at 304-777-0540. I would like to have news by Sunday and it will appear in Wednesdays paper.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids!
Let’s gooo Bucs!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.