Good Morning White Hall! Tomorrow is the first day of spring. It’s only going to be in the 50’s today, but not too much rain, and beautiful all weekend.
It’s time to take care of all the flower beds. The Easter lilies and crocus are blooming and there are other green sprouts and grass is starting to get greener. Better get our lawn mowers ready, it won’t be long before we’ll need them.
Be sure not to wash your car before you stop at Middletown Commons. All the construction and parking lot being redone is pretty dusty.
It is fabulous to see everything being done, the concrete in the drive-thru, and new construction everywhere. Thank you to the Biaforas work to bring the mall up-to-date.
Please continue to social distance, use face masks, hand sanitizer, and be careful when out and about. Just because you get a vaccination is no reason not to continue to be careful.
White Hall Elementary
In order to keep from blocking traffic at the entrance to the school and Route 250, please follow the guidelines for drop-off or pick-up of the students. It is important to keep everyone safe.
Mar. 24: End of 3rd 9 weeks
Mar. 29: W.Va. General Summative Assessment opens
Mar. 30: Report cards
Easter egg hunt
Apr. 1: Nontraditional Day for students complete control packet
Apr. 2-5: Easter holiday
Apr. 7: Distant teaching day-deep clean &
Meal distribution from kitchen
Apr. 9: Lifetouch Picture Day
Rugged and Unique
Rugged and Unique will have it grand opening today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Not only do they have delicious Amish food, candy, different drinks, Mountain Mama items and their venison treats, and dog treats.
Also available are Jerry’s Flies who also features fishing items and can be found on www.jerrysflies.com
The Honor Wall also remains! Stop by for a delicious cup of coffee!
White Hall Town Council
The Town of White Hall Council meeting will be held in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building, Monday, March 22, at 6 p.m. using social distancing.
Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and Treasurer and Financial Reports.
Communication and announcements; David Goldberg, CEO of Marion Neighborhood Hospital, will be followed by Public Hearing, and Volunteer Fire Department report.
The committee reports are the Annexation and Streets & Highways, followed by Police, Legal, Maintenance/Public Works department, followed by Town Coordinator, and Engineer reports.
Unfinished Business, and New Business to consider; Pavilion estimate for lot by Public Works, New Vehicle quote for PD, Sally Port repair quote, Spring Cleanup Day on May 8, 2021, Executive Session, and Annual contract for Town Coordinator.
Final remarks from the council and adjournment.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in the newspaper on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
