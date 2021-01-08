Good Day, Farmers!
We marked the coming of the New Year with changes in our scenery. No, not traveling (unless you count a trip or two to Lowe’s). We decided to put some improvement into the ol’ home. Three days’ worth, actually. What started out with “Let’s paint the hallway and living room” turned into a list of projects that by Sunday evening had me saying, “Turn on HGTV, maybe it will give me the strength or motivation to continue.”
After changing out electrical outlets, covers, and purchasing a bookcase that was about five inches over what it’s box said it’s dimensions were, I thought we were done. I was wrong. It seems the honey do list has escalated to a chore list that goes room by room and will probably take us until this time next year to complete. Self-help author Melody Beattie said, “The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals.” As a self-professed bibliophile, this quote called to me especially.
As we embrace a new year we should also embrace change, cautiously stepping in with a full heart and both feet. Nothing is going to change unless we take the reins (or the paint brush) and make it so. Whether it’s your outlook on life or just a coat of paint and some new curtains, let’s jump right in. Here’s to 2021, setting goals, and making improvements to the spaces in which we live, from our hearts to our homes.
School starting?
If you’re like me you’re very confused about the state of education in this state. As you know, the kids did not go back to in-person instruction this week, and continue to do the best with their distance at-home learning as they can. Our county continues to be in the red and safety is an issue. Although teachers are preparing to go back into the classrooms in the coming weeks, we need to be diligent in our own preparations for our children to learn as safely as possible. Please say a little prayer for our teachers, students, families, and especially those in charge of making decisions on their behalf as to when we can go back to learning in a more face to face way. Plans are for the children to go back to school towards the end of the month, however keep up to date with all the info via social media, news outlets, Times West Virginian coverage, Board of Education calls and Livegrades/Google Classroom.
Harry Potter painting
Diane at the Potter’s House in Fairmont is gearing up for the first in a series of Harry Potter projects by hosting a paint party. You can create this Potterific painting on a 16x20” canvas at the Potter’s House Art center for just $25 per painter. It features one of the winged owl friends from the classic book series embellished with some charms and wonder. Limited seating is available for this class that starts at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15. Message or call the Potter’s House for more details and to reserve your spot.
Birthdays
Very happy birthday wishes go out to Tim Boyce, Sherry DeVault, Kim Kovar, Cathy Toothman, and Tracey Thompson. Our belated wishes to Donna Leeson who celebrated on the 8th.
Sympathies
The Priester-Frank family would like to express gratitude to all that made a very arduous time more passable. Fred Priester put together a little something that he would like to share with everyone and we’re always happy to pass along messages from members of our Farmer family. “The loss of Betty Frank Priester, our sister, wife, and mother was an immense loss in our family. Special thanks to Chad Hutson and the staff at Hutson Funeral Homes, Cathy Toothman & Bill Glascock from the Town of Farmington, Don Aloi for a grand meal, Mike and Mary Moorehead for help when it was most needed, Diane Aloi with her “I will always lend a hand and I will help attitude,” Franchesca Aloi for her beautiful singing voice, Kathy Pittman for reaching out more than once, Gloria Cunningham for her invaluable help in time of need, Michael Angelucci reaching out in a time of our need, Father Vincy for the funeral mass and the vigil at the funeral home. If I have overlooked someone I am regretful of, the last week has been a super drain on all in the family. The recovery has begun but the healing will never be over.” Again, our deepest sympathies to the family and we hope they’ll continue to receive support during this time of loss. Please also keep the family of Elizabeth Fluharty who passed this week as they mourn the loss of such a lovely lady.
Yesteryear
WVU Head football coach Jim Carlen and his staff signed Nathaniel Stephens, halfback on offense and also a defensive back on the Farmington High School team. Stephens is hailed as a 6-3 , 185 pound prospect. January 1969, the Citizens Mine Disaster Committee met with the widows of the 78 men killed in the disaster to discuss how to distribute $200,000 in relief funds. (This was not even two months after the portals were ordered sealed on Nov. 29th). The Committee distributed the last of the food donated in the aftermath and took criticism by several widows for failing to distribute money, food and several hundred children’s toys intended for the 121 children.
A portion of the widows set up the Widows Mine Disaster Committee in their displeasure over the handling of the funds which was favored by the Citizens Mine Disaster to go into a trust fund for the children. Taking it back to Jan 1957, Farmington Volunteer fireman Richard Jenkins was injured when an errant fire hose knocked him from the roof of a one-story dwelling on Chatham Hill. His condition is good despite suffering a broken vertebrae.
I got a kick out of this story, especially having a son just a year older than the two mentioned. A couple of 13 year olds from Follansbee, WV (Brooke County, around Weirton) decided to board a raft and head for Florida for winter vacation. The trip was called off as they told authorities their raft was too low in the water so they hitch hiked as far as Parkersburg. No location was given as to where exactly they exited the water and stuck their thumbs out. I can’t imagine their parents being OK with this plan, by vehicle Follansbee to Parkersburg is a nice 2-2 ½ hour trip. I don’t imagine you gain much speed on a raft in the middle of the Ohio River.
Eggshell Starts (plants)
I got my first seed catalog of the season this week. While I love dreaming through the pages, I have to keep in mind that I’m a plant serial killer. It’s always good to make a plan for your Spring gardens, and an option to start your plants early is located just beyond your fridge door. Eggshells start as a healthy way to get seedlings off and running. Simply wash out used egg shells (you can even boil them in hot water if salmonella is a concern), fill with a couple of tablespoons of soil, place seed in the middle, place them back in the egg carton and sit in your windowsill. Pair it with a plastic bottle terrarium for even better results. Mist the eggs every so often with a water bottle, you don’t want to drown the seeds.
Keep in touch
Did you know, “Watch for deer” is the WV equivalent of “love you?” Think about it! How many times have you told someone to watch for deer as you wish them safe travels? Although recently a good old fashioned “take care, love you” also includes “stay safe, wear your mask, use hand sanitizer.” (possibly it should include don’t hoard toilet paper, cleaning products and the like) The column was a bit shorter this week but I’m sure we’ll have a lot more to talk about as January rolls ahead. It’s hard to believe this time next week we will be halfway through the month. If you have anything you’d like to share with us, include in the column, or just have a general musing, please let me know! You can email me at scummons@timeswv.com, call the office at 304-367-2527 or jot it down and send it to me at P.O. Box 2530, Farmington, WV 26571. As always, stay safe and watch for deer!
