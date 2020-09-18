Good Morning White Hall!
Autumn will officially be here on Tuesday! The Fall Equinox officially ushers in the new season and the promise of crisp air, show stopping leaf displays and cool evenings.
All this is just perfect for sitting around a fire pit, and telling stories about days spent at football games and fall festivals!
It may be previous memories of other times, but still special! It will be great to do without 85 and 90 degree temperatures!
4 Health Care-Life Lifelong Learners
4 Health Care will be having a class via Zoom on Oct. 13 for Lifelong Learners, and viewing is open to everyone. COVID-19 has further exposed the unfairness and inequities of our system. The team has updated their work and includes COVID’s potential impact on health care.
After the 2018 midterm elections, 13 reform bills flooded Congress, all detailed beyond human understanding. Hoping Marion County residents understand the proposals and more importantly, what is wrong with America’s health care system that needs reform.
Three retired physicians, Dr. Mike Schroering, Dr. Agnes Franz, and Dr. Ilene Blacksberg, teamed up with researcher Pepper Hedden to sift through the minutiae.
The months of collaboration is a PowerPoint presentation, and FAQ discussion given to numerous groups, via Zoom last spring. It not only surveys our system, but also provides an overview of three countries that spend far less on health care than America, yet provides universal, quality health care to all their citizens.
Viewing is open to everyone! If you are interested, you may register by emailing 44HealthCare@gmail.com
Town of White Hall Council Meeting
The Town of White Hall Council meeting was held Monday, using social distancing. Council member Tim Ridenhour, opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
There were no citizens’ concerns, communications or announcements, and the treasurer and financial reports will be approved at the next meeting.
The public hearing for Ordinance 2020-03 to annex 4.54 acres into the Town of White Hall was passed.
The Valley Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief David Shields reported; alerted/responded to 23 alarms for the month of August within the Town of White Hall Municipal area with; 6 emergency medical service, 7 motor vehicle accidents, 3 public service, 2 power line, 2 traffic control, 2 downed trees, and 2 rock slides, and a total of 99 calls for Valley VFD, and White Hall Station response of 3.
Chief Guerrieri reported 842 cases in August, with 54 cases, 121 citations and several regular trips to the regular jail, and Officer Miller will be back on Thursday.
Streets and highways — 5 streets were identified that need to be paved, Cindy Stover will be getting quotes. Working on pothole on Viking Road, taking care of river rock, and bushes in back of building, and Brad Pigott and Cameron Michael walked various streets to evaluate for paving. Cindy Stover, Town Coordinator is working on a beautification project.
The December meetings have been changed to Dec. 7 for the first meeting and Dec. 21 for the second meeting.
Quotes for the handicap entrance at rear of the building were considered.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me, Claudia Holbert, at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My articles for White Hall will be in Times WV on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by!
