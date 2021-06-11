Sun is out, fun is about, Farmers!
We had a great weekend finding treats at the Farmer’s Market while Jared was fishing for walleye on Lake Erie. He got the first fish in the boat, the last fish and the biggest fish. Maybe that luck will translate into buck season this year. Who knows. Kyan got a little practice behind the wheel. Fear not! He is a very cautious driver. Heavy on his brake, but when you’re not going over 15 MPH there’s no danger. We drive the backroads to give him practice. I told him that before they put in the current Route 250, old 250 was the only way between towns and you were liable to meet a farmer with a wagon, horse and buggy, or who knows.
Some of you probably remember those days, rambling around dirt roads and learning to drive on the farm tractor years before you were legal to get a driver’s license. I’m sure several of you have stories about the first time you were allowed to drive the family car. Maybe you stopped by and loaded up your friends for a night at the drive-in, took your first date to the sock-hop, or how many baby sisters and brothers were chaperones for their siblings? (How many of you were bribed or threatened not to snitch while chaperoning?) The stories these roads could tell. Memories and mischief, I’m sure.
Around town
CNN was in town doing interviews with former Del. Mike Angelucci, former Mayor Donna Costello, and current fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella (lots of titles!). You can look for the interview to air soon on CNN with reporter Dan Merica. Word has it they enjoyed lunch at The Baker’s Nook.
Casey’s Confectionery is cooking up lots of delicious specials for your dinner table. Their meat and cheese trays look just divine. Great idea if you’d like to take them to a cookout or have them cater your office lunch. Franchesca Aloi is recording her first album. Word has it that it’ll feature a song she wrote. Blessings to Mason Hearn on his First Holy Communion, June 6, at St. Patrick’s Church in Mannington. Wonderful news from North Marion. You can pop over to the Facebook page and see a video of Principal DeVito ringing the bell to the applause of nursing staff celebrating the conclusion of her treatments. Please continue to say a little prayer for her. Also congrats to our Husky Baseball team who are sectional champions. It was a good year for our spring sports teams.
Birthdays
Happiest of Birthdays to Annie Spatafore, Katie Orwig, Ron Powell Sr., Betty Lee Elliott, Jason Powell, Rob Shaffer, and Katelynn Lindsey. Also, belated birthday wishes to Richard Waddell, Jr., Jean Daniel, Randy Elliott, Mary Powell, and Lora Gouzd, the new mayor of Mannington.
Potter’s House Art Camp
The Potter’s House Art Center of Fairview is accepting sign-ups for the Summer Art Camp for ages 9-12. Camp will be Monday through Thursday, July 12-15 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. Campers will complete several art projects such as ceramic painting, clay monsters, string art, pour painting, and painting on canvas. The fee is $100 per camper and a light lunch will be provided. Please message them on Facebook for an application or stop by and see them.
Yesteryear
Golly the high crime in Mannington! C.C. Shriver was fined by the mayor of Mannington in 1922. A whopping $10 and costs for driving without an operator’s license and for reckless driving. Gee wiz! At his own request, Shriver was permitted to work out his fine on the city streets under direction of Commissioner A.B. Baumann.
Dan Masters was arrested by night policeman Clyde Cunningham for being “three sheets to the wind” (that’s what they printed, too!). In those days another phrase for inebriated would’ve been “half-seas over,” “zozzled,” or “spifflicated.” Cunningham had taken him to lock-up and stooped to unlock the door when Masters “straightened out the policeman’s eye, making appropriate marks for Decoration Day. Cunningham came back with a hook that cleared Masters’ head of the effects of moonshine and stretched him to the ground. There was no more objection to going to jail.” Masters was later released by Chief J.E. Masters (wonder if they were kin? That would be a funny story to tell at Sunday dinner), after putting up a $50 forfeit for his appearing at court.
I really enjoy looking up old slang terms used during certain periods of history. Here’s a few I think we need to work back into our everyday conversations. If you’d like to confirm something as good you’d call it berries. “That sounds like berries to me!” If someone were a killjoy or prude you’d call them a bluenose, however a shy female was termed a “cancelled stamp.” If you saw a pretty girl you might call her a “choice bit of calico” or a tomato. Need a stiff drink? They call that giggle water or you could call it a quilt in the winter time because it’s a nip that keeps you warm. Your gas guzzler was called a hayburner. If your significant other is giving you the cold shoulder you’d call it getting the icy mitt. Need to use the restroom? Tell them you’re going to iron your shoelaces. If you know what’s going on you really know your onions and if you’ve gotten something right “now you’re on the trolley.”
Cards to care
We’ve got a few people needing some kind regards as they’re on the mend. Mrs. Rosie Ware is going through rehab and her niece says she’s quite the card enthusiast. As a fellow card lover, I’d appreciate it if you’d drop her a pretty one in the mail. Send it to: Grafton City Hospital, 3rd Floor, Attn: Rose Marie Ware, 1 Hospital Plaza, Grafton, WV 26354. Mine is already on its way. Shirley Starsick has been in the hospital recovering from an episode with her ticker. Keep her and her family in your thoughts. Lastly, Mr. John Fast over in the Monongah area has had a procedure and needs all the prayers he can be blessed with.
4th of July
The fine folks in Fairview are downright giddy as they announce they’re planning to celebrate the 4th this year as they have for many years. Now the committee has decided to host a modified celebration in 2021. “We will certainly miss the parade, games and other activities that have highlighted the celebration for more than four decades; however, we look forward to 2022 with hope and anticipation when the day-long celebration will resume in full.” The evening festivities will begin July 3 (as the holiday falls on a Sunday this year) at 6 p.m. with a keynote address by Mirta Martin, president, Fairmont State University. Musical selections by the Fairmont State University Academy for the Arts at 7 p.m. Bluegrass music from Shortline Junction Band will follow at 8 p.m. and Fireworks to close the evening at 10 p.m. A Craft Show at the Potter’s House Art Center will take place that day from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. If you’d like to set up it’s $10 outside and $15 inside. Bring your own table and chairs. This is separate from the committee so you’ll need to contact Diane at the Potter’s House to sign up.
Poker Run
The Mike McKinzie Memorial Ride is scheduled for Aug. 7 starting at Prunty’s Pub in Monongah. Cost is $15 a rider/$10 passengers. Dinner will be provided for those attending. The ride will end at the ballfield in Farmington where there will be games, music, raffles, 50/50 drawing, T-shirt sales and more. Rain or shine all proceeds will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House in Morgantown as well as the Fallen Bikers Memorial Foundation. For more info or to donate you can email grunner@frontier.com or mountyfan@msn.com.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Pantry
The mobile pantry location has moved. Starting Tuesday, June 15, North Marion High will be the distribution hub and how convenient it is to have in our end of the county. Distribution starts at 11 a.m. and will go until donations run out. Reminder, one box per vehicle.
Church Yard Sale
Katy Church of God of Prophecy will be having their yard sale next weekend, June 18-19 starting at 8 a.m. Hot dogs and bake sale items will be available for purchase.
Final Thoughts
“When I’m an old lady, I’m going to leave snacks in little bags on the floor all over the house in case I fall down” This was a funny thing I saw online the other day and I thought with the way I’ve been accident prone, maybe I should do this now? It would be hard with the pups roaming around and even Lulu might not be able to resist the temptation. Side note, the foot is slightly better and thanks to everyone who keeps asking about it. It’s gotten quite the following. You can reach me in the office this week at 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day except Tuesday (the foot and I are going to the doctor to see if we’re mending). If you would like to contact me please call my desk at 304-367-2527, email SCummons@timeswv.com, or you can pop in and see me at our office on Quincy Street. Have a great week, Farmers.
