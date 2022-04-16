Luke 24:10-11. “Now it was Mary Magdalene, Joanna, Mary the mother of James, and the other women with them who told this to the apostles. But these words seemed to them an idle tale, and they did not believe them.”
These past three years we are finding it hard to deal with so much uncertainty, insecurity and criticism. First, there was and still is the COVID-19 pandemic; second, the real attempt to overturn the election and democracy at any cost on Jan 6, 2021; and third, this deadly war in Ukraine which appears to be worsening.
As we conclude this Holy Week and Easter experience, we find the three years the disciples had with Jesus being somewhat similar. At times, they were unable to deal with events, their insecurity, unbelief and their Masters’ death.
The disciples never seemed to have gotten it; at least until after the ascension. They were unsure of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem (John 12:16); they didn’t understand Jesus’ words after His 3rd prediction of death, much less the first two (Luke 18:34). A couple of them argued among themselves as to who would be first in the kingdom (Luke 22:24). Jesus gives them about an hour instruction in John 14-16 and finally tells Phillip and the rest of the disciples, “I tell you these things to keep you from stumbling.” (John 16:1)
After three years with Jesus, the disciples are still as much in a fog as they were, when on a whim, they gave up their jobs and followed him. After three years, they asked Him what signs are you giving us to believe in you? (John 6:25) During the Last Supper, Jesus mentions the one who will betray Him and tells Peter he will deny him. Later, they fall asleep in the Garden (Matthew 26:40 ff). A trusted loyal group they were!!
On the day of resurrection, the Bible recounts the disciples at the tomb saying they still did not understand scripture (John 20:9) except for Peter. Luke changes the narrative a bit. The disciples stay hunkered down and when the women run to tell them the tomb is empty, the response is, “They didn’t believe and it seemed to them like an idle tale.”(Luke 24:10-11). Thomas comes in late to the gathering (maybe even a few days later) and when told of Jesus coming to them, he says “I won’t believe until I touch him.” This same Thomas who when Jesus announced His intention of returning to Judea to visit Lazarus, “Thomas” who is called the twin, said to his fellow disciples: “Let us also go, that we may die with him.” (John 11:16) And for the next 8 days there is nothing about Thomas. After three years, an idle tale. Thomas wouldn’t believe until he could put his hand through his wounds in John 20:24. Jesus was not recognized on the road to Emmaus and they were frightened and thought they saw a spirit when Jesus came before them behind closed doors (Luke 24:36).
Yet, Jesus never gave up on them. He loved them, instructed them, and believed they would carry on the mission. Following the Ascension, the Disciples would be changed and they would take charge, evident in the Book of Acts. They saw the boldness of Peter and John. Sometimes, it is when your leader is gone, that real leadership emerges.
The only group of people that kept it all together, that maintained the watch, that stayed with Jesus during His crucifixion, that brought the spices to the tomb, that heard the first words of resurrection spoken to were the women. Yes, the women, who virtually remain silent during the Holy Week, although there is the story of Mary and Martha and Lazarus.
It is the women who maintain the course. In all four narratives of the gospel, it is the woman who kept watch at the tomb, who encountered a divine presence, be it one or two angels or the Lord Himself in John. It is the women who keep life moving along, who are there in the tragedy of the moment.
The Lord did not need to predict His deaths to them; He didn’t need to give them private instructions; He didn’t need to chastise them. They understood His words. The women kept the watch. They did their daily chores and in the midst of those chores, the Lord appeared in various forms to them.
On this Easter Sunday, may we stay the faith, keep the watch, continue to do what needs to be done and then do it. And remember the role of the women, both in the Bible and in today’s society. Have a blessed Easter.
