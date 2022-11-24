Good morning Mannington!
Happy Thanksgiving. I hope everyone has a great day with family and friends. It’s a great time to get together and be thankful for so many things in our lives. Mannington is already decorated downtown. Thank you to the city employees who put up the lights along the streets. It is very pretty to look down Main Street in the evening and see all of the lights. The Holiday Season is underway. Hunters, have a safe time hunting and hope you are lucky and can harvest a deer. Those who are traveling, be careful and have a safe trip. Remember those elderly that are near you that just might need some help. Even a phone call at this time will let them know that someone cares. Take care this week, be careful and stay safe. Happy Thanksgiving to all.
Shop Small Saturday
Saturday, Nov. 26 is Shop Small Saturday. Please remember to support our many small businesses in Mannington. Stop in to see what great items you just might find, gifts for the special person or the person that is difficult to find just the right item, gifts for yourself or even something you find for yourself that you did not know you needed or wanted. If you are not sure what that special person would like, then give a gift certificate. They can then shop after Christmas and get just what they would like. Many businesses will be having some great specials. Shop at the many businesses then stop by BerTeas on Clarksburg Street for some refreshment, and you just might find a gift. Shopping in Mannington helps to support our area businesses. You may also find that you did not know what our businesses had to offer. “Shop Small Saturday” in Mannington.
Soup Beans and Cornbread
The Mannington Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will serve a soup beans and cornbread dinner on Saturday Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 101 Clayton Street in Mannington, at the Central Station of the Fire Department. This will be carryout only and the cost is $5 per dinner. Shop and then stop by the fire station for soup beans and cornbread and support the local Ladies Auxiliary. The proceeds benefit projects of the Auxiliary and the support of the firemen of the Mannington Fire Department.
Spaghetti Dinner
A spaghetti dinner will be served by Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost will be $15 for adults and $7 for children under 12 years of age. The menu consists of spaghetti with meatballs and sausage, salad, bread, dessert and beverage.
The proceeds from this fundraiser will be used to restore the church’s terra cotta roof. Eat in or carry out is available. Community support is greatly appreciated
Historical Society
The December meeting will be on the 12th, at the Wilson School Museum. Election of officers for the next year will be held at this time. Those members who are eligible are the only ones that can vote. The program will be given by Jackie Lopatin, “A Children’s Christmas Story.” Refreshments will be served.
Greenery Bazaar Special Orders
The Greenery Bazaar is planned for Dec. 9-10. This is a very big fundraiser for the West Augusta Historical Society. This is a time to purchase decorations for your home or gifts for others. They are still in need of pine, if you think you might have some they can use, please contact 304-657-9338 and leave a message. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come to the Wilson School Museum on East Main Street in Mannington and find some beautiful items to freshen up your home this Christmas season. If anyone would like to place an order for a grave blanket, grave pillow, an arrangement for a headstone attached to a headstone saddle, or wreath, please call 304-657-9338 if you would like to place an order or for more information. The orders need to be placed by Dec. 4. The large grave blankets will be $60, Small grave pillows are $40, headstone arrangements, $30, plain wreaths $20, wreaths with bow, $25, decorated wreath $30, wreaths in shape of a cross for graves $30.
FFA Toy and Clothing Drive for Grandfamilies
The Marion County FFA is holding a “Future Farmers of Families” toy and clothing drive until Dec. 12. Items collected at this event will be used to benefit the healthy grandfamilies program of Marion County Schools. These families will have the opportunity to come shop and have their gifts wrapped for their grandchildren on Dec. 15 from 5-8 p.m. at the Marion County Technical Center.
Be sure to shop at Tractor Supply Co. in Fairmont to drop off your new items. You can also drop off items at the Marion County Technical Center.
We greatly appreciate your support not only to our program but to healthy grand families as well. If you have questions or concerns contact Mr. Postlethwait, FFA Advisor /Ag Instructor.
Christmas Parade News
The Annual Mannington Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. from Clarksburg Street near BerTeas. Lineup will begin at 5:30 p.m. Following the parade children will be able to visit with Santa, have some cookies and hot chocolate and other activities at Winter Garden Park on Water Street. If the weather does not permit, activities will be held in the Moose Ball Room. There will also be the crowning of the Queen and King of Good Tidings. These are folks that are nominated by area folks who thing these nominees do a lot for the town and others. There will also be food vendors bringing food to help celebrate the season. If you would like to participate in the parade, please contact John at 864-431-9732.
Check on Neighbors
The weather changes and neighbors might still be in need of some help, we still need to check on them even if it is just a phone call. It is not always weather related that someone needs help. There are falls and illness that can cause them to be in need. Sometimes it is just someone to talk to for a few minutes. So, remember the folks next door of just down the road.
FYI
Please send your Mannington News to me at carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.