I love this little town! The Christmas In Our Town committee has been working hard to produce an alternate plan for the program this year. The team has worked for a couple months on how to get the Barrackville Covered Bridge electricity. We have some great supporters and through generous donations from Rogers Electrical, CED-Mosebach, and West Virginia Electric Corp. it has been possible to electrify the bridge for this year’s bridge lighting. Many people have been involved in the process and we want to especially thank Jackie Fitch and Anita Rose for working toward the successful project end. This project is supported by the Barrackville Lions Club.
Barrackville Memorial Tree and Bridge Lighting Ceremony
The lighting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge will take place on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 5:30 pm. The Barrackville Covered Bridge 2nd annual lighting will be in memory of Colen Willard Marple who passed away this year. Will was a driving force behind the planning and implementation of the 2020 Barrackville Covered Bridge lighting. There will be a memorial service presented by Pastors Brad and Stephanie Bennett. A memorial tree will be placed so that anyone experiencing their own personal loss may place their loved one’s name on the tree to honor and remember them. Ornaments will be provided. We hope this will become a yearly occasion that honors our community. Please join us for this event, it also be live-streamed on the Christmas In Our Town Facebook page.
Breakfast With Santa
Barrackville PTO Polar Express Breakfast with Santa has limited seating available on Dec. 4. We will serve from 9-11 a.m. on the hour, with seniors being served at 8 a.m.
All Aboard for Breakfast With Santa at the Barrackville Lions Community Building. Cost is $5 per person. Volunteers are still welcome. Needed food items: pancake mix, milk, OJ, cups, plates, napkins, syrup. Contact the PTO if you can donate items. And don’t forget to bring a toy or a donation for the toy drive.
Christmas In Our Town
T minus 10 days and counting! Saturday, Dec. 4 is the day! Decorations are appearing all over town in preparation of our 19th annual Christmas In Our Town event. We encourage all residents to decorate in a manner that visitors will be enveloped in the welcoming glow of our Christmas spirit. Christmas In Our Town showcases how our community comes together to celebrate and share our love of Barrackville. The reverse parade will take place on Pike Street but all streets in all parts of town are open so that visitors may drive and enjoy the lights and love of Barrackville.
2021 Christmas In Our Town Schedule
The reverse parade route will provide interest along Pike street while vehicles are traveling the route to visit Santa. Musical groups, bands, choir, lights, live actors and a Royal Court are among the attractions on display. Timing is staggered for groups and most of the musical presentations will be from 6-7 p.m.
5 p.m. Memorial Wall-Marion County Honor Guard – Memorial laying of the wreath by veteran Bob Kisner/21 gun salute and TAPS to be livestreamed on the Christmas In Our Town Facebook page
6 p.m. Lighting of the Tree on the UMC Lawn by Bob Kisner
Town Hall – North Marion Band
Barrackville School – Barrackville School choir
United Methodist Church Pavilion – Live Nativity (tune into FM 95.1 for narration 6-7 p.m.)
Old 1st Exchange Bank – Fairmont State Band
Dollar General – Santa Drive through (begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m.)
6:30 p.m. Old Ice Cream Store- Barrackville School Junior King & Queen
Barrackville School- Barrackville School Band
7 p.m. Old Ice Cream Store- Barrackville School Senior King & Queen
Baptist Church Church Choir
8 p.m. Fireworks
Roads in town will not be closed during the parade, please be cautious of slow or stopped traffic. We ask that vehicles do not stop for extended periods of time to restrict the flow of traffic. Please use alternate route through town if you don’t wish to participate in the reverse parade. Thanks to Morgan’s Pine Farm of Barrackville for the generous donation of our Christmas Tree.
House decorating award categories
We are asking residents all over town to register for our house decorating contest. There is no fee to participate and the contest is open to all Barrackville residents.
Categories this year:
Santa’s Workshop Award- Recognizes the best use of physical movement or the illusion of physical movement
It’s a Wonderful Life Award- Recognizes the most creative and imaginative presentation
Gingerbread Award- Recognizes the best use of homemade decorations
Magical Masterpiece Award- Recognizes the most whimsical or humorous presentation
Toyland Award- Recognizes the best use of toys
There are no monetary prizes for any of the awards, just a snazzy yard sign to display with pride!
Email Barrackville2019@gmail,.com before December 1st to register your house for the contest.
Street sign decorating contest
Barrrackville Christmas in Our Town Street Sign Decorating Contest is open to all Barrackville residents. No entry fee to participate. Poles must be chosen and decorated before Dec. 1. Please make sure decorations do not obstruct road view or sidewalk access. Do not alter or permanently affix anything to the poles. Participants are responsible for removing all decorations after the contest is completed. Please, do not select a street pole that has a stop sign attached; these poles are not eligible for decoration. We are excited to announce we have increased our prize amounts this year! 1st prize is $150, 2nd prize is $100 and 3rd prize is $75. Pick your pole and notify Sara Carpenter at 304-612-4730 or message on Facebook with Street Sign Name and cross section. Mark your pole with ribbon or a sign and have your sign decorated before Dec. 1. Get your request in early! Some street signs are more popular to decorate than others. Winners will be announced on Dec. 5 on our Facebook page and will also be in the Barrackville Times WV column! Good luck and happy decorating!
Condolences to the Ice family
James “Jim” Rex Ice, 79, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, Nov. 14 surrounded by his family at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Jim was born in Fairmont on April 29, 1942, son of the late James R. Ice Sr. and Genevieve Toothman Ice. He graduated from Barrackville High in 1960. He proudly served as an officer in the United States Navy from 1967 until 1973. Jim is survived by his loving wife Jeanina Butcher, of Fairmont, one daughter Michele R. Ice, of Fairmont, and three stepsons Bradley A. (Patty) Butcher, of Brookville, Pa., Nicholas R. Butcher, of Morgantown, and Kenneth M. Butcher, of Pittsburgh. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Samantha Ice, Oliver, Wesley and Perry “PJ” Butcher. He is also survived by two brothers Randy “Dewey” (Patsy) Ice and Doug (Doreen) Ice both of Barrackville, a sister-in-law Janet Ice of Falls Church, Va., as well as several nieces and nephews and his cherished dogs, Leo and Roscoe. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one daughter Natasha R. Ice, two brothers John and Phil Ice, as well as former wife, Cynthia Mycynoicz Ice.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
