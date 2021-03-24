Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and enjoying these warmer temperatures and longer sunlit days.
This message is for all high school seniors graduating from one of the high schools in Marion County in May 2021. The Coach Ricky Suba pay it forward scholarship is now taking applications. The student can get the application and information from their counselors office or message Crystal Suba Oliver or Bryanna Oliver via FaceBook. There is a deadline for this so please get applications in ASAP. College is just around the corner so don't miss out on this or any scholarship that may be available.
A reminder for those who ordered easter eggs from RUMC. Pickup will be Monday, March 29 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. If you have any questions call Roxann at 304-777-0540.
Rivesville UM Church located on Jasper Street will hold its first hot dog sale of the year on April 3 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. The system will be the same as last year, come to the door, order and pay and someone will bring it you. Social distancing will still be followed and please wear a mask. For any questions call Bonnie at 304-278-5817 or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
There will be a pizza, sandwich, and salad sale from 3-6:00 p.m.on Saturday, March 27 at the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department. All orders are by phone, call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905. Entrance is at the single door beside the town hall and above the big hanging sign and exit by the double doors by the kitchen. Masks and social distancing are required, all proceeds support the fire department.
If you missed your chance at getting Girl Scout cookies, you've eaten or given them all away give me a call, I have plenty.
You can tell things are getting somewhat better, I received a message from John Satterfield who heads up the bowling event "Strike out Cancer" for the Relay for Life. He is planning on holding this event on May 15 from Noon-3:00 p.m. at the Fairmont bowling center. I will have more info next week on this.
Mark your calendar for this event on May 22 from 9 a.m.-12:00 p.m. It's the rabies clinic held at the PawPaw Park sponsored by the Rivesville Parent Youth Organization. I'm pretty sure there will be a lot of happy people because last year this event wasn't able to be held. It is also time to get those park reservations in, you want to get them in as early as you can to make sure you get the date you want for that special occasion. I have a feeling dates could fill up fast after not being able to have things last year. For any questions on either of these give Richard Conrad a call at 304-278-2642.
I would like to send out birthday wishes to Terry Shipley, Robert Selan, my great nephews John and David Watson who turned 14(love you guys), Ethan Luketic, Royce Lyden, my sister-in-law Shari Loughery(love you) Donna Mick. I hope each of you enjoy your special day.
I must say I'm happy to be receiving upcoming event information. Whatever the event is please be safe so we can continue enjoying all the special activities.
Please remember as the weather gets nicer there will be more kids out playing, drive safe we love our kid!
I'm ready to share your news, give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
