I recently received a card from an esteemed group of educators, National Board Certified Teachers, who not only have a credential that marks them as an elite group, but they are treasured for reasons far beyond that distinction.
They are just good, caring people who took the time to notice and encourage one another. “We rise by lifting others.” It’s this time of year, in the midst of an upcoming commencement of a chapter of 519 Marion County high school seniors’ lives that I think the message in the card applies. And, it became more apparent to me, while recently sitting down to watch the 2017 movie adaption of the book, “The Glass Castle,” by West Virginia author Jeanette Wells. I received a sign from the universe that I needed to reflect and focus on the message of the card a little deeper.
I read and taught the 2005 novel of Wells many years ago, inspired with the message in it about a homeless family from the West Coast who found roots in Welch, W.Va., in a house without plumbing or electricity. The author, at age 17, moved to New York City and later graduated from college there with the assistance of loans, scholarships, and grants and a part time job. She became a successful New York executive and author. But, Wells describes her parents as dysfunctional and undependable, and their childhood “normal” included poverty, alcoholism, family abuse, and running from debt collectors. Her story, written as a “memoir of resiliency and redemption,” is found in The Glass Castle.
Today, there are an estimated 1.6 million homeless children in the United States. At the most recent board of education meeting, when the theater troupe from Fairmont Senior High School came to thank the board of education for an increase in funding this year for theater in high schools across the county, I received my third, and perhaps most poignant, reminder of The Oak out of the mouth of a student. The student, part of an award-winning FSHS theater troupe, was describing her latest learning experience through the arts in Marion County Schools. She expressed lessons learned while portraying a character in a play about homelessness. Again, I was called back to the card I received weeks before:
“The Oak Tree: A Message of Encouragement
A mighty wind blew night and day.
It stole the oak tree’s leaves away,
Then snapped its boughs and pulled its bark
Until the oak was tired and stark.
But still the oak tree held its ground
While other trees fell all around.
“The weary wind gave up and spoke,
‘How can you still be standing, Oak?’
The oak tree said, ‘I know that you
Can break each branch of mine in two,
Carry every leaf away,
Shake my limbs, and make me sway.
“But I have roots stretched in the earth,
Growing stronger since my birth.
You’ll never touch them, for you see,
They are the deepest part of me.
Until today, I wasn’t sure
Of just how much I could endure.
But now I’ve found, with thanks to you,
I’m stronger than I ever knew.”
Now, save but a few brief times a year — when trees are blooming in beautiful spring as the buds are brilliantly popping or we have allergies, or fall when we notice one last creative showing before shedding leaves to rest during the winter — we may be tempted to look past trees. We get busy running from here to there, fail to take the wind down walks in the outdoors we desperately need, or…well, life just gets in the way. We don’t or can’t pause to admire the trees. But, we should.
In an opening scene of The Glass Castle, Wells writes of her mom doing just that, pausing to admire a Joshua Tree in an adventure of the nomadic family, which is in reality running from debt collectors. Veering the family car into the desert, her father pronounces Juniper and Joshua trees adapted to survive in less than 5 inches of rain annually. Her mom impulsively sets up an easel in the desert and paints the tree that Jeannette finds ugly. Her mom points out that the isolated, ancient tree has grown in the direction of the wind, leaning forward instead of growing upright toward the sky. She says, “The wind has been beating that tree down since the day it was born, but it refuses to fall. It’s the struggle that gives it its beauty.”
Just inside of 25 days, our seniors in Marion County will walk across a stage in celebration of an accomplishment. On the surface, it is a diploma. Not every student suffers a story likened to Wells’, but each struggle to this milestone is real and significant to that student. But deeper, in the trees, there is a story of inspiration — some struggles deeper than others, but each one so valuable of a lesson regardless.
Let each tree not go unnoticed. May their roots and each beautiful and twisted branch — regardless of how unknown or apparent it may be to those on the outside looking in — be admired for exactly what it is. Don’t let your opportunity to pay your respects to that tree pass you by. Pause. Admire. Congratulate each one for how they’ve grown in their own, beautiful, resilient, and thriving way.
