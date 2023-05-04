A meeting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival will be held Thursday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the Lions Community Building. Please attend if you can help in any way.
Lions Club Meeting
There will be a brief meeting of the Barrackville Lions Club Thursday, May 4 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Community Building.
Happy Birthday Sharon
A belated Happy Birthday to the wonderful Sharon Gump who turned 80 years young last week. Sharon has been a staple in the community and church dating back to the 60’s. She is a grand- and great-grandmother and volunteers in many aspects in the community, the Lions Club, Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society and her church to name a few. We are blessed that she is a member of our community.
Neighbors passing
Michael “Mike” Jay Bock passed away on Saturday, April 22, in Phoenix, Ariz. due to complications following a heart attack. We are deeply saddened for his passing, and also relieved he is no longer in pain or struggle. Mike was warm-hearted, strong, protective, loyal, reliable, and humorous, and we will always miss and love him. His hometown was Barrackville, where he attended Barrackville Elementary and Middle School. Mike graduated from North Marion High in 1988. While he traveled through much of the United States during his life, Mike made the greater Phoenix area his home for the remaining decades.
Tis the season!
Yard sale at 608 Saxman St. on May 5-6, from 8:30-4 p.m.
Business Shoutout AJ’s Sweets
AJ’s Sweets Mother’s Day Menu! Taking orders now-May 12, Pick-ups will be evening of May 13-Morning/Afternoon of May 14 unless discussed otherwise at time of placing order. Beautiful and delicious baked goods ready for pick on your way home. Check out her Facebook page for wonderful treats.
2nd Annual Coloring Contest
The Covered Bridge Preservation Committee is excited to announce the coloring contest for elementary students is back. Participation grades are Pre-K through 4th. Those that wish to participate, please color the image of the Barrackville bridge with your best coloring skills. Please return your finished coloring picture to the old Barrackville video store, into the slot where the town collects the garbage payments.
Please make sure your child’s name, grade level, and a good contact phone number is written on the back of the coloring paper. Due date is June 1. You must have the colored bridge paper turned into the old video store by June 1 to be entered into the contest. We will have prizes again for the top 3 winners chosen. If you have any questions or to receive a copy of the picture please contact Sara Carpenter 304-612-4730.
Second Annual Drawing Contest
The Covered Bridge Preservation Committee reports that the drawing contest is back for middle school students. Participating grades are 5th through 8th. Those that wish to participate, please draw your best replica of our beloved Barrackville covered bridge. Feel free to get creative. We are looking for uniqueness and skill. Please return your finished picture to the old Barrackville video store, into the slot where the town collects the garbage payments. Note: Drawing does not need to be color, can be in black and white. Drawing needs to preferably be on a standard 8 x 11 inch white paper. No colored paper please. Drawing must be on white paper so that it can be copied easily. Please make sure your child’s name, grade level, and a good contact phone number is written on the back of the drawing paper. Due date is June 1. You must have the drawing of the bridge turned into the old video store by June 1 to be entered into the contest. This year’s winning drawing will be featured on the Bridge Festival’s informational pamphlet. So sharpen those pencils and get those creative juices flowing. Any questions please contact Sara Carpenter 304-612-4730.
- Barrackville Town Council Meeting
Town council addressed a heavy agenda in a moderate amount of time. Motions to accept the minutes and treasurers report passed. Sewage report: department requests $45,000 of the $75,000 of the American Rescue Funds earmarked for sewage department to assist in pump repair and replacement. Church street, Chesapeake, Cook and Mohawk pumps are in various states of disrepair, failure or replacement needs. Motion to make available $50,000 of funds for repairs or replacement. Councilman TJ Young met with Chris McIntier from Homeland Security to discuss the Hazard Mitigation Plan for the town and became aware of available grant funding under certain conditions. He will follow up on what might benefit the town. The organization will also provide a license plate recognition camera. Town council is looking for part time seasonal help with mowing around town, applicants should have a drivers license. Job description and details will be available at the town hall on request. A discussion concerning the fire truck presented different scenarios for the truck. Public opinion is varied and although no one who voiced an opinion on social media platforms showed up at the meeting, council wanted to investigate other options for the truck and take into consideration public concern. Councilwoman Cari Casuccio presented an alternative of sending it to a specialty shop for preservation sprays, other thoughts were to place on concrete pad and cover with roof, and other options were discussed. The consensus of the council was to continue to accept the sealed bids but reserve opening them until the June agenda and address it under unfinished business. Emergency Management Plan- Mr. McIntire will review the plan and submit feedback and public comment will be requested later. The plan will include active shooter scenarios for the school and police coordination plans. Police Officer Suarez town court handled misdemeanors cases. Received body cams for both officers, Chief Wilson will participate in a conference call for further training of the system. Fire department had no report. Maintenance: bought a new weed eater and replaced some parts on the John Deere tractor. Joy Lane developed a small sink hole, staying up on grass cutting. Clean up day for Barrackville will be May 6th. Code enforcement officer addressed some issues in town including rubbish in an alley, a burnt house that the owner would consider giving to the town, and grass cutting invoices if that becomes necessary. Planning Commission report by Andy Tennant that Jeff Owens from the USDA met with the committee and stated that there were grants and loans available for house repairs and modification. Tommy Straight made a motion to pay WVU Law School $15,000 to support zoning in compliance with the comprehensive plan. Ordinance 94 had the 3rd and final reading approved by attorney motion carried. A neighboring property owner presented an option to the council to purchase his property. The council will review details. Andy Tennent presented discussion an Engineering plan indicating details of subdivision earthworks, road and drainage works, stormwater treatment measures, stormwater. This will assist the town in the direction for growth in line with the Comprehensive Plan. This will be considered and start a conversation on how to proceed. Cari Casuccio presented plans for town Beautification that included the painting of town hall and purchasing a flag subscription service to pay a yearly fee and have a flag placed on your property four times a year. Council adjourned. Therse are notes on the meeting and in no way official minutes.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall PO Box 26, 716 Pike Street, Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372 Fax 304-366-3053 Hours are Tuesday – Friday 10 am – 4 pm. Council meeting is the first Tuesday of the month at 7 pm. Planning Commission meetings are the first Monday of each month
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
