What to do in this heat? Almost record setting heat wave limits outdoor activities and recreation. Remain safe by drinking lots of water to stay hydrated, use sunscreen and rest and shelter out of the sun as much as possible if you must work outdoors.
I have started enjoying mineral water recently. There are some fancy brands on the market that can cost quite a few dollars and my mom used to drink it when it was plain old soda water. She always was ahead of her time and I remember questioning her on how she could drink that unflavored stuff. It does take a little getting used to but has a little zing of carbonation that might help a person kick a soda addiction. Dollar General has a nice, mellow, plain seltzer water for less than a dollar a bottle, which is sometimes hard to find something so reasonably priced. Keeping a pitcher in the fridge with some fruit infused water is a great way to cool off without added sugar from packaged beverages, too. The heat will pass soon and we will be remembering these days in February and maybe wishing for a little heat wave.
Yard Sale!
Yard sale at 622 Rice St. on Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Prayers for local families
William Burton “Butch” Lemasters, 75, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, July 5, at his residence, due to a tractor accident. He was born December 29, 1944, in Marion County; a son of the late Bert Lemasters and Vernice Adaline (Tucker) Lemasters.
William attended Barrackville school. William is survived by his wife of 51 years. Evelyn (Ware) Lemasters of Fairmont; his daughter, E. June Lemasters of Indianapolis; his son, William “Buddy” Lemasters and his wife, BJ Myers Lemasters of Fairmont; his two grandchildren, Tricia Lemasters and William M. Lemasters.
Sharon Lea Jones Shaffer, 49, of Barrackville, died Friday, July 3, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital following a sudden illness. She was born March 11, 1971 in Fairmont, a daughter of Mike and Sandra Jones of Farmington.
Sharon was the co-owner of Wolfe and Associates and very active in the Barrackville community. In addition to her parents, she is also survived by her husband, Earl “Rob” Shaffer, whom she married August 5, 1995; a son, Alexander Jacob Shaffer, at home; a sister, Kimberly Jones (Michael) Ferrebee, Morgantown, and her children: Tiaa, Sarah, Tim, Michael Ferrebee, and Katie Ferrebee (Kyle) Poland; father-in-law, George (Judy) Shaffer, Reedsville; sister-in-law, Ange (Robert) Varner, of Preston County, and her children: Kaylyn and John Harris, and Pacyn Varner; and an uncle: Dennis Jones.
Barrickville Town Council Meeting
Town Council held their monthly meeting following state guidelines by observing safe distancing and all attending wore masks. These are notes from the meeting and are not official minutes.
Barrackville Scholarship was awarded to Antonio Luketic who attended the meeting. Antonio was one of three students selected for the award. Municipal elections are July 28. Dump day took in 9 tons of material, invoice was sent to County Commission who offered to pay for the event.
Police reported 27 calls, 23 traffic contacts 6 canine assists, 3 pursuits and the radar has been certified. Citizen commented on unregulated contaminant report from water authority and suggested requesting a report for file on the details of the report. Discussion followed on sanitary sewer board and funding options for a long range plan.
Position of maintenance worker is open and needs filled due to retirement. Anyone interested contact the council office, 25 hours per week. Due to the unfortunate passing of community member Sharon Shaffer there is a vacancy on the sewer board. Comprehensive Planning committee received 5 applicants to move forward.
WVU Extension is prepared to assist as offered. Council will meet in a work session to review applicants. Street Paving is proceeding as limited time remains for mayor and select council to complete project before terms are completed. Mayor is still awaiting final word from residents who may be interested. Council voted to open a checking account to deposit resident’s funds for the project. Next meeting is Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.
Contact information
If you have any news to include in our column contact, me, Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
