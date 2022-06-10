Good Morning, White Hall
It doesn’t seem possible that school is out already, and summer is only a little over a week away. We’ve had some really high temperatures already, thank heavens for air conditioning!
After the close call on Wednesday night from possible tornadoes, we can feel really lucky.
One strike of the thunder was so loud, I actually screamed! I then got ready to go to the basement if it got any worse. Thank goodness, it didn’t get any worse.
Happy Anniversary
Happy Anniversary to my grandson, Daniel Espanol, and his wife Mandy! They have been married for twelve years and have two fantastic children, Kyle and Brielle!
Happy Anniversary!
Pleasant Valley Election
The City of Pleasant Valley Election (including Benton’s Ferry, Kingmont, and Millersville) will be Tuesday, June 14.
Voting for the City Council, will be held in the City Municipal Building in Kingmont from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Afterschool Alliance
A large majority of the country’s summer learning programs will open this summer, and nearly all plan to serve students mostly or entirely in person. That’s a significant increase from the number of programs that served students mostly or entirely in person a year ago.
But two-thirds of program leaders are concerned about being able to hire enough staff this summer, and just one in five programs has accessed the federal COVID education relief funds designed to help students recover.
Town of White Hall Council Meeting
The Town of White Hall will have a meeting at 3 p.m. before the Council meeting. They are hosting a Community Progress Workshop at the Public Safety Building!
The White Hall Town Council will meet in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building on Monday, June 13, at 6 p.m.
Mayor John Michael, will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ concerns have a three minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet which must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting.
Council members will have the treasurer and financial reports. (Approval at 2nd meeting of the month).
Communications and Announcements:
- Unclaimed Property Event, June 9th, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- E-Waste Clean-Up Day—June 11th, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. c. Vietnam War Memorial, August 4th to 8th
- Family Fun Dog Days Festival October 8th, l0 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Community Music Event, August 27th, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Public Hearing, Marion County EMS Report, Streets and Highways Committee, Police, Legal, Town Coordinator, Engineer, and Unfinished Business are next on the agenda.
New Business to Consider:
- Consider Marion County Humane Society Donation Request
- Budget Revision
- Consider Longevity Pay for Employees
- Executive Session: Employee Hourly Wage Increase &
- Lease Agreement
- Consider MCRS
- Lease Agreement
- Consider Valley Volunteer Lease Agreement
- Consider Hourly
- Wage Increases
- for July 1, 2022
- Consider Public
- Works/Electrician Wage Change
Final Remarks from Council and Adjournment.
White Hall Blessing Box
Please remember the White Hall Blessing Box is at the right side of the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building.
The Blessing Box is always unlocked for people to leave non-perishables or other necessities.
Those who are in the need of items, are welcome to help themselves.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756,If you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
