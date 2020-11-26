Good morning Mannington!
As you read this, I think it will be on Thanksgiving morning. So, wishing you a very Happy Thanksgiving just the same. It may be a little different than Thanksgivings we have had in previous years. I am sorry if you are unable to have family and friends in for a celebration. We still have much to be thankful for, so concentrate on all that you have, more than what you are unable do at this time. Think about that neighbor or friend will not have family in, give them a call and talk for a few minutes. It just might make their day.
This is hunting season for many and hope that you have been able to harvest that “trophy buck,” I know some have. The most important part is being careful. Remember there might be others near you in the woods. Maybe you feel that there should be no others in your area, but as we know, there just might be someone who has come closer that you expect. Please be careful this season, no one getting hurt is something to be thankful for.
Please remember those around you and check on those neighbors who might need some help. We all need to wear our masks when we go out, even with the discomfort. It might keep you or others just a little safer. Take care this week, and others around you, stay safe.
Thank you to those who have started to change Market Street to look so festive. Thank you to city employees who have put up the many Christmas lights along the streets.
Welcome BerTeas
Did you purchase tea at the Farmers Market this summer? Well, now you can also purchase it inside at BerTeas-Tea Boutique. This new little shop is located in the Masonic Building beside the Friends of the Library Bookstore. If you are not familiar with Mannington, it is at 105 Clarksburg St.
They are open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, which is “Shop Small Saturday” and they will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
They have a special tea each day and they have hot or iced teas. Scones will also be available. This is a time to sit down, relax and enjoy your drink or they will also fix it to go.
The room has been completely remodeled and is very inviting. There are also some craft items for sale from local folks, so you just might find something for that person who has everything.
BerTeas will be taking part in “Shop Small Saturday,” so plan to make this one of your stops.
“Shop Small Saturday”
“Shop Small Saturday” is this Saturday, Nov. 28. Stay home and enjoy your family on Thanksgiving then get up early Saturday morning and join in the fun, in downtown Mannington. Did you know, that for every $1 spent, 67 cents stays in the community. Which means when you #shopsmall, it can make a big impact. That’s why American Express helps and is proud to back the Shop Small Movement.
Mannington Main Street is also proud to help our small businesses. The organization has passed out all of its #shopsmall merchandise supplies. They will be setting up in Citizens Square with raffle baskets. Bring your receipts of $20 or more spent in Mannington at one of our small businesses from gas for your car, food or the perfect gift for you or your loved ones on Saturday to Citizens Square and you will be given a ticket for a chance to win one of our baskets. One of the baskets is full of merchandise from our area businesses!
Please be respectful of all of our businesses' COVID-19 regulations; dress warm, bring your patience and #shopemalll#shoplocal. Remember to wear your mask.
Businesses will be having specials and there could even be some activities for the kids. It is just a fun time to come to Mannington, and support our local businesses. Have you thought about the purchase of a gift certificate for that person who has everything? You might get one for one of the stores or even one of the area restaurants. Area businesses will appreciate knowing that folks are supporting them during these trying times. See you Saturday!
Christmas card display
The Christmas Card Display is being brought back to life and will be located on the trail head across from D and G Machine, facing Water Street, by the Veterans Memorial. We know that families and organizations are still holding on to their cards from previous years. We would like to invite them and anyone wanting to display a card to participate this year. The cards can be no larger than a 4 by 8 foot sheet of wood or no smaller that 4 by 4 foot, fixed to stand up and then be weighted to withstand wind. If individual families, organization or businesses are interested in displaying a card or making one this year please call Sally Kolb at 304-841-4868. Plan to bring your card and set up materials on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. Call Sally for information.
Tree lighting and Cookie Crawl
On Friday, Dec. 4, there will be the lighting of the town Christmas tree at Citizens Square.
Then everyone can begin the Cookie Crawl. Individuals can purchase a ticket for $5 and then go to participating businesses and pick up a homemade cookie and the recipe. This will give everyone an extra night to shop with extended business hours, as participating stores will be open from 6-8 p.m. with a bonus of a fresh homemade cookie to get your baking juices flowing. Come out for the fun and be sure to wear your best Christmas mask (Remember when it was wear your favorite Christmas sweater?) and tour the town for your cookies, see old friends and shop at our area businesses with the extended store hours.
Christmas parade
The annual Christmas parade in Mannington is planned for Dec. 11 beginning at 7 p.m. There have been several who are interested and it is hoped that several more will plan to enter also. For more information or to give information that you wish to take part please call Salley Kolb at 304-841-4868. There will be COVID-19 guidelines to follow. These guidelines will be posted later.
Live Nativity
The East High Street United Methodist Church is hosting a 'Live Nativity' on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The first showing will start at 5:30 p.m. Please dress warm, the nativity is outdoors! Face masks will be required due to inability to guarantee social distancing.
Come and take a walk down the street with Mary and Joseph as they travel to Bethlehem. Listen as the angels proclaim the good news to the shepherds. The Wise Men will bring their gifts to lay before the King. Then the Angels will play “Silent Night” on the chimes as you get to join in and sing. Come and be a part of the celebration. If you are unable to join us in the parking lot at Hutson Funeral Home across the street from the church, you can tune in on your car radio to 96.1 and hear the Nativity as you are parked close to the church.
The sanctuary will not be open this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing outside and mask wearing are required. We want this to be a fun and safe event for everyone.
Parking is permitted at the Exxon and the Nativity will start at Hutson Funeral Home Parking lot.
Greenery bazaar
It is good to hear that an event that has been held for many years is planned again for this holiday season. The West Augusta Historical Society will be holding their Annual Greenery Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12. These are dates you will want to remember. The bazaar will be held at the Wilson School Museum. The committee will take orders for Grave Blankets, Grave Pillows and Wreaths through Dec. 1. The cost for these items is as follows: Decorated Grave Blankets are $50, Undecorated Grave Blankets are $45, Decorated Grave Pillows are $35, Undecorated Grave Pillows are $25, Decorated Wreaths are $20, Wreaths with Ribbon are only $18 and Undecorated Wreaths are $15.
If anyone would like to order a specialty item, please just ask. To place orders, please call Olive Marie at 304-986-2647 by Dec. 1.
There will be more information concerning other items for sale during the Bazaar at a later date. This is a reminder to place this event on your calendar.
There will soon be more information concerning events during the Christmas holiday season. So, that will be something to look forward to seeing happen.
Thank You
The “Bark Against Drugs” organization wishes to say “Thank You” to all individuals, organizations, businesses and to anyone who helped raise the funds to purchase and train the new member of the Mannington Police force, the K9 officer. The funds have been raised for this project! It has been done in a short period of time and the city of Mannington is appreciative of the support of folks in the area.
If you had thought about making a donation but did not, it is still possible. The dog will need food, supplies and veterinary care. So, if you would like to donate, just go to First Exchange Bank and tell them what you wish to do. If you would like, you may make your donation in memory or in honor of a family member or friend. Take an address with you if you wish the family to know of your donation, a card will be sent.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, my address is johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
