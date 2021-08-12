Hello Barrackville!
So does everyone else have “the drawer?” A drawer full of printed, chicken scratched, or the treasured handwritten recipes?
Or recipes that have no title and you have no idea where in the world they came from?
Can’t be just me!
I moved here with a small bookcase of cookbooks maybe 35ish or so.
Those books, the ones with a half dozen earmarked pages or just one recipe that you hold onto the book to prepare once in a blue moon. In Pennsylvania, we put great stock in purchasing the yearly Grange Cookbook, or sometimes if you are like my mom, multiply copies. “Just in case.”
Which has come in handy as my 1972 Pennsylvania State Grange edition has really been showing its age. (And of course I do have a backup.)
If you could see this poor thing, pages that have fallen out stuck back into the book at random angles, the cover is missing (but, funny, I still see the red cover in my mind, each time I pull it out.) Spots and splashes are on the pages that are most used.
Sometimes an internet search for a new recipe yields results but I feel close to my mom and grandma each time I use my old Grange Book so I guess I won’t retire it anytime soon. This all started by me trying to find my favorite Zucchini Brownie recipe. If I find it I will share it soon!
Patience on Route 250
Road crews are cleaning out the ditches on Route 250 coming down Crematory Hill so please show extreme patience when coming into town.
Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Meeting
What a wonderful meeting of Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society with a handful of residents and some special guests who have taken an interest in our not so little project.
There was a brief discussion about our covered bridge festival in June of 2022 about reenactors and music options.
We welcomed Del. Guy Ward, R-Marion County, to our meeting and also Jon Smith who was instrumental along with Emory Kemp in the 1990’s repair of the bridge.
Delegate Ward gave some suggestions on funding searches and may be able to acquire a small grant for us to begin the fundraising campaign. Jon Smith shared many stories and details on the first repair and restoration of the bridge.
He has a structural engineer that may be interested in donating some services to estimate the repair needs.
Jon also brought some of the original pegs used by the Chenoweth brothers in the original construction of the bridge.
After our meeting, the group gathered at the bridge to walk through and appreciate the timeless treasure we have in our town.
Please show an interest in preserving the bridge by attending the next meeting, which will be set in the next column. Retired teacher Susan Parsons Boore donated a multitude of scrapbook material, photos and details on the restoration.
Thank you Ms Boore, there are many interesting items and details to be treasured. In a the letter writing campaign in the 90’s a school student said of the bridge, “It needs us and we need it!”
Book Mobile
The last stop for the Marion County Library Book Mobile will be Aug. 25 from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. at the Dollar General parking lot in Barrackville.
School Supplies
Stocking Up on School Supplies: On Aug. 14, noon to 5 p.m, Marion County School’s friends at Palatine Park host TK Blockstar Back To School Event with over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies. No sign ups, no pre-registration. Activities for kids, live music, Splash Pad. School begins Tuesday, Aug. 24 for grades 1-12. #MCSgetbackingame
Christmas In Our Town Meeting
The Christmas In Our Town Meeting scheduled for Aug. 17 will be postponed until a time that is safe to do so.
Please keep this meeting in mind, it take a village to produce this event year after year. Please volunteer.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
