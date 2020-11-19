Good morning Mannington!
Is Winter finally arriving? They say it will get colder today and maybe snow in the mountains (Tuesday). Mannington is already taking on a holiday appearance. Folks were taking advantage of the warm weather to work outside. There are some very interesting activities planned for the next few weeks, so try to keep in mind what is happening and try to take part.
We are now asked to wear a mask whenever we are going out to a public building or functions. Please folks if this will help, do so. There are more folks getting sick and some will be so much worse than others. No one wants to be sick and we don’t want to make each other sick, if a small mask will help. Yes, they are difficult to wear, but if they help it is worth the discomfort. Remember others this week, a neighbor may not be able to get out or is afraid to do so. You just might be the person that brings them a little joy if you just call and talk for a little bit. Take care of yourself, think of others, and stay safe this week.
Christmas card display
The Christmas Card display is being brought back to life it will be located on the trail head across from D and G Machine, facing Water Street, by the Veterans Memorial. We know that families and organizations are still holding on to their cards from previous years. We would like to invite them and anyone wanting to display a card to participate this year. The cards can be no larger than 4X8 feet sheet of wood or no smaller that 4X4 feet, fixed to stand up and then be weighted to withstand wind. If individual families, organization or businesses are interested in displaying a card or making one this year please call Sally Kolb at 304-841-4868.
Shop Small Saturday
Mannington Main Street will again be supporting local businesses and asking area residents to do the same. Shop Small Saturday will be held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28. This is a date to support our local businesses. Come to town, get breakfast, Christmas shop or for yourself, fill your car with gas, but remember to keep your purchase slips so you can enter the drawing. This year there will be a drawing for a basket filled with items from local businesses. This is a way to enjoy some local shopping and to support our Mannington businesses.
Cookie Crawl
Mannington Main Street is hosting the 1st Cookie Crawl. Purchase a ticket for $5 and it will enable you to go to all participating businesses to get a cookie and a copy of the recipe. So, start your holiday baking on us! More details ahead; just mark your calendar for Dec. 4. There will be a lighting of the Christmas tree at 6 p.m. and then the festivities will begin. The Cookie Crawl will be held from 6-8 p.m. On your ticket will be a list of businesses in the Mannington area.
You will then go to each business and pick up your cookie and your recipe for that cookie. Bring your favorite basket or bag to carry home your cookies and then go home, warm up some hot chocolate, coffee or tea and sample the cookies. This is a great way to kick off the holiday season.
Membership drive
It is time to renew your membership for Mannington Main Street. The meetings are held the 2nd Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chamber in the City Hall building. If you were a past member, it’s time to renew your membership, if you’ve thought about joining and haven’t, this is a great time. We have lots going on, new businesses are opening in downtown, out town is growing, even with the year we have had.
Thank You Mannington for helping our businesses stay afloat through some of the most trying times we have seen. Hope to see some new faces and some old friends at the next meeting, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. Membership applications can be found at most area businesses.
Tea room
Welcome to “BerTeas,” the new Tea Room open at the corner of Clarksburg and Pleasant streets, near the Mannington Library in the Masonic Lodge building in Mannington. They have been working on and remodeling this room for sometime and now have opened for business. They have a wide variety of blended teas, some coffee and something for the sweet tooth as well. Many of you may have gotten to try the many different teas the last summer as they were at the Farmers Market in Trader’s Ally. There will be more details and times at a later time. Thank you to these folks for bringing something new and interesting to Mannington. Stop by for some tea.
Bark Against Drugs
The fund to purchase and maintain the trained dog to help our police department is going very well. There is a sign between the bridges that keeps everyone informed as to the amount that has been donated to the project. The “yellow bones” are being colored in pretty quickly. They are still taking donations of any amount and are very appreciative of the support that this project has had from area folks. Any donation is very much appreciated. The full amount needed is very near the goal set to purchase the dog and to maintain care of the dog. They will continue to take donations as there will always be ongoing expenses.
If you have not given, and had thought about doing so, maybe that could a Christmas gift to honor someone that is difficult to buy for or even in memory of a loved one. If you would like to do a gift in this way just drop off your donation at First Exchange Bank, to Lora Michael, or Robbin Smith. Leave an address of the honored person or of the family that you are giving the memorial for when leaving your gift donation. The amount planned will go to the purchase of the dog and the equipment that is needed for it and also expenses for the dog. There is still a little more to be raised — about $2,000 — but hopefully it will not take long to reach the goal. This dog will help in detecting drugs and also to help track and find lost persons.
Greenery bazaar
It is good to hear that an event that has been held for many years is planned again for this holiday season. The West Augusta Historical Society will be holding their Annual Greenery Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12. These are dates you will want to remember. The bazaar will be held at the Wilson School Museum. The committee will be taking orders for Grave Blankets, Grave Pillows and Wreaths through Dec. 1. The cost for these items is as follows: Decorated Grave Blankets $50, Undecorated Grave Blankets $45, Decorated Grave Pillows $35, Undecorated Grave Pillows $25, Decorated Wreaths $20, Wreaths with Ribbon only $18 and Undecorated Wreaths $15.
If anyone would like to order a specialty item, please just ask. To place orders, please call Olive Marie at 304-986-2647 by Dec. 1.
There will be more information concerning other items for sale during the bazaar at a later date. This is a reminder to place this event on your calendar.
There will soon be more information concerning events during the Christmas holiday season. So, that will be something to look forward to seeing happen.
FYI
If you wish to e-mail information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
