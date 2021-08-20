Happy Friday, Farmers.
I’ve made it through the first week post-vacation. A time where each day I reflect on what I was doing (mostly knee deep in salt water) the week before and already missing the relaxation. I subscribe to the Star News in Wilmington, North Carolina, the local paper at the beach, to keep up on new places to visit and to keep up to date on the area. Who knows, maybe one day we’ll retire there.
Earlier this week, New Hanover County reinstated their mask mandate. While the news out of that particular part of N.C. hasn’t been quite so populated with talk of the Delta variant running rampant, officials saw a need to act out of precaution. Similarly, our officials here seem to be going in that direction when it comes to the opening of schools this coming week. Whether you are cautious and vaccinated or not, I think it’s important to keep open minded on both sides of the discussion.
Those enforcing mandates might not agree with them, but they can’t afford to lose their jobs over their beliefs. I’d like to say we live in a country where it is possible to stand up for how we think or feel and there are no repercussions. Just like the thousands who are being terminated from jobs for refusing to vaccinate themselves. We should all respect the freedom we have to choose what to do where our bodies and health are concerned without judgment or harassment from others. No one is more informed or educated than another when it comes to ourselves than us.
I hope those who make decisions for our children continue to respect that this should be a choice that individuals make for themselves before their education is jeopardized further. Please send your hopes for a positive school year to all the staff and students in Marion County and the great state of WV.
Happy Birthday wishes go out to Anthony Petrucci, Joe Manchin, Robert McLain, Joseph Lee Longwell, Ryan Hayes, Rusty Hayes, Brian Craig, Connie Criado, Johnna Biggie, Amber George, Brittany Clelland, Nancy Merrill, Ronald Longwell Sr, Chuck Garrison, Melinda Owens, Maggie Shreve, Elizabeth Kanosky, Beth Fluharty, James Cook, Ashley Cortellini, Chris Hedio, Cheryl Offutt and Dustin Hess.
Hullett C. Smith, State Commerce Commissioner, was among state dignitaries attending fairs throughout the state in 1962. Smith said after visiting Plum Run and attending the Fair (also known as the Lincoln District Fair) that he was amazed to see such a band concert and rides for adults and youngsters. He cited it as an important part of community life. A community that was thriving in the 60’s, our population was in the upper 700s as opposed to the mid 300s of today, some 60 years later.
I like to keep the fair books (and football programs, and such) when I can get my hands on them year to year just to look back and remember businesses and places that might not be in operation several years later. I love looking at the pictures to see how they’ve changed and grown. In the early 60’s Farmington advertisers included Alasky’s Esso Service Center, Jenkins Hardware and Supply, Martin’s Restaurant, Bill and Elsie Harris on behalf of Gasoline and Confections in Katy, Levitsky’s Barber Shop, Toothman’s Hardware, Rizzo’s Confectionery and Cleaning in Idamay, Parrish Confectionery and Service Station, Farmer’s Inn, Garner Real Estate, James N. Clelland Cleaning and Pressing “Suits Made to Measure” Radio and TV Tubes, Charley Thomas of Sinclair Station, Berry’s Barber and Recreation, Farmington Patent Medicine Store, Sam’s Billiards and Refreshments, and Saban’s Gulf Service and Milky Way for “fine food and Dairy Kings.” If we only had half those establishments still in existence just think how bustling our town would be again.
Chicken & Rib Roast
Miller’s Hardware parking lot is the scene for a good old fashioned roast tomorrow starting at 10 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the Mannington Gator Youth Football Program and all meals are available while supplies last. Offered are chicken, ribs, pulled pork, burgers, hot dogs, all of which will be roasted all day over an open fire. Side dishes from The Texan, Mario’s and Baby B’s will also be available.
Back to School Bash
The Fairview Public Library will host a back to school bash for all children entering kindergarten through 8th grades and their families at the Fairview Town Park, Saturday from 6-8:30 p.m. you can enjoy games, cake walks, bookmobile, crafts, face painting and a special screening of Raya and the Last Dragon at Dusk. Sponsored by the Fairview VFD and the Fairview Public Library.
Rock is ready to roll!
If you’ve been to Woodcutters stadium to cheer on the Huskies, you’ve enjoyed the ever changing artwork on “The Rock.” It’s one of North Marion Football’s oldest traditions, with many a future Husky enjoying the games sitting near it, climbing and rolling the hill beside it, or the many artists and students who have made their mark upon it over the years spreading school spirit to visitors and fans alike. A very special thank you to Frank Puskas for being the latest in the line of artists preserving The Rock for the last four generations. As coach Hayes says, “That rock often reminds me of the hard work it took the Woodcutters group to carve our stadium out. Because of their vision we are fortunate to play at one of the greatest venues in all of West Virginia!!! Thank you buddy, for always using your God given abilities to beautify our town and in this case our campus! #PullTheSled.”
School supply give away
A school supply give away is being sponsored by The Giver’s Hand Community Food Pantry. These supplies are first-come, first-served, and free for Monongah students and teachers at the old St. Peter and Paul Gymnasium on Aug. 23 from 5-7 p.m.
Tribe Treats
Fairview Elementary is in need of donations to their “Tribe Treats” program. Examples of items needed include oatmeal packets, breakfast bars, juice pouches, Mac and cheese, oodles of noodles, crackers, Vienna sausages, pop tarts, fruit cups, fruit snacks, goldfish crackers, applesauce and pudding. Monetary donations are also accepted to help replenish the stock with non-perishable items to pass out to students for times when school is not in session. This is a great opportunity for those adults without children in the school system to make a generous contribution to help out.
FMS cross country
Any Fairview Middle Student who would like to run cross country may sign up and pick up a packet today and this coming Monday at the school. Practice will start after school on Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Remember to bring a mask to the school based on the mandate. Questions can be directed to the school at 304-449-1312.
Final thoughts
Be aware this coming week that there will be students at bus stops, in driveways, and around turns and corners. Please take the extra time to allow for travel to and from work, be cautious, patient and keep our kids safe. That slow vehicle might be a student driver on their first solo ride to school, eager little ones might dart out or slip off sidewalks and if you are near a bus stop and can offer your porch or garage as a shelter during rainy, cold days, do a kindness. It was a comfort as a child to know that I could get warm in my neighbor’s, Andy and Emma Harki’s garage if I needed it, that Duck and Rosie Kolish were watching out their window to make sure I got on the bus safe and to ask if I was OK when I was sick and didn’t go. You can reach me at my desk Mon-Fri from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. by email at scummons@timeswv.com, or phone 304-367-2527. Have a great week and cheer on those Huskies, Thursday against East Fairmont! GO DAWGS!
