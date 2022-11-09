Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and enjoying this gorgeous weather we have been having. They say nothing ever lasts forever and, according to weather reports, the bottom will drop out next week, as it’s supposed to be pretty cold. I guess we’ll start making those pots of soups and throw another blanket on!
Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold their monthly food distribution on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9:30-11 a.m., please arrive before 11. If you are in need of an emergency food box please call Bob at 304-278-7550 or Gary at 304-534-2950.
A reminder there will be a Holiday Craft/Vendor Show at the Rivesville Community Building on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will crafts, gifts, food, giveaways and entertainment, so get out and do some Christmas shopping. If you would like to reserve a table, applications are available at the Rivesville Town Hall or by emailing mainstreetrivesville@gmail.
I would also like to remind everyone the Rivesville Christmas Parade is on Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. followed by a visit with Santa. If anyone is interested in participating in the parade please contact Frank Moore at 304-651-9121.
There will be a dinner at the Fairview Senior Center on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11 from 4-7 p.m., the cost is by donation.Veterans in attendance will be honored. Those attending the dinner will receive a painted bowl while supplies last. All proceeds will benefit the Fairview Food Pantry.
We all know the holidays are coming up and we will be eating more than normal so how about thinking of joining the Low Impact Aerobics class being held at the Baxter Fire Hall on Monday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. The cost is a donation once a month that will go for the use of the fire hall. For many questions call Donna at 304-612-6743.
A craft show will be held at 13 Opal Dr. on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m-2 p.m. If you’d like to reserve a spot, contact Tami at 304-322-5142 or email at WHITEHALLSHIPANDMORE@gmail.com, the cost of a table is $45.
I am so happy to see some of the poles decorated on Main Street hopefully a few more will get decorated.
The retirees of Fairmont Clinic will hold their monthly dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Say Boy Restaurant beginning at 1 p.m., for any questions call Bonnie at 304-282-4892.
Birthdays
Tom Heston, Linda Koch, Tina Alltop, Alyssa Mahalick, Naheana Tschillard, Zack Heck, Jason Henderson(Happy 50th!). I hope your day is blessed.
Anniversary wishes
Wishing Tom and Ruth Heston a very Happy 65th Anniversary, wishing you many more years of love, health and happiness.
Do you have news to share, if so give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
As we are rolling into the holiday season please take the time to think of those that are less fortunate. Maybe donate a turkey or 2 to a food pantry or if you know someone is having a rough time fix up ba box of food and take it to them. this is a sad time of year for many people, give someone a call and brighten their day.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids!
Let’s gooo Mountaineers!
