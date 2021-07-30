July is gone, Farmers. Isn’t that an awful feeling? The last bastion of summer begins this week, The Mannington Fair. In 1948, the fair was held on the week of September 14, which seems highly unusual to those of us who see it as the final hoorah before the start of school. Organizers at that time were optimistic that the fair would attract more attendees than the prior year which was tallied at 24,000 guests. I’m sure they now see those numbers in the course of the first few days! Even in 1956 when the town celebrated its Centennial year, they boasted visitors from all over the state and beyond. The grand parade was a Tuesday night feature which was followed by a pageant dramatizing the signing of Mannington’s charter, followed by another pageant depicting the history of a leading church on Wednesday. Horse racing, cattle judging and agricultural exhibits, a long standing tradition of the Fair still go on today, brought in businesses and spectators in neighboring states, boosting our local economy. Not bad for a town founded as a stop on the railroad, starting with little more than a tannery and becoming part of the big oil boom which solidified its standing as an incorporated town in (then) Virginia.
Around town
A big thank you to several people in Farmington who have taken it upon themselves to come together for the improvement and preservation of Farmington’s monument on Mill Street. The project was a big undertaking, long overdue, to a place in Farmington that was a staple of every patriotic service the town hosted. Petrucci Brothers gave of their time and talents to fix up the concrete work, Rocky and Cindy Manchin came through with a donation of new carpeting, and the result is absolutely beautiful. This all started when Mike and Melissa Angelucci decided that this year they wanted to do something special to honor their mom and guardian angel, Dana. She was a special lady, beautiful inside and out, and blessed our community with two of the best children who have turned into even finer adults. Dana was a proud member of the Ladies Auxiliary which organized the Memorial Day program every year. They noticed how bad the monument had become and with the help of their Dad, Uncle Mark, and lots of volunteer hours, I’d say they succeeded.
This week’s Food Truck Friday, brought to you by BCBank, is Big Bubba’s. They will be on site today from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. serving a variety of goodies including their deep fried treats from veggies to oreos. If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, stop over at the Baker’s Nook and get yourself a chicken cordon bleu sandwich with potato salad for $9. The Class of ‘61 is in search of another missing classmate. If you know the whereabouts of Mr. Melvin Napalo, tell him that they’re looking to reconnect with him. Finally, Husky pup football practice will begin Aug. 9 at our field here in Farmington from 6-8 p.m. Sneak down and see if they’re looking tough for the season!
Yard sale fundraiser
Farmington Little League is hosting a Yard Sale Fundraiser, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Ray Kelly Field in Farmington. Reserve a spot today, $10 for the spot, $15 for spot and table, $5 each table. Contact Johnna Biggie or Chloe Painter on Facebook or the Farmington Little League page. Spots do not include chairs and are on a first come first serve reservation. Set up is at 7:30 a.m. and clean up from 2-3 p.m. Concession stand items will be available.
Yesteryear
The women of Mannington and Grant Districts participated in a great baseball game in August 1922. The “fair ones” as they were deemed, lost to ladies of opposing districts by a score of 14-9, but not without a fight. It became the main event at the third annual picnic held at Jolliffe’s Grove under the auspices of the Marion County Farm Bureau. A men’s game followed, but was so dull that even the score keeper lost interest and forgot to tally the hits and runs, losing total track of the score. Players for the team included May McIntire, Madge Thomas, Susan Curry, Mamie Rinehart, Lucy Shaver, Goldie Michael, Elsie King, Dee Robinson and Minnie Criss. More than 600 persons attended the picnic which had other noted events such as the bean-into-jar pitching contest, in which Miss Mary Kerr was crowned champion. Lawrence Montgomery ran the peanut race in two minutes flat, Herbert Jones won the sack race, and Paul Jones carried off the “major-capacity-pie consumption” contest.
North Marion news
North Marion student Kiera Heflin took part in the 2021 NBHA Youth & Teen World Championship in Georgia last week. Kiera and her horse Sugar’s final placing was 2nd division, 31st place. She has been barreling racing since she was six years old and has truly represented the NM family honorably. Way to go! They’re still trying to organize a Men’s Soccer team for North Marion. If you are interested please pick up the phone and call the school ASAP at 304-986-3063.
Caring notes
I have a few happy and sad notes to share this week. First off, a very happy anniversary to two special couples who celebrated another year of wedded bliss. Tonya and Jack Daft, and my parents K.C. and Pam Jones. Lots of love sent to you all! Caring wishes to the family of Stanley Haught, who was called home this week. Oddly enough I just talked to him a few days before he took a turn and it just goes to show that you never know when your time is near.
Birthdays
The list is long this week! Happy Birthday to Tyler Andrick, Burnie Glasscock, Megan Greenley, Kelly Greathouse, Theresa Efaw, Rachel Wiley, Tiffany Craig, Megan Pethtel, Amber Aloi, Dalton Bolyard, Hudson Cunningham, Jared Efaw, Mike Billie, Joseph Elliott, Mike Napalo, Eric Espinoza II, Eugene “Mongo” Opyoke, Anne Alcorn, Kimberely Malone, Christy Reynolds, Morgan Musgrove, Stephanie Goodnight, Mariah Cunningham, Amanda Smith, Mandy Morris and my cousin Jack Jones.
Tax free weekend
This weekend starting today and going through Monday, Aug. 2 is officially tax free weekend in West Virginia. On these days you can purchase clothing, school supplies, school instruction materials, laptop and tablet computers, and sports equipment (certain rules apply) at participating stores tax free. Several schools have posted lists of items necessary for each student on their websites and social media accounts. If you do not have school aged children, teachers are always in need of supplies and they can be donated to programs for needy children around our school districts. Keep in mind that the Husky Helpers at North Marion keep everything from clothes, snacks, and classroom materials on hand for students in need. Your contribution would be greatly appreciated.
Final thoughts
I am 8 days away from a glorious vacation away from my desk. While I have quite the love affair with this office (one doesn’t get to say they toddled around their place of employment before they could form full sentences) I do need a break every now and again. I will have my regular Friday column so please continue to submit notes to me via email at scummons@timeswv.com or on social media. Until next week Farmers, enjoy the fair if you are so inclined, and have a beautiful week!
