I have always loved Max Lucado and his writings. He sometimes writes in such an eloquent way the things my scattered brain had been stumbling to articulate. I recently came across a writing about fear. “As followers of God, you and I have a huge asset. We know everything is going to turn out all right. Our problems have always been His Possibilities.” Wow! But, Max is right! Looking back at any difficulty, problem or stressful event in my life, I find strength in Him, solutions and peace that I couldn’t have found my way through with a compass, map and/or a sherpa! Only the peace and connection with the Lord has seen me through and will continue to do so.
Grow This WV Garden Challenge Seed Giveaway
Sign up for #GrowThisWV 2022 seed giveaway. This year we are growing Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, and Brussels sprouts.
Register at this link:
https://wvu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0va9aEcMFvgYdGS
Search Facebook for Grow This: WV Garden Challenge, you can find the link on their page. Grow This, a program of the WVU Extension Service Family Nutrition Program, challenges all West Virginians to grow their own fruits and vegetables and eat healthier.
Congratulations to our Barrackville School Spelling Bee winners!
Our middle school students will compete at the county level on Thursday, Jan. 20. Good Luck Bison Spellers!
First Grade: Joanna Lilley, Maverick Ramsey; Second Grade: Olliver Parrott, Hallie Moore
Third Grade: Lane Bowers, Kyle Starrett; Fourth Grade: Leo Wright, Eva Moore Fifth Grade: Cooper Wilfong, Kendall Sypult, Shelby Shew Sixth Grade: Allison Sypolt, Emmalee Delaney
Seventh Grade: Lily Stark, Allison Wilson, Ashley Masters; Eighth Grade: Matthew Snoderly, Emily Kincaid
Baseball, softball challenger signups
Sign up will be Jan. 30 from 5-7 p.m. and Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Barrackville Lions Community Building. Little League Ages 4-12; Junior league 13-15; Softball League 9-12; Challenger League — all ages (no fee). Bring a valid driver’s license (if interested in volunteering); child’s birth certificate; proof of residency (if you child doesn’t attend Barrackville School)
Covered bridge donations
Donations to the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society can be made out to this organization and mailed to Lions Club P.O. Box 429, Barrackville WV 26559.
Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival vendors
Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival will be held Saturday, June 18. More details will be available after the Feb. 16 festival meeting. Vendor spots will be $20. Contact Cari at caricasuccio@gmail for more information or to reserve a spot. We are also looking for entertainment for the day, if you would like to perform email Barrackville2019@gmail.com.
Town council seat vacant
The Town of Barrackville is looking to fill a vacancy on Barrackville Town Council. Inquire in the office or call 304-366-9372 until Jan. 24.
Mushroom Freezer Breakfast Burritos
Shared from the WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program. These healthy vegetarian burritos are simple to make and easy to reheat for breakfast on the go for you and your family. (Exchange the cheese and mushrooms with your favorites.)
Ingredients
2 tablespoons neutral oil (canola, vegetable, grapeseed)
1/2 white onion, diced
2 garlic gloves, minced
2 cups crimini mushrooms, chopped
4 cups loosely packed spinach, chopped
1/4 teaspoon salt
8 large eggs
3 tablespoons milk
salt and pepper to taste
cooking spray
4 large whole wheat tortillas
1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons goat cheese
Before You Cook: Take a minute to read through the recipe before you start. Wash all fresh produce. Wash your hands at the beginning and throughout the cooking process. Children should ask for permission before using appliances and sharp knives.
Directions
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add oil to pan. Add the onion, garlic and cook for 2-3 minutes or until translucent.
Add the mushrooms and cook until they are golden brown (about 3-4 minutes). Flip the mushrooms, so the other side can cook. Place the spinach in the pan and cook until it’s wilted or about 3-4 minutes. Season with salt and stir all the veggies together. Remove from heat and set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together eggs and milk. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Heat another large skillet over medium heat. Spray the skillet with cooking spray and add egg mixture. Cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently, until the eggs have set. Remove from heat.
Heat the tortillas in the microwave for 10 seconds (they are easier to roll when warm). Lay out the tortillas on four separate pieces of aluminum foil and spread one and a half tablespoon of goat cheese on each tortilla. Evenly distribute the roasted vegetables and scrambled eggs among the four tortillas. Roll each one up in the foil and place in a freezer bag. Freeze.
When ready to eat from the freezer, microwave on high for 1-2 minutes or until heated throughout.
Contact information
If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
