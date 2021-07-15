Good morning Mannington!
I really hope everyone has had an enjoyable week. I have seen some very pretty flowers all over town. If you like to see nice lawns and flowers just drive around town for a few minutes and enjoy the views. Thank you to all of the folks of Mannington who take pride in their homes to make our town look so nice. Just be careful when you are outside if the high temperature continue. Remember if you want to go to the park for a picnic later in the evening when it is cooler, this could be a nice family outing. Just remember to clean-up the area and take your trash with you. The youngsters would enjoy eating out and playing in the park.
Please remember to check on any neighbors or elderly who may not have access to air conditioning or a cooling area. Check on them to ensure they are safe. They can become overheated and need medical attention. Have a great week, take care of each other and stay safe.
Board Meeting
The Marion County Senior Citizen Center will hold a meeting on Friday, July 30 in the Dining room of the North Marion Senior Center at 10 a.m.
Senior Picnic
The yearly Senior Citizens Picnic is planned for July 30 at the North Marion Senior Center Pavilion for a good old fashioned picnic fun! There will be bingo with prizes from 10-11 a.m., live music from 11 a.m. to noon featuring Joe Hooker who will play toe-tapping country and Oldies tunes. Then an extra yummy picnic lunch will be served at noon for a donation of $3 per person for those age 60 and for those under 60 who wish to attend the price is $6.50 per person. Mark your calendar and come to enjoy the fun with friends and make some new ones.
Farmer’s Market
The Farmer’s Market will open again on Saturday at 9 a.m. until noon. Thank you to those folks who attended the market last week. There was a great turn out and some new vendors, so the Market is growing each week. The Women’s Club of Mannington sponsors this event each week. Some vendors set-up each week, others may come once or twice a month. So, you may find something different each time you attend. Fresh vegetables will be more available very soon. Last week there was a variety of fresh fruit. So many folks come for the fresh-made Kettle Corn, get there early. Fresh baked items are very popular. Wood crafts are available, and some very pretty jewelry can be found also. This is also a time to eat breakfast downtown before the Market opens, plan to meet friend and just take time to be in downtown Mannington. You just might like to check out other places of business while you are there.
Photogenic Contest
The pictures for the Photogenic Contest have been posted. Go to the Mannington District Fair Facebook page to see all of the pictures to vote for your favorites. The voting will close at 5 p.m. on July 19. Good luck to all of the contestants.
Pre-season tickets
Pre-season tickets for the Mannington District Fair are now on sale at the Mannington Home Center, First Exchange Bank in Mannington, Hundred and Fairmont. Tickets will be on sale until noon Aug. 2.
Community Building
This is an invitation to folks to participate in the Mannington District Fair exhibits in the Community Building. They are always glad to display homemade quilts and other handmade items. Those attending the fair enjoy seeing these fine handcrafted items. Do you have an unusual collection? Think about bringing part of it to display. Collections are interesting to many folks. Don’t forget to bring in your prized vegetables. Show your pride in the vegetables you have raised and let others see how food for the family can be available right at your home. Let a Zucchini grow and enter the Largest Zucchini Contest.
Do you enjoy photography? Then consider entering the Photo Contest also in the Community Building. No professional photography and no editing. The categories are Nature, People, Floral, Animals, Black and White, Mannington Scenery and miscellaneous. Two age groups children (5-17 years) and adult (ages 18+). Pictures must be 5X7 or larger and framed.
There are spaces in the Community Building available for demonstrations, displays, crafts, promotional and marketing products that your organization or business would like to present information to the public. For those who would like to set up a retail spot, rental spaces are available. You can send a text to 304-376-6025 for more information.
Fair Parade 2021
Yes, another event to let us know that we are getting back to a more normal life. The dates for the 2021 Mannington District Fair will be Aug. 2-7. Due to coronavirus in 2020 the fair was cancelled, but it will again be held and hope for the enjoyment that we all have missed. It is time to begin thinking about participating in the Annual Parade which will be held on Monday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. Individuals, groups, churches businesses, organizations and others need to start planning their entries in this annual event. For information or to register for the parade please contact Kristy Moore at 304-612-0319 or MADFPARADE@GMAIL.COM . Plan to be part of this event and celebrate being able to return to a time with family and friends.
Fair Pageant
Deadlines are fast approaching to enter the different pageants that will be happening at the Mannington District Fair. The Little Miss Pageant registration is open until July 25 and sign-up will be held at the stage on the fairgrounds. Applications for the Junior Miss and Mannington District Fair Queen Pageant will be accepted until July 25. Now open to eligible candidates from Marion, Taylor Preston, Monongalia, Doddridge, Harrison and Wetzel counties.
All of these forms can be found on the web site www.manningtondistrictfair.org.
Wednesday Fair Events
Aug. 4 begins with judging of Sheep, Poultry, Swine and Dairy and Beef Cattle at 9 a.m. The gates will open at 20 p.m. Horse Show for those 12 years of age and under from 2-4 p.m. The registration for the Demolition Derby will begin at 4 p.m. The second horse show for those folks 13 years of age and over will be held from 4-6 p.m. T.J. Hill Magician/Comedian will be strolling the on the grounds between 6 and 10 p.m. The Kent Family Circus, a fair favorite, will perform at 6, 7:30 and 10 p.m. The Marion County 4-H and FFA will show steers, feeder calves, lambs and goats the 4-H FFA Barn on the fairgrounds at 6 p.m. The young folks are learning to raise meat for the table and you just might want to stop by to give your support to all of the hard work they are doing and see what they are learning. Ride Stamps will be available for the ride from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Rick K Road Trip will perform on the stage with the first show at 7 p.m. and again at 9 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. there will be a barbecue eating contest at JAWS concession on the grounds. There will be a power wheels Demolition Derby for the youngsters at 7 p.m. This is held before the Thomas Motorsport Demolition Derby at 80 p.m. Hope you have a great evening at the fair and closing time at midnight.
Family Fun Day
Families plan to come out to the Mannington District Fair on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. for Family Fun Day, which is a great time for the kids and adults too. There will be games for all ages, such as hay bale rolling, sack races, treasure hunt, tire rolling, guessing games and much more. There will be prizes awarded in each age group. Make plans now with family and friends to enjoy this event, a lot of fun for everyone.
Rabies Clinic
A Rabies Clinic will be held at the McCurdysville Community Building on Saturday, Augusta 7, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Rabies shots will be given for $8.00 per animal and dewormer and other vaccines will be available at reduced rates. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers. James Henderson, DVM will administer the vaccinations. Proceeds benefit the McCurdysville Community Building. For GPS use, the location is 3414 Jakes Run Road, Rivesville, WV 26588. For information, please call 304-278-7770 or 304-278-5905. Call with questions prior to the event date and note that there is little, to no. cell service in the area.
Meet and Greet – Turtleman
Turtleman & Swamp People Ronnie Adams meet and greet will be held July 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Crystalline Event Center 801 East Park Ave., Fairmont. Come meet Facebbok, TV and YouTube stars Turtleman Ernie Brown Jr. and Ronnie Adams of Swamp People as they team up to benefit the nonprofit Marion County Discovery Center. Bring the whole family to meet and greet these wildly popular stars. Get their autographs, take your photo with them, by Turtleman and Swamp People gear, T-shirts, hats, knives, photos. Admission is $7.00 per person all going to benefit the Marion County Discovery Center. Text 304-282-2306 for more information. Like us on Facebook @ Marion County Discovery Center.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
