Hello Barrackville!
I smell a scent of spring! I can’t say it is the natural smell of spring like the earthy smell after a gentle rain, the neighbor who is the first to cut grass or the smell of a barbecue a few doors down. But the smell of a forced hyacinth bulb is an elegant little vase. Ahh, lovely! Picked up at the local grocery store for a few dollars, and just couldn’t resist getting enough for the work family. These are by far my favorite signs of spring, maybe because they are the first, and it is only January still. Each and every day toward brighter days is another toward Spring. Roughly 52 days and counting!
Comprehensive Plan survey
The Town of Barrackville is in the process of developing a comprehensive plan that will identify issues and concerns of residents that are negatively affecting the quality of life for those that live and work in Barrackville. The plan will include a detailed action plan outlining specific steps that town government and other partners can take to address the identified issues and concerns. The plan will also be the foundation for future growth and development in the town.
As the plan revolves around issues in Barrackville, citizen input is a vital part of the planning process. Therefore, a survey has been created to solicit input from the general public. The survey is designed to only take a few minutes to complete and will help local elected officials identify issues and concerns in the Town of Barrackville. This information is vital in helping define the future of Barrackville and what actions the town should take in order for it to prosper.
The survey can be found online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Barrackville
Our Blessing Box
Our community seems to be generous and quick! Last report is that the Blessing Box is full to capacity. So please neighbors, don’t be shy, if you need something, check there to see if it is available.
Did you know?
Our favorite K9 Reudiger has a Facebook and Instagram account. It is updated with news and his activities and his family life. Great little insight to his contributions to our community. Follow him or check out his facebook page at K9Reudiger_BPD.
Barrackville Town Council
Barrackville Town Council meets Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. All community members are welcome to attend as it is an open and public meeting.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact me, Diana Marple, via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
