2020. Enough said! How will we describe 2020 next year? In five years? Ten? After the events of this year have softened slightly and no longer have the sharp stinging edges, we can look back and realize, some of the lessons will strengthen us in the coming years.
Each year comes with personal challenges or blessings to progress through and, hopefully, learn from. This year has added global concerns that are pressing in from all side. Loss of a family member is one of the hardest things to navigate, and there are many different ways to grieve and release the pain.
Sometimes, in a sudden death, it may take years to come to terms with the event. In the loss of a loved one who has been ill, though, no less traumatic, we are able; in essence, to come to terms with the inevitable as it is happening. Christmas celebrations may become a quiet reflective time that is removed from frantic rushing and calls, preparation and agitation. Changing habits and traditions that may have painful memories attached isn’t a bad thing, when the time is right and healing has begun the tradition may be revisited and appreciation reinforced. Create a new tradition or just take the year off from Christmas, altogether.
Visit the gravesite and meditate and reflect, look at old photos, talk about your loved one, find counseling at a church or grief support group or if the time isn’t right just cry and mourn the memory and love you have in your heart. I pray peace and contentment to each person in town and hope that the Christmas celebration this year reinforces the bonds to what is truly important in our lives. Merry Christmas from the Marples!
Sad neighborhood loss
Dylan Matthew Harr, 20, of Barrackville, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15. He was born April 4, 2000, in Fairmont; the son of James Harr II of Fairmont and Melissa Lilley Harr of Barrackville.
Dylan was a graduate of East Fairmont High. He worked for Papa John’s Pizza in Fairmont. Dylan had a heart of gold and loved being with his family and friends. Dylan had a special love for music, ever since he was a little child. In addition to his parents, Dylan is survived by his son, Maverick Allan Lawrence Hixenbaugh of Fairmont; his brother, Tristan Harr and his companion, Kaylia Anderson; maternal grandparents, Barbara and Douglas Tennant of Kingmont; his paternal grandparents, Rhoda and Jim Harr of Fairmont; aunts, Theresa Singleton and her companion Allan of Fairmont and Danielle Lilley and her companion, Josh Crumble of Ohio; and several cousins. Dylan was preceded in death by his grandfather, Cloyd Lilley; his great grandfathers, John Toothman and Bud Tennant; his great grandmother, Martha Sue Tennant. The Harr family would like to thank all family and friends for the outpouring of support during these difficult times.
There has been a GoFundMe Account under Dylan Harr Funeral Fund for donations toward funeral and family expenses.
Harry James “Jim” Brown, 77, of Barrackville passed away on Friday, Dec. 18 at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Fairmont on May 22, 1943, a son of the late Harry B. Brown and Esther Mason Brown. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Linda McCoy Brown of Barrackville; daughter, Trudi Brown, MD of Johnstown, Pa.; two grandchildren, Stephen James Suhayda and Julia Nicole Suhayda; brother, Donald R. Brown of Farmington; and Jim’s twin sister, Virginia Steele of Dormont, Pa. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Stephen John Suhayda. Jim was a graduate of Barrackville High and Fairmont State College. He worked as a mechanical engineer for Consolidated Coal Company and the FBI. Jim belonged to Barrackville United Methodist Church. He was an avid ham radio operator, computer guru, and loved corvettes. The family requests memorial contributions be made in Jim’s memory to Barrackville United Methodist Church, PO Box 186, Barrackville, WV 26559. We appreciate in the unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending a visitation or funeral may not be in your best interest. Be with the family in prayer.
Barrackville garbage services
Route changes for Christmas week and New Year week are as follows: Barrackville/Grant Town area – Friday pickups will be Thursday, Thursday pickups will be Wednesday. Farmington area has no changes. No bulk pick ups the week of Christmas and New Year’s. Bulk pickups will resume the week of Jan. 4. Please call to schedule any bulk item before putting it out. Coupon payment books are going out this week. We wish you all Merry Christmas and a Happy and Safe New Year.
Church services
Barrackville United Methodist Church and Monumental United Methodist Church continue to meet in their respective parking lot every Sunday morning for parking lot service. Everyone who attends is asked to please stay in their cars. Services can be heard from vehicles tuned to 95.1 FM. Monumental service time begins at 9:30 a.m. and Barrackville United Methodist Church begins at 11 a.m.
