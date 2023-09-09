This is a thank you to every single one of you that supports the North Central West Virginia Airport.
We are extending our heartfelt thanks from the CKB staff, Benedum Airport Authority Board, and all of our CKB partners. Because of you we have had our best summer ever on record! All of the flights we are able to offer and all of the new growth and investment at CKB is happening because of you.
To explain how important your support is, let us brag a little bit about how much you have helped improve our load factor, in essence, how many seats you filled on the flights we offer. Our load factor comparing last year to this year for the flight to VPS which is Destin, Florida went from 68.8% to 84%. The 2023 load factor for SFB or Daytona/Orlando/Sandford, Fla. was 91%, PIE or Tampa/St Petersburg/Clearwater, Fla. was 91% and a W.Va. favorite, MYR or Myrtle Beach, S.C. was 92% load factor.
So many of you had wonderful summer adventures and we want to take a moment to tell you how much your support of our flights means to us. CKB relies on our partnership with you to help ensure every flight is at capacity. We work daily to put our best foot forward to ensure that these flights are booked early and often so that we can continue to offer the best options for flights and services for you.
All of the growth and investment at your North Central WV Airport is because of your support and use of the airport in every aspect.
From a construction standpoint, your support helps ensure that we have companies that continue to thrive and expand at CKB. This includes companies like MHIRJ as they are wrapping up a $23 million-dollar 100,000 square foot expansion and are the largest regional MRO in the world! Aurora Flight Sciences–A Boeing Company is currently adding a 50,000 square foot, $15 million dollar expansion.
All of this growth from our aviation facilities means we need additional workers.
Thanks to the Governor and the W.Va. Legislature, and all of you that support this workforce, Pierpont Community and Technical Colleges Aviation Technology Program will soon be getting a new 70,000 square-foot facility, including two high-bay hangers. This will significantly increase space, allowing enrollment to grow to 200 students annually, meaning more graduates to meet the workforce demands.
As Pierpont exits their current space, this will allow the Fairmont State University Aviation Center of Excellence to continue to grow and expand their pilot training program to help meet the demand and need for pilots.
And finally, because of the great support of all of you, our passengers, we are on a journey to construct a brand new $27 million-dollar, 53,000 square foot terminal that is slated to open sometime in the fourth quarter of 2024. This new terminal will give all of our flying public better accessibility, a better experience, better parking, and easier four-lane access off of Interstate 79.
If you haven’t driven by the new terminal construction site lately, please come see the steel that is now going into the ground. It’s a big deal and a big day for all of us.
We could not do any of this without all of you.
Every flight you book, every vacation you take, and every family member and friend that lives out of state and uses CKB to fly home when they miss Almost Heaven W.Va. is such a valuable contribution. And the icing on the cake is every single aviation employee that comes to work every day to support our $1 billion-dollar annual economic impact. It is all because of you and for that, we thank you.
You are the reason we say Fly VIP, Fly CKB, because you deserve it!
