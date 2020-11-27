This is our first Thanksgiving at deer camp. Normally, I take my vacation this week to spend with the kids while I’m a “hunt widow.” With our newly-acquired spot at the campground, we decided to pack up the vehicles and drive down Friday night to spend the week with like-minded outdoorsmen and their families.
Where else can I write my column while staring at miles of wooded hills, there’s always a fire going in the fire pit, and the only noise is the crunching of leaves and acorns under your boot? Most evenings we spend in little groups around the fire, or when it rains, we gather in the lodge (a one room kitchen/dining hall) and laugh until bedtime.
We’re thankful we have this community, the women taking turns cooking meals each day, kids unplugged from their electronics just out roaming the area looking after the little ones, sharing with one another and enjoying our days as a group. Kasey has been busy being “the baby whisperer,” our camper always the gathering spot for the younger members grabbing snacks and playing games together.
Kyan has put some miles on his Crocs, helping out the men by stacking wood and toting things for the women, he even hopped in the car and rode to town for more provisions with one of the ladies, really coming out of his shell. On this day of Thanks, we ladies have spent cooking our tails off while the men are out looking for bear, bucks and doe. We’ve now put out a feast that includes too many varieties of potatoes, ham, deviled eggs, and two deep fried turkeys currently in the oil. We’ve successfully proven that we can gather to give thanks while socially distancing but also socializing with a good group of people who have become good friends of ours.
We may not have brought home a trophy rack, but we will come home with some stories and a bit more relaxed for the holiday season to come.
Shop Small
Mountaineer Florist & Gifts in Mannington will be open at 111 Market St.. Check out Bertea’s Tea Boutique at 105 Clarksburg St., also in Mannington from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday for deals on their large variety of tea and other items. Stop in for a freshly-brewed drink to pep you up during Small Business Saturday. In Fairview, a Craft Show hosted by Diane’s Pottery will be held at 121 Main St., the home of the Potters’ House. The show will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. with 17 crafters and vendors on site. Finally, our friends at Mountain Creative are doing it up big this year. Please stop by from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and check out their shop full of creativity. Plus, every customer who makes a purchase on Small Business Saturday will be entered in a drawing to win free pottery for a year. While you’re there, check out these specialty items: 40 hand painted mugs for our Stepping Stone Inc. MUG RAISER. These mugs will be for sale for $25 each and wrapped and ready for gift giving season! All sales will go directly to Stepping Stone Inc. if Marion County. Handmade pottery is available from Miles Holbert Ceramic, handmade jewelry by The Pretty Pickle, JHOSS Designs, Brett Hagerty, and Rebecca Turner, handmade hats, scrunchies, cozies, and earrings by Stitches by Maggi, Paintings by Trevor and Stacey Oxley and Brigette Satterfield, Photography by Shawna Lalka, Handmade leather wallets by Samuel Brand. Shelves and shelves of new pottery to paint! Gift certificates will be available and make fantastic gifts and stocking stuffers!
Prayer for No. 9
Thanksgiving is always a reminder in our community of those we lost 52 years ago in the No. 9 Mine Explosion. Many families lost fathers, brothers, uncles, all of who were sons of Farmington. This disaster, so close to the holidays, lasts as a stark reminder that we should give thanks for one another each day. After the explosion, safety standards were passed through Congress that would help coal miners for generations to come. We remember those whose lives were lost and those left behind whose whole world changed that day.
Thanksgiving Synopsis and Shenanigans
So many of you sent messages of thankfulness for the column this week. I’m glad that each and every one of you enjoy this little slice of life each Friday. However, I did get messages of how sad the holiday had been without family and traditions that have been passed down from year to year in the annual Thanksgiving dinner. Delegate Mike Angelucci asked on social media what his friends’ favorite food or memory is with your family. I love how he said he always wanted to video his family, wonderful people, at his grandma’s house. “Dozens of Italians all trying to talk over one another.”
It wasn’t long before others chimed in how similar their holidays are. Even at our family’s Christmas it can get pretty festive, but I think it’s not loudness as in noise but it’s laughter and cheer. We need these celebrations to really feel alive right now. Our friend Patrick Murphy recalled back in 1993, “we had all sat down to dinner (everything was done, thankfully) and the power went out. We ate dinner with an oil lantern and candles. We joked that we were trying our best to replicate the first Thanksgiving. Good memory.”
A story I got a chuckle out of was shared by Belinda Barth Moore who forgot the importance of defrosting one year. “When I lived in NY my mom and dad came to visit. I forgot to take the turkey out of the freezer till the day before. I tried really hard to get it defrosted but we cut into the turkey to find an ice ball in the middle. We ended up ordering pizza. My dad couldn’t believe I found a pizza shop open on Thanksgiving. We gave thanks for food that day.” Others shared the triumphs of their family’s chefs, like Christina Rush whose family had so many guests her mom and grandma would make over 30 pies. This offsetting tribulations of the day like the year Kristen Roger’s mom accidentally turned the oven off and the turkey didn’t get done until almost midnight. I think the winner might be from Donna June Johnson. “My favorite, hilarious Thanksgiving dinner was one my friend and I cooked together. Having a big family, she bought the biggest turkey she could find. (It barely fit in her huge roaster.)I was stuffing it. We had made enough stuffing to go in the bird and around it because everyone loved stuffing. I kept asking her if I had put enough in but she told me to keep stuffing. Come time to eat and everyone sat down at the table. We bowed our heads to say grace and all of a sudden you heard the worst sound (and some of us “felt” that sound). The turkey exploded, shooting stuffing everywhere!”
I hope these dillies put a smile on your face as they did mine. Let’s keep them there as we march into December. I think this month will show a true season of goodwill to all.
Birthdays
Our blonde bomber will be turning 11 tomorrow. My babies are not babies any longer. We hope to celebrate her birthday with family and friends (maybe a trip to see the lights at Morris Park). Happy Birthday to our sweet Baby Kasey Maybel Nadine. Time spent in the woods this week has given me time to reflect on another birthday, dear to me, on November 28. It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since we’ve celebrated his birthday with him. Two decades of missing a dear friend, classmate, and brother. Happy Heavenly Birthday, Adam Daft. We miss you every day. Also celebrating are Kelley Bean, Meryl Thomas, Ryan Pethel, Jr Pethel and Dad Charles Pethel all in a row on the 3rd, 4th and 5th. Barbara Daft, Carolyn (Kelly) Boyce, Kurtis Helgeson, Chris Woody, and Olivia Retton.
Santa letters
I mentioned last week that we are taking your Letters to Santa via our website at TimesWV.com/Santa. The letters will be sent directly to the North Pole and a reply will be sent back to your address before Christmas. All letters will be published in the Christmas Eve edition of the Times West Virginian’s “Letter to Santa.”
Drive-thru Santa visit
Dec. 13, Dr. Getz’s office is hosting a COVID-friendly Drive-Thru Santa visit at his office. Dr. Getz and his wife are North Marion Alumni and grew up in the area.
All participants should remain in their vehicles as they enter the Medwood Plaza (brick complex located behind the Nutter Fort McDonald’s). Santa and helpers will be stationed outside of the dental office greeting families and receiving letters. Children will also receive treat bags while supplies last! Please drive through anytime between 2-4 p.m. to join in some free holiday fun! And don’t forget your Santa letters!
Yesteryear
A little light on our yesteryear feature but I found something that might ring a bell with a few of our older readers. I love a good advertisement and this week’s is brought to you from the early 1900’s and a product for your digestion. Rocky Mountain Tea, manufactured by the Hollister Drug Company in Wisconsin. At 35-cents, this non narcotic or alcohol remedy was a herbal medication for an assortment of ailments including as a laxative. Its active ingredients were figs, cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg. Sounds like a nice harvest drink to me. I suppose it depends on how much you imbibe.
Contact me
Thank you to everyone who has contacted me this week while I was on vacation. I appreciate your calls, emails and letters. Our offices at the Times West Virginian will remain closed to public guests for the foreseeable future but you can contact me any time via email at scummons@timeswv.com, at my desk 304-367-2527, or mail me your events and other contributions to P.O. Box 2530, Fairmont, WV 26555.
