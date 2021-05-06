Good morning Mannington!
It feels more like spring each day and there is so much green on the trees. The trees across the valley from us look almost completely green. Area folks are starting to put out flowers on porches and, before long, around their homes. Mannington always looks so nice during the summer. Hope everyone has great week, enjoy the nice weather and look toward summer. Be careful, remember to check on others and stay safe.
Spring Cleanup Day
The City of Mannington will hold a Spring Cleanup Day on Saturday, May 22. Two large dumpsters will be placed at 406 High St. close to where the school buses park at the end of Virginia Avenue from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the dumpsters are full. This will give residents a chance to get rid of unwanted household items that are not typically allowed in regular trash collection. However, freon-based and large appliances, as well as tires, automobile batteries, computers, televisions, mattresses and domestic garbage will not be allowed. Use of the dumpsters is limited to Mannington residents only and a water stub must be shown to prove residence. Contractors are prohibited from using the dumpsters. There will be a city employee with the dumpster all day to make sure these guidelines are followed.
Thank you
The members of the Mannington Volunteer Fire Department wish to thank those who participated in the Annual Joel McCann Canoe Race last Saturday. There was not the turnout that has been in the previous years but the water was a little high for some and it was cold. Participants got though the race without any big problems and all had a good time. Thank you to all who donated in anyway to the event. Take care and hope to see everyone in 2022.
Bee Gum Cemetery
The Bee Gum Cemetery is in need of donations for mowing and the general upkeep. What most people do not know, is that the cemetery is maintained by donations only. If you have a loved one buried in the Bee Gum Cemetery, please consider sending a donation. Make checks payable to the Bee Gum Cemetery and mail to Bee Gum Cemetery Fund, 691 Flaggy Meadow Rd., Mannington, WV 26582.
Farmer’s Market
The 2nd Annual Farmer’s Market will be held again this summer and the first one will be held on Saturday, May 8. The set-up time is set for 8 a.m. and then will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. This market is open to craft vendors, as well as those who have vegetables and fruits in season. It will be held in Trader’s Alley just a last year. There is a fee of $10 and for information please contact Lora at 304-534-0942. Masks are required and COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Smokin’ on the Buffalo
The Smokin’ on the Buffalo BBQ Brawl has returned!! It was another event that was cancelled last spring due to the pandemic. The date has been set for May 14, 15, and 16. It will be held at the Mannington District Fair Ground and Hough Park in Mannington. There are several professional teams that have registered to take part, as well as backyard grillers. Also, new this year is the Kid’s Cook off, the best way to fix a hot dog and a steak cook off. So, much more to watch and taste.
There will be many different categories for professionals and the backyard grillers. Vendors have also registered to sell food and also some craft vendors. It will be a time to come out to see how barbecue is done and to sample some of the product. There are plans to still be finalized. Some may have not been able to be out, folks who compete regularly have not been able to do so, this is time to get back to doing what they love. Plan to come by to see what this event is all about. There are plans for entertainment and just a lot of fun.
Proud of the team
We are so very proud of the North Marion High girls’ basketball team. They may not have won the trophy, but they were still a great team. They conducted themselves like the ladies that they are. They showed great sportsmanship on the floor and the played the whole game. These ladies brought home the fact that they are good sports and played a great game. We are proud of this team of girls. Hopefully 2021-2022 will be a happier year and more normal year when basketball season comes around again. Good luck to all of these fine ladies, as we wait for the next season of ball.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.