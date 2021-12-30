Good morning Mannington!
While writing this morning, I heard some birds singing outside that sounded like Spring. I think they were a little early and just confused with the warmer weather. I did see two squirrels out back this morning. We all know that cold and snow is still going to be in the long-term forecast.
It is time to begin taking down all of the decorations and everything will look so drab and colorless. But the season for decorations is over and I know that many folks want to get everything packed away.
Thank you again to all who have made the area look so cheerful and we all have enjoyed your efforts so much to take the time to decorate for the season.
I have heard so many folks say that they are not sure what happened to 2021, it seemed to pass so quickly. They do not feel that it should be almost a new year, but yet we will celebrate the New Year this week. There will be happenings in downtown to see the New Year in.
Please celebrate responsibly and have a good time with friends and family. If you are traveling to a party, please be careful and responsible, stay safe. We hope that everyone will have a great year, 2022, and that it will be healthy and prosperous.
Even as we start a new year, please remember those elderly folks near you that may need a little help or just checking. They are very important to us. Hope everyone has a Happy New Year. Take care of yourself and also others. Stay safe.
New Year’s Eve
Many of us are not thinking New Year’s Eve just yet. Well, Ben Kolb is thinking New Years!
He and his staff are planning for the 3rd “Great Pepperoni Roll Drop”, in downtown Mannington. The event gets underway with music and fun at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and there will be food and drink of many varieties available.
If you might be interested in volunteering to help, contact Ben at Nativibes. For some fun close to home put this event on your calendar to remember. The poster says that music will be provided by Cross Lanes and DJ Carter, comedy with Lawton Parnell and Justin Bowers. Food will be provided by Mason Jar, Cheese Louise, Kickin Chicken and This and That. Refreshments from Screech Owl Brewing, Valley Distributing, Mountain Dragon Mazery, and Pepsi Soft Drinks.
Thank you to Ben, his family and staff for planning this event for the community.
City Council Openings
(This is a change in the announcement from last week.) The City of Mannington has two vacancies on city council for the at large position and for Precinct #69. Applicants must be residents of Mannington and can live anywhere in town for the at-large seat. For Precinct #69, applicants must live in that precinct which includes Homewood, Jericho and the area from the right side of Baltimore Street to the end of lower East Main Street.
The application is available on the City’s website at www.cityofmannington.com or you can pick one up at the city clerk’s office at city hall.
The deadline for submitting the application is 4 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2022. Become involved and make a positive difference in Mannington!
Library Closed
The Mannington Public Library and all Marion County Libraries will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022, to celebrate the New Year.
Did you receive an electronic device from Christmas and would like to be able to read book from the library at home? Stop by the Mannington Public Library or go online to sign up for a library card and then you can select books from the library to read electronically.
The Mannington Library hours are Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information, please call 304-986-2803.
Thinking of Others
Please remember to think of others in the area or that you know may be ill. We may not even know names, just that there are folks who need prayers and to be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones and again we do not need names just that there are those who are hurting from the death of a loved one. Please remember these folks, they need to know that there are those of us who do care.
Library Events
The line-up of events was taken from the monthly newsletter.
Snowman Saturday Story Time: Parents if you have to miss story time during the week, this is the perfect time to bring the little ones in to enjoy stories, music and crafting during the winter chill in the warmth of the library. This Snowman Story time will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. All materials will be provided by the Mannington Public Library. Please register early as spots are limited. The event is open to children of all ages.
Crafty Kid’s Club: Get ready for Valentine’s Day with these one-of-a-kind coasters that you make and decorate yourself on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. You can paint any design, and personalize them in anyway! All materials needed will be provided by the Mannington Public Library. Please register as spots will fill up fast! Geared towards age 8 and up.
My Hero bibliotheca! Anime Club (Teen): Come relax after school and watch anime movies and shows on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 3 p.m. We’ll hang out, talk about what we’re watching, and what to watch next. Bring your friends socialize, and maybe find a new favorite series.
Novel Ideas – Teen Group: This month, as painting is quite popular with the teens, we will learn how to paint this beautiful Birds on a Branch twilight scene on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. Perfect gift to give a friend or parent for Valentine Day. All materials provided by the Mannington Public Library. Please register as sots fill fast.
Carol’s Crafty Creations – Beautiful Snowman (Adult): Learn to paint a beautiful snowman, sure to be a crowd pleaser when added to your winter décor, on Monday, Jan. 24 at 4:30 p.m. All materials provided by the Mannington Public Library. Please register as spots will fill up fast.
To register for any of the above events please sign up at mcpls.org/events. The phone number for the Mannington Public Library is 304-986-2803.
Cover2Cover Book Club: “Carrying Albert Home” (Adult) Elsie Lavender and Homer Hickam (the father of the author) were high school classmates in the West Virginia coalfields, graduating just as the Great Depression began. When Homer asked for her hand, Elsie instead headed to Orlando where she sparked with a dancing actor named Buddy Ebsen (yes, that Buddy Ebsen). But when Buddy headed for New York, Elsie’s dreams of a life with him were crushed and eventually she found herself back in the coalfields, married to Homer.
Pick up a copy of “Carrying Albert Home: The Somewhat true Story of a Man, His Wife, and Her Alligator” by Homer Hickam and register to join us to discuss the book on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 1:30 p.m.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening
