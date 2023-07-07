On July 8 from noon to 10 p.m., the Town of White Hall hosts its 3rd Annual Community Music Event at Middletown Commons featuring a special performance by Becky Sanders, New Diesel Trio, System Buckers, Top Shelf, Empty, Marshall Lowry Band and The Davisson Brothers Band. There will also be a cornhole tournament, food, and activities for the kids, as well as a fireworks display to cap off the evening.
The Town of White Hall 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament will be held July 8 at 1 p.m. in the drive through at Middletown Commons. There will be metals and cash prizes for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners who paid the $30 entry fee per team. To register call 367-1687 or go to http://scoreholio.com. On site registration starts at 12 noon the day of the event.
Happy birthday to White Hall Town Councilmember Tim Ridenour.
Valley Volunteer Fire Department
Members of the Valley Volunteer Fire Department made a trip to Thomas, W.Va. in Tucker County on Saturday, July 1 to showcase Engine 122 and Utility Truck 128 for their 4th of July Parade. Engine 122 brought home a trophy for “Best Custom Pumper.” The Valley Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank the Thomas VFD for their hospitality and for making them feel at home.
Things to do this weekend
July 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon at the Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop, White Hall Farmers and Artisans Market
Upcoming events
Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge Tour, Walmart in White Hall, July 14 at 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Do you have what it takes to beat the Red Bull Racing pit stop crew? Come on out to your local Walmart for high-energy fun on the Red Bull Pit Stop Tour and test your pit stop skills for a chance to win the Ultimate Red Bull Racing Experience.
Cars and Coffee, July 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at Middletown Commons.
Marion County Rescue Squad First Aid & CPR Class, July 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the public and 1-4 p.m. for health care providers. Call 304-363-6246 extension 201 to register.
White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
