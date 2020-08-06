Good morning Mannington.
It is sad today, that we are not able to hold the Mannington District Fair. It is best to try to keep folks safe. So many would have stayed home because of the current coronavirus that just will not stop? Question, does anyone remember when the fair was not held during World War II? If you do please let me know. The weather so far has been nice, it didn’t rain on Monday evening. It seems that the weather will be dry which is just what is wanted for the week of the fair. Hope everyone has a great week just the same. If families have come to visit hope everyone enjoys their time with family and friends. Take care and stay safe.
Memories of the Fair
Last night, Aug. 3, was to have been the Grand Parade that would have opened the 88th Annual Mannington District Fair. It seemed strange to not have the floats line up in front of our house and along Route 250 out of town. We look forward to 2021.
This article is from the Fairmont Times-West Virginian Newspaper, dated August 22, 1961. “Mannington Fair Parade Precedes Opening of Event – More than 100 entries are expected to participate in the annual Mannington District Fair parade which moves at 6 p.m. today under the direction of Charles M. Charlton, parade marshal.
Upon arrival at the park grounds the bands taking part in the parade will offer special selections. The official opening of the fair will follow with the invocation by Dr. Arthur Prichard, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church. Miss Margaret Hopwood will lead the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag, Howard Furbee, president of the Mannington District Fair will give the welcoming address.
A new addition to the fair will be broadcast each night from the fairgrounds. Frank Lee, program director at WMMN in Fairmont, will be in charge of the remote broadcasting unit which will be located on the second floor of the Community Building. Announcers from WMMN staff who will operate the broadcast each night will be Abe Albright, Tuesday, and Saturday night; Fran Lauzau, Wednesday night; Bob Finnerin, Thursday night and Frank Lee, Friday night.
A treat for young and old alike will be the record hop which will be held on Friday night from 8 to 10 p.m. Fran Lauzau will serve as master of ceremonies and disc jockey.” (This is only a short part of this article, but of interest is the advance of broadcasting and what was a record hop? How many folks remember these well-known broadcasters?)
Also, from the Fairmont Times -West Virginian Newspaper in August 1961.
The first fallout shelter built in Marion County is open for inspection by the public at the Mannington District Fair. This shelter was built this past spring according to government specifications. It is equipped to provide for an average family for two weeks and has a supply of food, water, reading material and radio. The cots have not been installed as of yet.
This project was under the supervision of Newton G. Michael, Mannington High School principal and Gordon Short, vocational agriculture instructor. Mr. Short is in charge of this shelter this week and with the cooperation of the Auxiliary Police will have booklets with instructions and specifications for building similar shelters.
Another feature is the 26 year-old horse which belongs to Dan Brumage of Fairmont. Mr. Brumage has ridden this horse in the Fair parades for several years and this year, his grandson, Charles Brumage, who is five years old rode the horse.
Tonight the teenagers will dance to the music of the WMMN record Hop, with Fran Lauzau, master of ceremonies and disc jockey, from 8 to 10:30 p.m.
The Mannington Youth Choir will appear tomorrow night with soloist, Linda Roberts, Linda Fluharty and Leonard Ensminger and a duet by Joanne Morgan and Linda Fluharty. This choir of 33 young people is under the direction of the Rev. Arnold Hart.”
First Fair Queen Gets Crown
From the Fairmont Times-West Virginian Newspaper, August 23, 1962.
“ The climax of the pageant for the Queen of the Mannington District Air will be reached tonight when the winning contestant will be crowned by Joseph Gaughan, President of the Mannington Fair Association at 9:40 p.m.
This is the first time in the 30-year history of the Mannington Fair that a queen will be crowned to reign over all festivities. Candidates vying for the honor are Terry Ann Bradley, Suzanne Wells, Marie Erickson, Judy Loong, Wilma Stetz, Linda Roupe and Lorrain Booth. The winning queen will receive a $100 scholarship and the runner-up will also receive an award. The runner-up will be crowned by one of the city commissioners of Mannington.
The Mannington Senior Band will appear in concert for the first time under the direction of new band director, William Long. The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. The seventy-piece band will appear in full dress uniform with Jane Metz, drum major, and Linda Robert, head majorette.
In addition to the numbers to be present by the band, there will be two special numbers for the majorettes performance.
The selection to be presented are as follows: “Blue and Gray,” “Gallant Overture”, “Escort of Honor”, “With Band and Banners”, “Drum Major Special”, “Southern Special”, “Oklahoma”, “Band Day, USA”, and “The Nutmeggers”.
Led by Miss Metz and Miss Roberts, the majorette line-up includes Sharon Shearer, Carol Wyckoff, Linda Clelland, Carol Lynn Cross, Gloria Gribbin and Linda Huey.”
From the Fairmont West Virginian Newspaper, August 24, 1962.
Queen Title Goes to Miss Bradley – Mannington Girl Crowned at Fair; Linda Roupe Named as Runner Up.
Terry Ann Bradley, daughter of Mr. and Mr. Ralph Bradley of Hough Addition, Mannington was crowned queen of the Mannington District Fair last night. She was sponsored by Corwin Motors.
Linda Roupe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chester Roupe of Clayton Addition, Mannington, was named first runner up. She was sponsored by Fourth of July committee.
The queen was crowned by Joseph G. Gaughan, president of the Mannington Fair Association. She received a check for $100. Miss Roupe was crowned by Sam Hunter, city commissioner of Mannington. She received a $25 check. Wesley Gault was master of ceremonies for the program.
Today’s program will be highlighted with a horse show at 5:30 p.m. and a heavyweight horse pulling contest at 8 p.m. The program on the midway will feature the Skytopper, a western swing band, with Cathy Glick as vocalist at 8 p.m. and again at 10 p.m.
Many talented residents of the area are expected to compete in the talent show at 9 p.m. Albert Cole will be master of ceremonies. Cash prizes will be awarded the winners.”
Also, a note in the article was, “Ross Wadsworth, field man for the Fairmont Newspaper Publishing Co., will be in the Times-West Virginian booth at the Mannington Fair to accept subscriptions.”
New Bridge
A picture was in the Fairmont Times -West Virginian Newspaper dated August 10, 1967 shows an improvement to the Mannington Fairgrounds.
“One important improvement to the Mannington Fairground in preparation for the Mannington District Fair is the construction of an additional footbridge. The new structure connects with the present bridge and will eliminate one of the major pedestrian traffic problems of fair patrons crossing from Hough Park side of the fair to the Mannington Fair grounds.” Yes, this was a major improvement, as folks did not have to wait so long to cross Buffalo Creek when attending the fair.
Folks You Might Remember
This year we remember those who we have lost in the last year, Director Bill Lucas, faithful helper around the fair, Walter Yost and just this weekend a faithful office worker and supporter of the fair, Louise Price. We remember these fine folks and their families at this time of year. These were not just fair folks, but friends. They will all be missed.
Those who attended or participated in the Pet Shows at the Fair back when, Pete and Mary Beaty were in charge of the show for many years. Hilda Sweeny and Eleanor Wolf helped with exhibits and judging in the Community Building. Bill Porter was in charge of draft horses for many years and enjoyed talking with many folks and friends during the fair. Bob Hillberry was in charge of saddle horses and also served as a fair director. He also enjoyed visiting with attendees. Russell Fluharty brought dulcimer music to the fair and the area, music that was handed down from generation to generation and also served as a fair director. Edith and Patty Looman were also known for their contribution of preserving older instruments and music. Patty is remembered through “Patty Fest” each year. Margaret Hopwood gave the Pledge of Allegiance during the opening of the fair for many years. Tom Menas, his great food. Jack and Phyllis Riggs, Jack a director for many years and Phyllis was in charge of the community building exhibits, but was often seen with Jack fixing something on the grounds during the summer. Mary Beaty was proud of her many art students at Mannington High School and took time to exhibit many of their projects through the years in the Community Building. There are many to remember, they were all very important to this organization.
There are many, many folks in the category, as it takes so many to produce the fair each year. Just stop and think of those you can remember.
Memories to View
Check out the Virtual Fair! If, you would like to view some folk’s memories of the Mannington District Fair, check the Facebook page of the Mannington District Fair. You might see friends, family or yourself in pictures that have been submitted. There will also be pictures of flowers, vegetables, and animals submitted by folks that are current. This is a fun way to re-live previous fairs. We cannot be at the fair in person but these are great memories. Some photos are old and many others are much more recent. They are all a lot of fun to see. Thank you to all who have provided pictures and a look back in history. Hope you enjoy our Facebook story. We all hope that over next year we will be able to gather again and enjoy the fair in person.
Just Some Dates
The Grandstand was moved from the football field in 1986. Box Car Willie brought the largest crowd to the fair in 1981. In early years, Mannington businesses closed in the afternoon on Thursday. The fairgrounds were purchased in 1947. Entertainer Dolly Parton hit it big after performing at the Mannington Fair. There were many other well known entertainers who have performed at the fair. Admission price in 1950 was 45 cents. The first two years the fair was held in the Bartlett Building and Trader’s Alley.
Demolition Derby
Cabin Fever Crash, Demolition Derby will be held at the Mannington District Fair Grounds and presented by Thomas Motorsports Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
The classes will be full size weld class, full size stock class, compact weld class, compact stock class and mini class.
Registration will be from 2-5:30 p.m. with the derby starting at 6 p.m. General Admission will be $10 (includes driver) entry fee is $25 and Pits is $10. For more information contact Thomas Motorsports at 304-889-3256.
Farmers’ Market
Don’t forget to attend the Farmers Market Saturday morning, opens at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. There should be some fresh, local produce, and vendors with many items for sale. This is sponsored by the Mannington Woman’s Club. It is held in Trader’s Ally behind Mountaineer Florist.
FYI
