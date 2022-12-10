Have you been decking the hall, Farmers?
I started my week at NMHS and ended it there as well. Monday morning I had the pleasure of watching NMHS students put up trees in the entryway and make the school holiday festive. It occurred to me that as moms, we sort of take over the traditional checklist of holiday to-dos, decorating included, just to make things so-so for the season. A lot of teenagers don’t realize you need to fluff the tree when it comes out from its year old rest.
Imagine if they had to string popcorn, beads, or (egads!) lights on a tree like back in the old days before things were pre lit and fiber optic. Mrs. Biggie shared how a group of her students are making the school more festive in their own way and I think these kids deserve a pat on the back for being resourceful and keeping the spirit. She said, “Y’all know I love all things Christmas. I mentioned that I’d like a bigger tree for my classroom. Next thing I know, some of my kids got out tape measures and are writing things down. They told me they would get me a real tree...because they have chainsaws, power tools and a truck. We giggled. Well, they did! And it’s a BEAUT! So much of a beaut, that we’re putting it in Senior Court for everyone to enjoy! I obviously will need a stand for it. No worries, they’re going to make one at the Tech Center. High school kids are the best.
I came in hot that first week with my expectations but this 100% proves that when building positive relationships with students, you get so much more than you could ever imagine, including an 8 foot tall, real WV Christmas tree. My heart grew 3 sizes today. Now how many people can say that? I’m telling you, kids are different when they grow up close to the heart of Marion County.
Around Town
Has Main Street been renamed to Candy Cane Lane? Big thanks to the electrical students from MCTC for taking on the holiday lights project and making our town look extra festive this year. Bakers Nook is taking Christmas orders through Dec. 20. Call 304-825-9708 to place your orders for cookie trays, pies and cheesecakes, yule log cake rolls, cupcakes, fudge, candies, cakes and more at some really great prices. Don’t forget that the St. Peter’s Food Drive is underway until tomorrow. If you have any non-perishable items to donate to the church, please contact them. All items will be taken to our friends in Littleton where they served 38 families and 128 people last month at the Food Pantry. There is definitely a need! Don’t forget to come support your local Catholic parishes at the Feast of Seven Fishes today in downtown Fairmont. They will be making their famous fritti and you can bet that Miss Kasey and I will be in line to get ours. It’s our favorite part of the feast.
New Album Forthcoming!
Farmington’s fabulous songbird, Franchesca Aloi has done it again. Her new EP, “Dreamland,” is set for release in the new year. Recorded at Jamie Peck Productions in Wheeling, it’s a compilation of songs written by Miss Aloi, and designed from start to finish as a true original that is 100% all her own. (She’s even creating the cover.) You will hear her voice throughout the streets of Farmington on Dec. 17 from The Baker’s Nook where she will perform at their Christmas in a Small Town open house. She will also perform at Genesis Nursing Home/Assisted Living on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. Franchesca is a North Marion graduate and currently studies at Fairmont State where she’s majoring in history education, focusing on secondary schools. No stranger to the campus, she has been a part of the Fairmont State Music and Theatre Department since 2nd grade. She is a member of Seeking Stars Art, an alumnus of Fairmont State Academy for the Arts, and is in the Fairmont State Collegiate Choir and cantors at St Peter’s Catholic Church. She is available for weddings, funerals, and events, and you can hear her wherever you go by checking out her full catalog of music on apps such as iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and all other streaming services. Keep up to date with all her musical endeavors and check frequently as more songs will be released in 2023.
Yesteryear
“The Birds Christmas Carol,” a play written by pupils of East Run School was the star feature of the school’s annual Christmas program in December 1922. The leading part was played by Mary Kerr, 12 year old daughter of Bruce and Gertie of East Run. The community was said to have played a heavy part in the production with heavy participation from more than just the pupils. Miss Ethel Durrett, teacher at the school, oversaw the production. Parts included several dialogues, readings and recitations in keeping with the yuletide. A violin solo by Miss Ruby Hawkins was accompanied by her twin sister Ruth Hawkins on organ. The East Run Glee Club sang carols for all in attendance. The program concluded with an appearance by Santa who greeted everyone with candy and presents. The classroom was decorated in red and green crepe paper (extensively was the word used). Each window was adorned with a Christmas Bell and burning candles. I wonder back in its heyday if they decorated Farmington Elementary with candles and boughs of holly? Bet she was gorgeous!
News from the North
Come support North Marion’s newest club, Youth Leadership Association! They will be at the school from 11-2 on Saturday to offer a gift wrapping service in the cafeteria. Hot chocolate and coffee will be sold as well. Wrapping for small presents is $5, medium $7, large $12, or ask about their bundles. You can drop presents off between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and pick them up by 2:30 p.m. Don’t forget the toy drive sponsored by the Huskies girls basketball team at their game on Monday evening. You can drop presents off at the game or Wonderland Learning and Childcare. Your Marion County FFA Chapter took part in the North Central Ag Olympics hosted by the South Harrison FFA Chapter last weekend. Several games including a pie eating contest, poop the potato, and dizzy bat were played. Katelyn Detamore, your North-central VP, and Garrett Ammons, your Northwestern VP, helped and participated in the fun activities. All Roads Lead Home Holiday Craft Spectacular at the Marion County Technical Center is today! Not only will there be crafts from all sorts of vendors, but the students have been working on projects of their own that will be for sale. You can visit the show from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Best of Luck to the team from MCTC (including my Kyan) who will be competing this Wednesday at the James Rumsey Technical Institute Operation Cookie Crumble Competition. They are one of 9 schools selected from W.Va. to compete. Best of luck! Congratulations to the winners in the 10-12th grades who placed and are now qualified for Regional Math Field Day. 1st place: Isaac Davis, 2nd place: Hunter Upton, 3rd place:Gage Willis, 8th place: Cooper Hancock.
School Daze
Don’t forget to hop over to Fairview Middle School for the Christmas Band and Chorus Concert on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. The program is led by husband and wife duo of Band Director Ryan Ullman and Choir Director Danielle Ullman. If anyone is interested in a boys Husky Pups soccer program, please contact Leanne Simmons either at SimmonsLee0712@gmail.com or on Facebook. They’re trying to get it up and running for Fall 2023 and encourage young men in 6th-8th grade to come out for the team. Don’t forget that Christmas Break this year will run from Dec. 22-Jan. 2. Blackshere Elementary invites you to a Magical Christmas today from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Get a ticket at the front door and stop at all of the stations. All sorts of activities will be offered from ornament making, reindeer food, cookie decorating, making a snow globe, and putting together snowman soup.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes go out to Rosalie Menas on her 100th birthday! Do you realize how many farmers we have who reached the 100 milestone in the last few years? Outstanding! Also celebrating this week are Robert Cheuvront, Marilyn Jones, Kimberly Falkner, Paula Wiley, Jennifer Evans Smith, Kathy Malone, Katie Lazzelle-Bailey, Billie Shearer, Julian Aloi, Mary Jo Elliott, Leisha Elliott, Joanna Reeves, Alexandria Alasky and Seth Tomana.
Ins and Outs
Here’s an update from our friends at the Plum Run Station of the Volunteer Fire Department: “Over the past few days members of our fire department have been working tirelessly on the restoration of the Plum Run station, over the weekend the station has gotten prepped for an all new ceiling and the electric to the building has been serviced and is in working order. Next we plan on wiring all new light fixtures throughout the building so we can then put the finishing touches on this station and finally place a truck in service to provide better fire protection for our citizens of Plum Run. We would like to thank everyone for the continued support as we plan to bring this station into service as soon as possible.” Can’t wait to see it up and running in full force. The Monongah 4-H Club placed a wreath to commemorate the 115th anniversary of the Monongah Mine Disaster this week. How lovely they are to continue this remembrance. How, How! Santa’s mailbox is back outside at the Monongah Town Hall. If your child would like a response letter back from Santa please make sure to leave their name and address for the big guy. It will be up until December 18th. If you’re looking for something to do after church, the Fairview Community Band Concert is tomorrow, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. in the Middle School Auditorium.
Final Thoughts
Don’t forget to look for my column every Saturday! You can get a hold of me at stephaniecummons@gmail.com or call/text 304-838-5449. Have a holly jolly week, Farmers! We are now 15 days until Christmas!
