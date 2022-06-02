According to the WVU Extension Calendar, today is the day to seed summer squash and corn for a late crop. The Marion County 4-H camp will be back in session after a two-year hiatus at the end of the month. Any child can register for camp and there are still beds open for registration. As an aside we are short one part time cook for the week if anyone has cooking experience that would like to apply call the Marion County Extension Office at 304-367-2772.
Barrackville all-town yard sale
The Town of Barrackville will hold an all-town yard sale Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5. Some of the following addresses are listed as sale sites, there are many others not listed. Some families may choose one or all days to participate, those are listed if available.
June 3, 4 and possibly the 5th at 302 Ice St.; Saturday, June 4 at 409 Ice St.; Saturday, June 4 only 8 a.m. to Noon at 506 Ice St.; Sunday, June 5 at 605 Ice St. 1006 Joy Lane. Hooks and Charms at 898 Buffalo Rd.; Fishing, jewelry and odds and ends. At 305 High St., housewares, home decor, clothes, etc
Police contact
If a police officer is needed in the Town of Barrackville, contact 911 for an emergency situation. If the need is non emergency contact 304-367-5300 and ask to speak with a Barrackville police officer. When calling the Barrackville Town Hall we may not get the message until the next business day. Contacting the above numbers will get you the quickest response possible. Thank you and as always stay safe.
Barrackville Town Council meeting
Barrackville Town Council will meet June 7 at 7 p.m. at town hall on Pike Street. All residents are encouraged to attend. Barrackville Town Hall number is 304-366-9372 if you have any question or need assistance in town related matters.
Note from Police Chief Wilson
Please be aware with the temperatures in the extreme range that you are hyper aware of your pets and children. Double check the back seat of your car when exiting to make sure you haven’t left anything behind. During the summer, many families change their daily routines for vacations or other reasons, and that disruption is a common factor in tragic incidents of children being left in cars. Use child-specific reminders for your child’s safety: set a reminder to check with partner to verify child drop off; put your child’s jacket, bag or hat in the front seat beside you; place something there that forces you to look into the back seat, place your lunch, purse, wallet or backpack in the backseat; have childcare providers notify you if your child has not been dropped off.
Town Spruce Up Day
Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. will be a workday at the Barrackville Covered Bridge in preparation of our bridge festival on June 18. Please come out to help clean up the bridge area. We want our whole town to shine so if you would like to pick up litter along the roads that would be helpful, too. We will have bags available if you want to stop down and pick some up. Please be cautious during the day when traveling through town that folks may be close to roadways cleaning.
K-9 officer for Barrackville
The town is accepting donations to fund a new K-9 officer. Contact Town Hall 304-366-9372 for information on where donations can be sent and contact for credit card donations and a donation form to fill out or advise office personnel your wishes when calling in to the office, anyone wanting a hard copy of the letter and donation form contact me and I will send one out. Together we can make a difference in the crime and narcotic use in our area and a working K9 is a great deterrent and a great tool for officer safety. Thank you in advance for your time and anyone considering a donation. Mail to: Attn Chief Charles G. Wilson III, Barrackville Police Department, PO Box 26, Barrackville WV, 26559 RE: K9 training / program.
Rabies Clinic June 11
Fairmont Veterinary Hospital invites the community to a rabies clinic with proceeds to benefit the Barrackville Busy Bison 4-H Club. Please bring vaccination records and history to help confirm what your pet needs. June 11 from 9-11 a.m. at the Barrackville Elementary Middle School. Cats must be in a carrier, dogs must remain on leashes. Cash or local checks only. Canine vaccines: rabies $10, DHPP $25, Lepto $20, Lyme $25, kennel cough $20. Feline vaccines: rabies $10, DRC $20, Feleuk $20. Please call 304-363-0930 to schedule booster appointments if these are initial vaccines.
Katy Church fundraiser
Katy Church of God of Prophecy is having a fundraiser bake sale and hot dog sale Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival Meeting
The next festival planning meeting will be Tuesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Community Building.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column send to Diana Marple email at Barrackville2019@gmail.com before noon each Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.