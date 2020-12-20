I love my wife. She is kind and thoughtful, she is giving and hardworking. She works at the OP Shop over on Columbia Street. And she has been there over 20 years, which means she must have started there when she was 10.
She has worked with exceptional people like Patty Vasiek and Toni Toothman in the early days as well as her friend Jan Smith, who became director.
While many of them have since retired, the people they help continue to thrive because of the respect and encouragement they receive from the folks at the OP Shop. We cannot go anywhere without folks my wife worked with without them calling her name from across the store and running up to hug her.
If you have not heard of the OP Shop, I do not know where you have been. It is a hidden icon of Marion County. The Op Shop is a nonprofit organization that creates jobs for people with disabilities, which is one way to look at it. I see it as a resource for businesses that need janitorial services and so much more. After our friends at CVS did mobile flu shots here, the OP Shop provided sanitizing services for our office. We use them to clean our office and believe me they do an amazing job!
Have you been to a rest area in Marion County? They take care of them. To tourists and truckers, our rest areas are clean and welcoming thanks to the OP Shop. That is not all. They do printing and embroidering. Tee-shirt printing and now, they even do large signage and posters! Have you been to Palatine Park recently? The OP Shop provides the maintenance there as well. But my favorite place they do their magic is at the Fairmont State University campus. For many years, as students learn and grow, their campus is maintained by the Marion County OP Shop. What a great partnership.
For many of the folks that work at the OP Shop, they develop friendships and get to interact with others, as well as earning money that helps them and their families. At least from what I have observed, the money is not the biggest thing for many of the folks who call the OP Shop their second home. They are loved and respected and for many of the people we are talking about respect is a commodity that has been spared on them for most of their lives.
Earning money to help pay bills and buy their own food which helps to build their clients self-esteem is another awesome part of the OP Shop and what they do for the folks who work there.
So, if you look at the description of what they do, they say they are a nonprofit organization that creates jobs for people with disabilities. I would say they do much, much more!
If you need to reach them, thir address is, The OP Shop, 316 Columbia St., Fairmont, WV 26554 or call, 304-366-5737.
